A friendly knight was on hand to greet students as they walked into their brand new school, Sugar Mill Primary in Prairieville, on Tuesday.

Teacher Tommy Nickens was dressed like the school's mascot to help start the school year right.

"I've kind of always done it at whatever school I'm at," said Nickens, a physical education teacher, who found his shiny, fabric helmet and the rest of his fabric, but impressive, armor online.

The close to 400 students walked into the school on Germany Road like they were coming home — not a tear or hint of fluster in sight — and in a way they were.

Since 2003, all the primary schools in Ascension Parish have been built on the same floor plans — with their own school colors and unique touches, said Chad Lynch, the district's director of operations.

+2 Ascension Public Schools breaks ground for Sugar Mill Primary School in Prairieville Ascension Public Schools recently broke ground for the $15.7 million Sugar Mill Primary School at 39319 Germany Road, Prairieville.

"If a student moves to another school, there's not a big difference in the way it feels," Lynch said.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The 81,000-square-foot, pre-K through 5th-grade Sugar Mill Primary on Germany Road was built to relieve overcrowding at Central and Duplessis primary schools, where many of the Sugar Mill students went last year.

+4 New Ascension Parish schools designed to relieve overcrowding; first one to open in 2019 The first of three new Ascension Parish primary schools is under construction and expected to open in time for the next school year to help re…

The students were taking another change in stride — masks for all students from age 5 and up, with masks also recommended for children younger than 5, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards' newest COVID-19 mandate, issued earlier this month.

Last school year, masks were mandated from third grade and up. During summer school, masks were optional and originally were planned to be optional this school year, until the most recent surge in coronavirus cases and the new mandate.

Six-year-old first-grader Alfonso Gonzales, waiting with his mother in the car before school started, said the mask bothered him "just a little bit," holding up his hand with his thumb and index finger about a half-inch apart to illustrate.

Cameron Alcantar, a 10-year-old fifth-grader, waiting with his mom and little sister in the car riders' lane before the first bell rang at 8 a.m., said a mask "almost feels normal now."

"I'm actually glad they're wearing masks," said his mom, Terisha Alcantar. "I'd rather another year of masks to get this thing over with."