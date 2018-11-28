THURSDAY
Public School
Grilled cheese sandwich, taco soup, tossed salad, applesauce, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Turkey and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, salad cup, pears, dinner roll
Choice: Taco salad/baked potato
FRIDAY
Public School
Chicken fajitas, baby carrots, ranch dressing, cheese cup, salsa, lettuce salad, pear halves, milk
Sandwich: Spicy chicken patty
Catholic School
Hamburger, french fries, salad cup with pickle, french fries, strawberry cup, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack/chicken nuggets
MONDAY
Public School
Chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots, pears, juice, milk
Catholic School
Hot dogs with chili, baked beans, salad cup, blueberry Craisins, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack or pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
Chicken and sausage pastalaya, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, sweet potato, peaches, whole-wheat roll, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Chicken Parmesan, sweet peas, salad cup, pineapple, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Asian chicken salad or grilled cheese
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Chicken patty on bun, potato rounds, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, lettuce salad, applesauce, fruit juice, milk
Catholic School
Hamburger steak and gravy, steamed rice, carrots, salad, applesauce, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Turkey snack pack or mini corn dog
DEC. 6
Public School
Nachos, corn, lettuce salad, salsa and jalapeño peppers, orange juice, apple, fruit choice, milk
Catholic School
Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, vegetables, fruit fiesta, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato