An unusually pointed news release and Facebook posts have kicked off a debate over official communications in Ascension Parish: when do public officials cross the line from informing citizens into political self-promotion? And who gets to decide what is said on those platforms?
The dispute comes as a new generation of younger, more social media-savvy elected officials takes office. It pits new Parish President Clint Cointment against some members of the Parish Council.
It all started with some inside baseball, with Cointment's administration voicing displeasure over a council agenda. The council planned to discuss parts of the long-brewing controversy over parish sewer plans, but Cointment's team said it wasn't ready for that discussion.
"At no time did the Administration have plans to do an update at this Utility Committee meeting," the parish news release quoted Cointment saying at the time, "and we are perplexed as to how it got on the agenda."
Some parish council members thought the release took a more political approach than in the past, when use of the parish website and social media were limited to more straightforward information.
Council Chair Teri Casso said the news release led to a unanimous temporary ban by the council last month on most parish government use of social media while the government creates a new policy.
"Social media's becoming so much more, especially with this younger administration, … it's gonna be a bigger part of their work and what they do than it was with any previous administration, so I just think we needed a policy," said Casso, who is in her third term representing the Dutchtown area. "We probably needed one before. We're probably a little late to the table, but we'll get that done."
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment is expected to unveil the proposal Thursday before the council in Gonzales.
Aaron Lawler, a Republican councilman who has emerged as a leading critic of the new administration, said Cointment crossed a line with the parish news release and Facebook post.
Lawler said the parish's website and social media are "for the entire government, not just parish president's office, but the administration, the council, everybody. That is not the place for him to be putting his personal opinions."
Lawler sits on the Utilities Committee and is a close ally with its chairman, Councilman Corey Orgeron.
Cointment says he welcomes the call for a social media policy — one of many that he says are lacking in parish government. But he has brushed off Lawler's criticisms, saying he doesn't believe his use of taxpayer-funded media operations have crossed any lines.
"When I talked about changing the culture and the image of Ascension Parish, the decisions I made in doing the right thing changes that image and that image is reflected on my decisions, on doing what's right and being transparent and being accountable and being responsible to the people who elected me, which is the people of Ascension Parish," he said. "So everything I do is a promotion of me, in a sense, because it is a promotion of Ascension Parish government and the administration. I am the administration."
Framing the issue as a First Amendment one, the Republican parish leader has resisted any call to check the way he or others use government resources to enter the public fray. He pointed to a recent executive order from President Donald Trump against censorship by social media platforms, which calls them the "21st century equivalent of the public square."
Cointment also notes that Lawler promoted the agenda item about the sewer plan on his campaign Facebook page. He argues that was a way to put the administration on the spot and the news release was, in part, a response to Lawler's post
The controversy didn't stop after council implemented the ban.
The ban, which has since been loosened, had initially barred all but emergency posts on the parish website and other platforms. During that time, Cointment said he shared on his "Clear Choice" campaign Facebook page a short video produced by parish staff about Ascension's small business recovery from the novel coronavirus. The video briefly presented the president as in charge and signing papers.
He said the video and its positive message were supposed to go first on the parish website and other platforms but could not because of the ban. He said he chose his campaign page because he had been waiting on a weekslong merge of that page and its followers with a government parish president Facebook page.
Some of have seen his sharing of the video as an inappropriate use of public resources to promote his political campaign.
After an anonymous letter raising questions about the video post was circulated among council members, local law enforcement and some media outlets, Lawler began questioning the administration about the video and its cost. He said he believes it could be a violation of state campaign and other laws.
"Ignorance of the law is not an excuse," he said.
As president, Cointment has frequently shared parish government-produced materials on his campaign site, but in many of those other cases, they were posted on the parish platforms first.
Trey Ourso, a longtime campaign consultant in Louisiana who works primarily on Democratic campaigns and ran the outside group, Gumbo PAC, that supports Gov. John Bel Edwards, said a key distinction in the law is whether the taxpayer-produced items were in the public domain before they are posted anywhere else.
Ourso said publicly produced items shared only privately by a public official would have to be reported as an in-kind contribution and could run afoul of laws that bar donation of public resources.
In the case of the video that Lawler has questioned, it did go straight to Cointment's private campaign page, but also ran on the parish's government access channel on cable television.
Chase Melancon, a first-term councilmen who relies heavily on social media to reach his constituents, sees the debate as an ideological fight over control of the government's media operations but it's one he thinks has distracted from more pressing matters.
"Look, as a millennial, I appreciate how powerful social media is. I just don't think that with everything we have to deal with, that it should have been on three different (council) agendas," said Melancon, who just turned 33.
Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for District Attorney Ricky Babin, declined to comment on the anonymous letter questioning Cointment's use of the video.