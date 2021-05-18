Donaldsonville High School's Class of 2021 celebrated graduation during a 7 p.m. ceremony May 14 in Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium in Donaldsonville.
Valedictorians Joel Anthony Walker Jr. and Shalin Bell led the class.
Walker is the son of Keshia and Joel Anthony Walker Sr., of Donaldsonville. In the fall he plans to attend Morehouse College majoring in biology with a minor in African American studies. Throughout high school, he has been a member of the football team and serves as president of the Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council. He was a member of the Senior Beta Club at River Parish Community College — Early College Options Program. He was selected as Donaldsonville High’s Student of the Year and the Chamber of Commerce Teenager of the Year. He also was selected as a Jack Kent Cooke Young Scholar, which allowed him to attend summer programs at Brown University, the University of Pennsylvania and in Santiago, Chile, to study medicine and global entrepreneurship. He was awarded Outstanding Scholar-Athlete by the Darry Beckwith Foundation.
Walker has been awarded two prestigious scholarships, The Jack Kent Cooke College Scholarship, and the Gates Scholarship, which will cover all expenses for his postsecondary education.
Bell is the daughter of Shavonne Mills-Stevenson and Shonta Bell. She has been reared by her godmother Jamie Lee, of Donaldsonville. She plans to attend Dillard University after graduation to pursue a degree in biology/pre-medicine.
In addition to her academic pursuits, Bell has been active in athletics, clubs and organization throughout her tenure at DHS. She has been a Tiger-to-Tiger Mentor, class president (2018 and 2021), a Beta Club member and worked on publications/yearbook. She participated in four years of cheerleading, three years of liturgical dance at Second Mount Olive Baptist Church, three years in the Youth Choir at Second Mount Olive Baptist Church, four years in the Gifted and Talented vocal and theater, three years on the volleyball team and two years on the bowling team.
Some of Bell's honors include a member of Torch and Laurel Honors Society, National Beta Club, National Honors Society, National High School Honors Society, nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence, attended the National Congress of Future Medical Leaders, nominated for the Youth Senate Scholarship and recognized as a High Achieving Collegiate Scholar.
Serving as salutatorian, Brown, the son of Olufunlayo Onafowode, has been in the care of his stepmother, Laquitha Miller, of Donaldsonville, throughout his high school tenure. While at Donaldsonville High School, Brown has been a member of the Beta Club, baseball team, Educational Talent Search Program, and this year, he served as an officer for the Jobs for American Graduate program.
He took part in Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses. Brown's future includes attending Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California, to study chemistry.
Other graduates:
Trent Allen
Annasheka Askins
Jamari Ben
Daisha Bennett
Bryce Biloups
Samantha Bourg
Raymond Briley Jr.
Joshua Brown
Tyrese Brown
Pashae’ Butler
Trent Carter
Destiney Cayette
Jared Cayette
Jaden Cheatham
Joshua Collier
Blake Comeaux Jr.
Kendall Converse Jr.
Erion Dabney
Quinntaz Dabney
Taekeisha Dabney
Rayanna Daggs ◊
Andre Dunbar
Donte Dunbar
Da’Kyra Elphage
Amaury Ester
Trinity Fernandez
Wardell Forcell Jr.
Kavon Foster
Ajah’nae Francis
Taija Gillard
Macquelyn Grant
Elton Green
Yahir Gutierrez
Christian Howard
Torianno Howard Jr.
Ty’Anthony Jackson
Frank James Jr.
Levona James
Je’Nia Johnson
Leryon, Johnson
Rae’land Johnson
Jamar Jones Jr.
Joshua Joseph
Ky’lin Joseph
Michael Joseph Jr.
Ramon Joseph
Shauncey Joseph
Morgan Joshua
Dedrick Landry
Rashad Landry
Jon’tay LeBlanc
Keyle Levy
Kayden Marshall
Jasmine McKinney
Katlyna Miller
Jada Millien
Jaimica Millien
Vincent Mills Jr.
Jaysha Mitchell
Aaron Monroe
Richard North Jr.
Kyla Pierre
Jace Pleasant
A’ng’ell Riney
A’maya Russell
Derrick Sanders
Latonya Sanders
Da’Miah Schonberg
Jason Schonberg Jr.
Alaina Sharat
Malique Shaw
Chasse Simon
Khalil Singleton
Daniel Smith
Tiana Smith
Ja’ Southall
Kali Southall
Kyla Southall
Jason Spurlock Jr.
Zyria Sullivan
Jasmine Taylor
Kevin Walker Jr.
Eric White Jr.
Lantonio White
Leonard Williams
Saa’miyah Williams
Taylor Williams
Ron Winchester Jr.
Tyandria Zachary *
◊ RPCC associate degree
*Distinguished Honor
^Honor Graduate