Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 18-22:
CIVIL SUITS
Spencer Kernan v. Tutorship.
Jalysa Steadman v. Lori Press, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Kevin Coupel v. Byron Lee, Turner Specialty Services LLC and Ace American Insurance Co., damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Joy L. St Pierre, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Melvin Clelland, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Gretchen A. Sherman, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Royal Lee Jr., open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Tara Carrier, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jessy Duplessis, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Yvette G. Kinchen, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Alvin L. Porter, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Carmen G. McKinley II, nullity.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Lesley L. Templet, open account.
Chirsten Tolentino v. Progressive Security Insurance Co. and Edward U. Dixon, damages.
Kenneth Smith v. Patrick Kinler, Shane Anderson, Parrains Hot Shot Service Inc., Clear Blue Insurance Co. and State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co., damages.
Cavalry SPV I LLC and Citibank NA v. Laurie A. Miller, open account.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance v. Kellain Labby and Allstate Insurance Company, damages.
Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Nadine Johnson, executory judgment.
Louisiana Community and Technical College System and Sowela Technical Community College v. Timothy R. Planchard and Austin Fire Systems LLC, executory judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ryan Morgan, open account.
BBK Partners LLC v. Albert Bell, contract.
Crown Asset Management LLC and Comenity Bank v. Michelle Wirtz, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Oratia J. Price, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Wanda H. Grabert, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michael P. Tomlin, open account.
Mariner Finance LLC v. Trevor R. Forshag, executory judgment.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC and Avant Credit Corp. v. Dana Duplessis, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Eric Falgout, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Dajuanna Willis, open account.
First Heritage Credit of Louisiana Inc v. Sean Bourgeois, promissory note.
Capital One Na v. Clean Water Opportunities Inc. dba Ai Flatbed Services and David Edwards, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jessie Melton, executory judgment.
Capital One NA v. Ewens Tree Transplanting LLC and Chandra Ewen, open account.
Daniel R. Wessell and Donna A. Bradbury v. Carrie Wright, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Charles L. Ganies II v. Allstate Insurance Co., Celeste Carmouche and State Farm Insurance Co., damages.
Entergy Louisiana LLC v. Usic Locating Services LLC, damages.
Kelley Dorn v. Michael House, Safeco Insurance Co. of America and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Samuel A. Battiste IV, executory judgment.
Kondaur Capital Mortgage v. Natika B. Brooks aka Natika Botswana Brooks, executory process.
Sorrento Lumber Co. Inc v. Donrielle Alsay, open account.
First Bank and Trust v. Redfish Commons LLC, executory process.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Latoya Davis, contract.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Brian Jay Koretzky and Hayley Celeste Smith, executory process.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. David T. Chambers aka Trey Chambers, damages.
Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage v. Neff Robert Villenurve, executory process.
GMFS LLC v. Matias Vara III, executory process.
Curtis Jones v. Kyrin Carter and State Farm Insurance Co., damages.
Synchrony Bank v. Christopher Hagan, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Colby Bullock, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Bridget A. Watts, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Reneika A. Starks, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Woukeenia Cousin, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Demetra L. Deloch, open account.
Second Round Sub LLC dba Synchrony Bank v. Melinda Marchand, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC dba Comenity Bank v. Yvonne Butler, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Albert Stell, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Tasha Sylvest, open account.
Second Round Sub LLC dba Comenity Capital Bank v. John Gilbert, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Gwendolyn D. Nohra, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Myrtle George, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Jessica Unmack, open account.
Discover Bank v. Kai Elizabeth Smith, open account.
Discover Bank v. Christin L. Andrews, open account.
Connexus Credit Union As a signee of Aqua Finance Inc. v. Sonia H. Manuel, open account.
Capital One NA v. Clean Water Opportunities Inc. dba Al Flatbed Services and David Edwards, open account.
Claris Duhe and James Duhe v. Tyrone Young, Bell Mechanical Services LLC and Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Gary Garner v. Austin Courville, Ascension Parish Assessors Office and Ohio Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Aaron R. Forrest v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. and Victoria Blough, damages.
Ditech Financial LLC v. Cody C. Mitchell aka Cody Cameron Mitchell aka Cody Mitchell, executory process.
Stacey Acres Mobile Home and RV Park LLC, Stacey Comans Shirley and John Stacey v. Achord Family Irrevocable Trust, Lannie Achord Jr. and Jean H. Achord, damages.
Joenell Ambo Smith, Joycelyn Obo Ambo v. Roland J. Keyes, Steel Erectorsinc Lafayette and Gray Insurance Co., damages.
American Financial Resources Inc v. Wardell V. Forcell, executory process.
PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Sherri R. Pearson aka Sherri Pearson, promissory note.
FAMILY SUITS
Andre Anthony Oatis v. Budnisha C. Robinson, divorce.
Allen Anthony Santee v. Bridget Barnes Santee, divorce.
Ayanna Colomb Carmouche v. Chad Everette Carmouche, divorce.
Robert Charles Harrison Jr. v. Cecilia Garza Harrison, divorce.
Audrey C. Niebaum Pipkin v. Joshua Clifton Pipkin, divorce.
Tanya V. Legaux v. Chant R. Legaux, divorce.
Lindsey Lavigne v. Zachery C. Lavigne, divorce.
Melvin Javier Quintanilla v. Wendy Malena Maradiaga, divorce.
Robert E. Maye v. Melissa M. Maye, divorce.
David John Fountain Jr. v. Lauren Williams Fountain, divorce.
Anna Tripp v. Curtis Tripp, divorce.
Raymond Laviolette v. Janissa Laviolette, divorce.
Nancy Maher Peppers v. Todd M. Peppers, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of William Henry Thibaut
Succession of Henry Joseph Simoneaux
Succession of Sherry R. King
Succession of Josephine Molea Mowery
Succession of Perry James Braud
Succession of Victor Ingraham Jr.