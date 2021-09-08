The celebration continued earlier this month when the Ascension Parish School Board honored Jeremy Muse, Lake Elementary’s principal, for being named the 2022 Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year.
Schools Superintendent David Alexander honored Muse during the board's Aug. 17 meeting. He received the honor earlier this summer.
Born and raised in Walker, Muse attended Northeast Louisiana University (now the University of Louisiana at Monroe) on a band scholarship. During his time at NLU, he earned a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree in government and was actively involved in student government. He served as the Student Government Association vice president for two years and worked directly with student senators. The most notable parts of that time were working with the school administration during the university's name change and establishing a student self-assessed technology fee that is still in use today.
After college, Muse began exploring the possibility of getting into the education field and passed the PRAXIS examination. He was working for Enterprise Rental Car in Monroe and filled in for the Bastrop branch. One day, he went to Eastside Elementary School to pick someone up and overheard the principal talking about her need to hire a sixth grade social studies and math teacher. Muse saw his chance and said, "Here I am!" He was quickly hired, thus beginning his 21-year career in education.
He fell in love with teaching math during his three years at Eastside Elementary. In 2002, he moved back home to attend graduate school at LSU. While earning a master's degree in educational leadership, he served one year as a math specialist in East Baton Rouge Parish and two years at Bakerfield Elementary teaching third- and fourth-grade math and social studies.
In 2005, Muse began teaching at Central Elementary. In 2007, he completed an administrative internship program with Principal Toni Hardy at Galvez Primary and Principal Monica Hills at Lowery Middle School. In 2008, Central Elementary became Central Middle, and Muse became assistant principal under Principal Lynette Lacaze. He held this position for nine years.
In the latest release of Louisiana's School Performance Scores, Lake Elementary earned an A grade, as well as "Top Gains" honors. That means Lake demonstrated exceptional student progress ensuring students met or exceeded their learning goals each year, according to a news release
Spring 2017 was a momentous time for Muse. Within the span of one week, he successfully defended his dissertation to earn a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and was hired as principal of Lake Elementary, the only K-8 school in the district.
One of Muse's greatest accomplishments was Lake being named a "Model School" by Solution Tree, one of only three schools in Louisiana to earn this designation. This allows for collaboration with other schools, and recently school leaders presented how student tracking is used in decision making at the National Illuminate Conference.
As a school leader, Muse feels part of his job is improving the pipeline of educators and future leaders. He created an annual preference form for teachers to share not only the areas they would like to teach but also their desires for administrative growth opportunities.