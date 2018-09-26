The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Sept. 13-20:
Sept. 13
Delmore, Kristen: 30, 2118 St. John Place, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft.
Poche, Tommie: 42, 205 W. Fifth St., Vacherie, surety, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Bolona, Christopher Michael: 33, 134 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Cutrer, James T.: 51, 15210 La. 16, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, felony theft.
Babin, Brent: 56, 43420 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, simple battery.
McCarthy, Ashley Danielle: 30, 3106 Indian Springs, No. 6, Laurel, Mississippi, felony theft.
Sept. 14
Fugarino, Stephen P.: 33, 18177 River Birch Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
North, Marlon D.: 30, 33054 La. 943 S., Donaldsonville, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Moore, Samuel Jeffrey: 23, 5097 Whetstone Road, Diderville, Mississippi, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Ray, Robert Lee: 59, 503 Clay St., Watson, Arkansas, hate crimes, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Alford Jr., Jeffery B.: 23, 13180 Wadesboro Road, Ponchatoula, two counts failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Rouyea, Spencer Lane: 36, 44319 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, state probation violation, surety, failure to appear in court, three counts of criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, two counts of simple burglary/all others, two counts of misdemeanor theft.
Spann, Anna Elizabeth: 32, 4127 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, four counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jones, Harold Scott: 52, 9198 Split Log Extension, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Sept. 15
Mullings, Jacob Anthony: 33, 40439 W. Hernandez Ave., No. 1, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
McLaurin, Robert: 53, 14236 Woodtrace Court, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Benton, Summer Anne: 47, 14236 Woodtrace Court, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Enell: 52, 1108 S. Hempshire St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Owens, Keyona: 18, 17233 Franklin Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Johnson, Joshua Laveel: 25, 44427 Johnson St., Sorrento, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
Sept. 16
Henderson, John T.: 27, 2638 Vanderbilt Drive, Baton Rouge, no seat belt, child passenger restraint system, stop signs and yield signs, vehicular negligent injuring, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, vehicular homicide/driving under the influence, operating while intoxicated.
Alsay, Latrell Michell: 21, 711 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property.
Davis, Carl A.: 28, 2142 W. La. 30, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Peppers, Cadin: 18, 18462 Belle Alliance Road, Prairieville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Goudeau Jr., Vaughn Stephen: 29, 1237 Richland Ave., Baton Rouge, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Hymel, Heather Rachelle: 39, 7392 Callahan Drive, Denham Springs, simple battery, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Southall, Ronald B.: 32, 402 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville, battery of a dating partner.
Tezano, Melissa L.: 45, 16403 Cannon Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misrepresentation during booking, resisting an officer, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, misdemeanor theft.
Norton, Brad J.: 51, 46176 Swallow Bayou, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sept. 17
Ross, Kalvin: 20, 1216 S. Burnside Ave., 32, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/commission of any other felony, three counts of simple burglary/vehicle, two counts of criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft of a firearm.
Ficklin Jr., William Darryl: 29, 19755 Feraci Road, Livingston, telephone communications/ improper language/harassment, failure to appear in court.
Spurlock, LaQuita M.: 34, 12396 Dutchtown Lane, A6, Geismar, felony theft.
Burt, Chad M.: 44, 11009 Martin Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Lucas, Christopher Anthony: 22, 10514 Leigon St., Convent, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Robertson, Jarrett Joseph: 24, 12954 La Trace Road, French Settlement, probation violation parish, failure to appear in court, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Stutsman, Roy David: 35, 15025 Braud Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Hamilton, Kendrick Michael: 25, 421 Claiborne St., Donaldsonville, inoculation and registration required for possession, animals at large.
Flores, Jorge: 53, 3030 Congress Blvd., Apt. 162, Baton Rouge, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driver must be licensed, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Sampson, John Anthony: 49, 17646 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, misdemeanor theft.
Howard, Paul Anthony: 55, 9294 Ester St., Convent, failure to appear in court.
Braxton, Arthur J.: 29, 5039 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple battery.
Sept. 18
Wooden, Oscar: 55, 702 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Chatman, Otis: 30, 37130 Second St., Darrow, domestic abuse battery.
Delbosque, Brandon M.: 34, 16504 Antietam Ave., Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Dumas, Lahoma: 39, 1309 S. Lexington, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lawson, Carlos J.: 42, 308 Williams St., Donaldsonville, misdemeanor theft.
Sandifer, Chadwick T.: 44, 16096 Hezzie Loyd Road, Folsom, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Williams, Leroy: 46, 132 Palm Drive, No. 36, Donaldsonville, vehicle approaching or entering intersection, operating while intoxicated.
Sanders, Devontae R.: 25, 113 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Beverly, Byron: 69, 5440 Courtyard Drive, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Palermo, Sage: 28, 15384 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Lewis, Tina M.: 40, 18813 Manchac Acres Road, E, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Husband, Patrick: 32, 18273 Old Perkins Place Ave., Prairieville, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Coleman, Dana: 59, 6248 John Tullier Road, Sorrento, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Sept. 19
Carey, Malaika Kenyatta: 42, 38058 David Drive, Prairieville, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Ortego, Katie Lee: 33, 18718 Ducros Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft, theft of a firearm, felony theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, expired license plates, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, careless operation.
Tremont, Ashley: 34, 14317 Parkview Drive, Prairieville, two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Telfair, Martell Michael: 34, 1002 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Dang, April Richard: 38, 43119 Pine Lake Drive, Prairieville, felony theft.
Jackson, Alonzo: 39, 63 Charmingdale Drive, Monroe, misdemeanor theft.
Collins, Shawn: 45, address unavailable, Baton Rouge, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft.
Richard, Johnny: 20, 620 N. Burton St., Greensburg, aggravated criminal damage to property.
West, Tommy: 10581 Martin Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, aggravated assault, aggravated battery.
Sheppard-Boyd, Christy M.: 42, 43146 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, aggravated battery.
Jones, Kornell: 19, 929 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, forgery, misdemeanor theft.
Whetro, Bryon Lynn: 57, 42176 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, simple battery.
Sept. 20
Devall, Joseph M.: 32, 42176 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, simple battery.
Delmore, Henry Demond: 34, 2824 S. Burnside, Apt. 1502, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Alsay, Paul J.: 55, 700 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, simple burglary/all others.
Countee, Keldric: 37, 14281 Essen Terrace Drive, Gonzales, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.