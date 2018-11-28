THURSDAY

Public School

Grilled cheese sandwich, taco soup, tossed salad, applesauce, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Turkey and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, salad cup, pears, dinner roll

Choice: Taco salad/baked potato

FRIDAY

Public School

Chicken fajitas, baby carrots, ranch dressing, cheese cup, salsa, lettuce salad, pear halves, milk

Sandwich: Spicy chicken patty 

Catholic School

Hamburger, french fries, salad cup with pickle, french fries, strawberry cup, milk

Choice: Ham snack pack/chicken nuggets

MONDAY

Public School

Chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots, pears, juice, milk

Catholic School

Hot dogs with chili, baked beans, salad cup, blueberry Craisins, milk

Choice: Ham snack pack or pizza

TUESDAY

Public School

Chicken and sausage pastalaya, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, sweet potato, peaches, whole-wheat roll, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Chicken Parmesan, sweet peas, salad cup, pineapple, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Asian chicken salad or grilled cheese

WEDNESDAY

Public School

Chicken patty on bun, potato rounds, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, lettuce salad, applesauce, fruit juice, milk

Catholic School

Hamburger steak and gravy, steamed rice, carrots, salad, applesauce, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Turkey snack pack or mini corn dog

DEC. 6

Public School

Nachos, corn, lettuce salad, salsa and jalapeño peppers, orange juice, apple, fruit choice, milk

Catholic School

Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, vegetables, fruit fiesta, milk

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato

View comments