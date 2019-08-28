THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
UNDERSTANDING OSTEOARTHRITIS AND TREATMENT OPTIONS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. To learn more about the basics of osteoarthritis, including the signs, symptoms, and the care and treatment options, join Dr. Matthew Copple. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
FRIDAY
YOUNG AT HEARTS EXPO: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Hosted by Francois Bend Senior Living. There will be tons of informational and entertaining events geared toward active seniors. A number of free health and wellness resources and screenings will be offered. Francois Bend will be sponsoring Free Fall Assessments. Young at Heart is being held in conjunction with the Garney Gautreau Senior Sock-Hop, which will immediately follow. Participants are encouraged to stay for complimentary lunch, live music and dancing. The sock-hop is hosted by Ascension Parish Recreation. Free.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
LABOR DAY FESTIVAL: Noon to 5 p.m. both days, Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Bring the family over to Cabela's for Labor Day weekend for their Labor Day Festival. Featuring cooking seminars, giveaways, free hot dogs and funnel cakes with apple cobbler samples. Plus kids' activities with all sorts of free activities, games and fun things including photos, a bean bag toss, fish ring toss, a duck and turtle pond game with giveaway, crafts, and face painting from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cabelas.com.
MONDAY
CLOSURES: All Ascension Parish Libraries will be closed due to the Labor Day holiday.
TUESDAY
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
KOKUSAIKA: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. If you're interested in cosplay, anime, mango, gaming, etc., then this Japanese cultural club for teens is for you. Hang out and enjoy refreshments, crafting, and Wii U gaming. Open to all teens ages 12 to 18. Cosplay is welcome. Crafting is optional. Call or visit the library for more details. (225) 647-3955.
Sept. 5
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.