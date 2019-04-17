East Ascension High School baseball team pushes past slow start
The East Ascension High School baseball team started the season 3-10 but has since gone 15-4 and currently sits in the 20th position in the 5A power rankings.
“We had some tough losses early, which included seven one-run losses, but give credit to our team, especially our seniors, for staying the course and keeping our team positive and motivated," coach Kade Keowen said.
Led by a veteran group, the Spartans are poised to finish strong and face district rival St. Amant in two crucial district games this week.
“We talk all season about wanting to be playing our best baseball at the end of April," Keowen said. "The team has used that attitude to continue working no matter the outcome of games."
Leading the way for the Spartans are designated hitter Carter Gautreau (.417 average), third baseman Grant Griffin (.385 average, 31 RBI), shortstop Blake Peterson (.354 average) and left-fielder Beau Landry (.338 average).
The pitching staff is deep and talented, led by Blaise Foote (5-3, 2.94 earned run average), Logan Daigle (2-3, 5.46 ERA) and Chance Simmons (3-1, 3.93 ERA). Other position players include center fielder Kael Babin, right fielder Joel Schexnaydre, second baseman Amarion Walters, first baseman Garrett Leeper and catcher Jacob Falgoust.
The Spartans have relied on a strong defense to support a fairly young pitching staff. “Our defense has been exceptional, and this has helped a young pitching staff to gain confidence," Keowen said.
The offense continues to get better as the season goes along. “Our hitters have bought into our mental approach at the plate, which allows them to be comfortable in the box regardless of whether they are in an advantage count or have 2 strikes,” Keowen said.
Sitting at 18-14, the Spartans have figured out where they need to improve. “We are at the point where there is not much left to work on, just rely on our preparation throughout the season," Keowen said. "With this being spring break, the kids can relax and focus on just baseball for a few days."
The 5A playoffs will be very challenging, but the coaching staff knows the players believe in the team concept. “Our team creed is 'Row the Boat,' which is a never-give-up mantra: No matter what happens, just keep rowing the boat with your teammates," Keowen said. That mentality should bode well for this Spartan squad as it paddles toward the playoffs.