Donaldsonville High School's Class of 2021 celebrated graduation during a 7 p.m. ceremony May 14 in Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium in Donaldsonville.

Valedictorians Joel Anthony Walker Jr. and Shalin Bell led the class. 

Walker is the son of Keshia and Joel Anthony Walker Sr., of Donaldsonville. In the fall he plans to attend Morehouse College majoring in biology with a minor in African American studies. Throughout high school, he has been a member of the football team and serves as president of the Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council. He was a member of the Senior Beta Club at River Parish Community College — Early College Options Program. He was selected as Donaldsonville High’s Student of the Year and the Chamber of Commerce Teenager of the Year. He also was selected as a Jack Kent Cooke Young Scholar, which allowed him to attend summer programs at Brown University, the University of Pennsylvania and in Santiago, Chile, to study medicine and global entrepreneurship. He was awarded Outstanding Scholar-Athlete by the Darry Beckwith Foundation.

Walker has been awarded two prestigious scholarships, The Jack Kent Cooke College Scholarship, and the Gates Scholarship, which will cover all expenses for his postsecondary education.

Bell is the daughter of Shavonne Mills-Stevenson and Shonta Bell. She has been reared by her godmother Jamie Lee, of Donaldsonville. She plans to attend Dillard University after graduation to pursue a degree in biology/pre-medicine.

In addition to her academic pursuits, Bell has been active in athletics, clubs and organization throughout her tenure at DHS. She has been a Tiger-to-Tiger Mentor, class president (2018 and 2021), a Beta Club member and worked on publications/yearbook. She participated in four years of cheerleading, three years of liturgical dance at Second Mount Olive Baptist Church, three years in the Youth Choir at Second Mount Olive Baptist Church, four years in the Gifted and Talented vocal and theater, three years on the volleyball team and two years on the bowling team.

Some of Bell's honors include a member of Torch and Laurel Honors Society, National Beta Club, National Honors Society, National High School Honors Society, nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence, attended the National Congress of Future Medical Leaders, nominated for the Youth Senate Scholarship and recognized as a High Achieving Collegiate Scholar.

Serving as salutatorian, Brown, the son of Olufunlayo Onafowode, has been in the care of his stepmother, Laquitha Miller, of Donaldsonville, throughout his high school tenure. While at Donaldsonville High School, Brown has been a member of the Beta Club, baseball team, Educational Talent Search Program, and this year, he served as an officer for the Jobs for American Graduate program.

He took part in Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses. Brown's future includes attending Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California, to study chemistry.

Other graduates:

Trent Allen

Annasheka Askins

Jamari Ben

Daisha Bennett

Bryce Biloups

Samantha Bourg

Raymond Briley Jr.

Joshua Brown

Tyrese Brown

Pashae’ Butler

Trent Carter

Destiney Cayette

Jared Cayette

Jaden Cheatham

Joshua Collier

Blake Comeaux Jr.

Kendall Converse Jr.

Erion Dabney

Quinntaz Dabney

Taekeisha Dabney

Rayanna Daggs ◊

Andre Dunbar

Donte Dunbar

Da’Kyra Elphage

Amaury Ester

Trinity Fernandez

Wardell Forcell Jr.

Kavon Foster

Ajah’nae Francis

Taija Gillard

Macquelyn Grant

Elton Green

Yahir Gutierrez

Christian Howard

Torianno Howard Jr.

Ty’Anthony Jackson

Frank James Jr.

Levona James

Je’Nia Johnson

Leryon, Johnson

Rae’land Johnson

Jamar Jones Jr.

Joshua Joseph

Ky’lin Joseph

Michael Joseph Jr.

Ramon Joseph

Shauncey Joseph

Morgan Joshua

Dedrick Landry

Rashad Landry

Jon’tay LeBlanc

Keyle Levy

Kayden Marshall

Jasmine McKinney

Katlyna Miller

Jada Millien

Jaimica Millien

Vincent Mills Jr.

Jaysha Mitchell

Aaron Monroe

Richard North Jr.

Kyla Pierre

Jace Pleasant

A’ng’ell Riney

A’maya Russell

Derrick Sanders

Latonya Sanders

Da’Miah Schonberg

Jason Schonberg Jr.

Alaina Sharat

Malique Shaw

Chasse Simon

Khalil Singleton

Daniel Smith

Tiana Smith

Ja’ Southall

Kali Southall

Kyla Southall

Jason Spurlock Jr.

Zyria Sullivan

Jasmine Taylor

Kevin Walker Jr.

Eric White Jr.

Lantonio White

Leonard Williams

Saa’miyah Williams

Taylor Williams

Ron Winchester Jr.

Tyandria Zachary *

◊ RPCC associate degree

*Distinguished Honor

^Honor Graduate

