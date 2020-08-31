Ascension Parish officials plan Monday night to discuss a plan that calls for the Ascension Sewer partnership backed by a Jim Bernhard private equity firm to build its own regional system, run the parish's sewer services and one day, possibly, buy them out.
The proposal could result in rate increases and has yet to receive public approval from Parish President Clint Cointment but would also generate millions in upfront cash, annual franchise fees and millions more in potential savings from not having to run a parish sewer system that has cost taxpayers nearly $3 million per year to subsidize.
Ascension Sewer, the Bernhard partnership that also includes former Ascension Wastewater Treatment owner Tom Pertuit, took ownership of Pertuit's company earlier this year. The group is seeking to run the parish's sewer systems and enter into a deal that could lead to an ultimate sale of those public assets serving around 2,000 customers.
After months of negotiations on an agreement that would have had Ascension Sewer build a regional sewer system for the parish, many residents living in subdivisions built in the parish over the past two decades can expect rate increases as part of the deal.
Those rates would probably go up to $50 per month in 2021 and around $58 per month in 2022 with annual escalations of about $3 per month afterward, said Jeff Baudier, a manager with Ascension Sewer and top official in Bernhard Capital Partners Management, the private equity firm that is the financial muscle behind Ascension Sewer.
The rate increases would need PSC approval; the earlier Ascension Sewer deal proposed similar increases.
For the parish government customers, the Parish Council would retain rate-setting authority until the sale, but Baudier said the partnership would want to keep the rates consistent under the concession.
Parish President Clint Cointment declined to comment on the proposal Monday. His spokesman, Martin McConnell, said the president has not received the supporting documents revealing the proposal's fine details.
The proposal would mean an estimated $15 million cash payment upfront from Ascension Sewer to the parish and $13.5 million in upfront savings that the parish would have spent on its sewer system and on the earlier deal with Ascension Sewer, according to an offer letter.
While the final sale would require an appraisal of the parish's assets and vote of the people, the deal being presented publicly 6 p.m. Monday in an online council committee meeting would set the stage for such a transaction.
It's not clear when the full council would cast a final vote if the committee recommends the deal.
The initial agreement would grant the private partnership a 30-year concession to conduct inspections of thousands of home septic systems and to run the parish's neighborhood systems unless and until a sale is finalized.
"These changes would simplify the transaction and also deliver millions in immediate and long-term benefits to Parish residents and customers," the offer letter from Pertuit and Jeff Baudier says.
Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron, who chairs the council panel that oversees parish utilities, said the new proposal followed six months of intense negotiations and was a team effort by the parties involved.
The $15 million transfer fee, which needs state Public Service Commission approval, would grant Ascension Sewer partner National Water Infrastructure the right to run the parish sewer plants, retire them and link them with the private partnership's planned regional plant.
NWI is the Bernhard Capital entity that owns the old Ascension Wastewater Treatment assets after a sale in April for an undisclosed price. The company is the largest private sewer provider in the state with nearly 17,000 customers. The vast majority are in Ascension Parish.
During the life of the proposed concession, NWI would pay an annual franchise fee based on gross customer receipts, estimated at roughly $500,000 to $1 million per year.
Councilman Orgeron said the franchise fees would be dedicated to recreation while $12 million in the savings would be dedicated to transportation.
Any payments NWI makes to the parish during the life of the concession would be credited against the final cost of a parish buyout, the offer letter says.
Since late 2018, parish officials and Ascension Sewer had been discussing a different 30-year deal with the parish. That agreement would have had Ascension Sewer build a $215 million regional system for the parish and then turn it over to the local government at the end.
The former administration of then-President Kenny Matassa and council were close to signing on the dotted line last year to a deal, but parts of that agreement had garnered controversy, including a $15 million upfront payment from the parish to the partnership, automatic rate increases and hefty termination fees in the tens of millions of dollars if the parish had ended the deal early.
Cointment and several first-term council members who had just won elections that fall objected and forced a delay in a final vote until they took power.
Negotiations have continued to drag on, hampered by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Cointment has come forward with his own $100 million plan for the parish to build its own regional system without Ascension Sewer's aid.
Under the new proposal from Ascension Sewer, the partnership plans to invest $200 million to build a regional system for its own base of nearly 17,000 customers and also link up the parish's 2,000 customers.
The parish will have no upfront payments under the new deal and, with Ascension Sewer running its plants, be relieved of nearly $3 million per year in tax revenue that has gone to subsidize the cost of the parish systems in recent years.