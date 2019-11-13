BATON ROUGE — On Oct. 22, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Appointees from the area include:
Dr. Thomas M. Perkins, of Norwood, was appointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Perkins is a retired chemical engineer and math instructor. He represents East Feliciana Parish.
The mission of the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation District is to provide for the efficient administration, conservation, orderly development, and supplementation of groundwater resources in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The board develops, promotes, and implements management strategies to provide for the conservation, preservation, protection, recharging, and prevention of waste of the groundwater resources over which it has jurisdictional authority.
Dr. Cynthia A.Voelker, of Prairieville, was appointed to the Early Identification of Deaf or Hard of Hearing Infants Advisory Council. Voelker is a neonatologist with InfaMedics. She serves on the council as a neonatologist.
The Early Identification of Hearing Impaired Infants Advisory Council advises the Office of Public Health on various aspects of the development and implementation of the Early Identification of Hearing Impairment in Infants Law, which includes making recommendations on risk factors for hearing loss, program standards and quality assurance, program integration with community resources, materials for distribution, and program implementation and follow-up.