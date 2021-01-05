Ascension Parish Christmas tree drop-off
Looking for a place to discard your live Christmas tree? Trees can be dropped off at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center through Jan. 12.
The expo center is at 9039 St. Landry Road in Gonzales.
After parish residents enter the expo center’s main gate on St. Landry Road, the drop-off location will be the unpaved parking area on the left side as you enter the property. Signage will direct residents as they enter the property.
Parish officials said trees must not have any decorations or stands on them, because they will be shredded and mulched.
For more information, call 225-450-1506.
Bookmobile rolls in Ascension
Ascension Parish mobile library is back on the road. Bringing a wide variety of books, movies and other services to a location near you. The mobile library stops at parks and community centers across the parish. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required on board the vehicle.
Butcher Boy: Jan. 19, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m
Sorrento City Hall: Jan. 6 and Jan. 20, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Oak Grove Community Center: Jan. 7 and Jan. 21, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tureau’s Grocery Store: Jan. 8 and Jan. 22, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Darrow Community Center: Jan. 8 and Jan. 22, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
St. Amant Park: Jan. 12 and Jan. 26, 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
New River United Methodist: Jan. 12 and Jan. 26, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Keystone of Galvez Park: Jan. 12 and Jan. 26, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Hickley Waguespack Center: Jan. 13 and Jan. 27, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Church Donaldsonville: Jan. 14 and Jan. 28, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Donaldsonville Senior Apartments: Jan. 15 and Jan. 29, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Lemanville Park: Jan. 15 and Jan. 29 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Using data to drive business growth
The Ascension Parish Library is partnering with Grow with Google to help our community learn digital skills with a #GrowWithGoogle virtual workshop, Using Data to Drive Business Growth. It is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 12.
Grab your lunch and join us for this Grow with Google Lunch and Learn session for a discussion on how to identify business goals and use the best practices to analyze trends about how customers engage with businesses online. You will learn how to turn these insights into well-informed, actionable decisions and how to incorporate data into your marketing plan.
You can register for this webinar by visiting the library’s Business Resource Center website at www.aplbusinessresource.com under Webinars, or by calling the Gonzales location at (225) 647-3955. Once registered, you will receive an email with more information on how to join the webinar.
Baby-Sitters Club kid kits
Calling all babysitters. Tweens, do you love the Baby-Sitters Club series? Come to Ascension Parish Library and pick up a kid kit packet. The packet will have everything you need to create a kid kit just like the girls from the book series. Packet pickup begins Jan. 11 at all library locations. Packets are available while supplies last.
This program is designed for tweens in grades 4-8. Call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052 for more information.