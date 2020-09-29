Will it be the Prairieville High School Hurricanes? Or would you prefer to root for the Pelicans or Patriots?
That's the question the Ascension Parish School Board is asking residents, as plans begin for the new high school in the northern part of the parish.
Funds for the new high school were approved Aug. 25 by voters. Last week, the Ascension Parish School Board Strategic Planning Committee recommended the name Prairieville High School, which will go to the full board for final approval on Oct. 6. The committee also selected options for a mascot and school colors and would like the community's input before making those final decisions at the end of October.
The new high school's mascot choices are Hurricanes, Patriots or Pelicans. The corresponding school color choices are navy, green and powder blue; red, white and blue; or orange, navy and powder blue.
Parents, employees, students and all parish residents are encouraged to complete a brief survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GWPRFW7 to provide input before the School Board makes final decisions on the mascot and colors. Plans are to keep the survey open until Oct. 23. Results of the survey will provide input, and the final decisions will be made by the School Board.
The goal is to construct the new high school in time for the 2023-24 school year. Selecting the name, mascot and school colors will ensure these branding elements are part of the school's design.
For more information about Ascension Parish public schools and the other projects approved in the school construction bond election, visit www.apsb.org/2020bond.