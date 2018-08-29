Ascension Catholic looks to “Bring It Home “ in 2018
Looking at the disappointment in the faces of his players after losing the Division IV championship game last December was not easy for coach Drey Trosclair.
“Knowing how hard they worked, to not walk off the dome floor as champions was tough. We fully expected to win that game,” Trosclair said.
Fast-forward eight months and the enthusiasm in the program can’t be higher.
“We have a large senior class (16 players) and our junior class is talented as well. The loss has fueled their preparation,” Trosclair said. “The younger guys are able to learn from an older group that works extremely hard; this should motivate them to carry on the legacy."
The Bulldogs lost five seniors, including all-state lineman Charlie Gianelloni and leader Bubba Gautreau (Louisiana College ) but return the nucleus of their team.
Running backs Jamar Barber and Jai Williams (all-state) each had over 1,600 yards and 20-plus touchdowns. They were one of the top duos in the state.
“They complement each other very well. Neither player is selfish. They just want to win,” said Trosclair.
Dorian Barber will add to the depth in the backfield and is capable of a big night. Quarterback John Mire will be handed the full-time keys after taking over for Gautreau after he was injured.
“John is a good athlete. He must be a leader for us. Teams will try and take away our ground game; he will be ready,” Trosclair said.
The wide receiver position has talent and returns Tre Medine, Eric Simon, Mason Zeringue, Rodney Blanchard, Alex Hebert, Brock Acosta plus newcomers Jamil Truxillo and Demontray Harry.
“We are deep at the receiver spot, could have a different guy lead us each game. They take pride in blocking, which is key for our offense,” Trosclair said.
The Bulldogs don’t normally utilize a tight end, but that could change with the addition of J’Mond Tapp (6-foot-2, 215 pounds). On the offensive line, the Bulldogs return Dillion Davis (6-2, 270), Nick Hilliard (6-3, 290) and Jacob Matirne (6-2, 260).
“ I like our guys returning up front," Trosclair said.
Davis and Hilliard have college offers. Matirne is a three-year starter. Alex Gros, Sam Mire and Ethan Arceneaux will fill the guard spots and must replace Gianelloni and three-year starter Robert Lemann.
The Bulldogs defense returns nine starters, including several players starting for their third or fourth year.
“Our guys know the defense. Our staff prepares them well and we compete on every snap,” Trosclair said.
Davis, Hilliard and John Broussard return up front in the 3-3 stack. Tapp, Gros, Matirne and Alex Cedatol provide depth on the line. The linebacker trio of Williams (100 tackles), Parker Hales (100 tackles) and Andrew Landry are solid.
“We must replace Gautreau as our MLB, but we have confidence in Andrew; Hales and Williams are sure tacklers, plus Dorian Barber will back up all three," the coach said.
The secondary returns all five starters, including safeties Barber and Zeringue.
“Those guys set the edge for us and can cover. Throw in Medine as well; he is just like a starter,” said Trosclair.
Simon, Blanchard and Acosta round out the secondary for the Bulldogs.
“Those guys are experienced and are a year older. We expect big things from them,” Trosclair said.
The kicking game is solid with Blanchard handling both duties.
“Rodney is being looked at as a punter. He has a strong leg and is accurate,” said Trosclair.
With a veteran team returning, Trosclair knows expectations will be high.
“We surprised some people last season. Our schedule and division is loaded with good teams, but we feel like we are in the mix," the coach said. “The championship loss is not our only motivation; these kids work hard, no matter what. We put our toes on the turf last season. Hopefully, we can bring it home."
District 6-1A
Record in 2017 : 11-3
Lost to Lafayette Christian in Division IV State Championship
Offense: Spread
QB John Mire, Sr.
RB Jamar Barber, Sr.
RB Jai Williams, Jr.
RB Dorian Barber
WR Tre Medine, Sr.
WR Eric Simon, Jr.
WR Rodney Blanchard, Sr.
LT Nick Hillard, Jr.
LG Alex Gros, Sr.
C Jacob Matirne, Sr.
RG Sam Mire, Jr.
RT Dillion Davis, Sr.
Defense: 3-3 Stack
DE Dillion Davis, Sr.
NG Nick Hilliard, Jr.
DE John Broussard, Sr.
LB Jai Williams, Jr.
LB Andrew Landry, Sr.
LB Parker Hales, Sr.
SS Jamar Barber, Sr.
WS Mason Zeringue, Sr.
FS Brock Acosta, Jr.
CB Eric Simon, Jr.
CB Rodney Blanchard, Sr.
Kicker: Rodney Blanchard, Sr.
Punter : Rodney Blanchard, Sr.
Strength: Veteran leadership and skilled playmakers.
Area to improve in: Offensive line depth and passing game
Ascension Catholic
Coach: Drey Trosclair (21-15)
2017: 8-2
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB John Mire (5-10, 195, Sr.), *RB Jamar Barber (5-8, 165, Sr.), *RB Jai Williams (5-9, 176, Jr.), *WR Tre Medine (6-2, 180, Sr.), *WR Eric Simon (5-10, 165, Jr.), *WR Rodney Blanchard (5-9, 165, Sr.), *LT Nick Hilliard (6-3, 290, Jr.), LG Alex Gros (5-9, 185, Sr.), *C Jacob Matirne (6-1, 260, Sr.), *RG Sam Mire (5-9, 185, Jr.), *RT Dillion Davis (6-2, 270, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*FS Brock Acosta (5-10, 175, Jr.), *SS Jamar Barbar (5-8, 165, Sr.), *WS Mason Zeringue (5-10, 170, Sr.), *CB Eric Simon (5-10, 165, Jr.), *CB Rodney Blanchard (5-9, 165, Sr.), OLB Jai Williams (5-9, 176, Jr.), MLB Andrew Landry (5-9, 175, Sr.), *OLB Parker Hales (5-10, 180, Sr.), *DE John Broussard (5-8, 170, Sr.), LT Nick Hilliard (6-3, 290, Jr.), *RT Dillion Davis (6-2, 270, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 Mentorship Academy
Sept. 6 Sophie B. Wright
Sept. 13 KIPP Renaissance
Sept. 21 Thomas Jefferson
Sept. 28 at Covenant Christian
Oct. 5 East Iberville*
Oct. 12 at Southern Lab*
Oct. 19 White Castle*
Oct. 26 Kentwood*
Nov. 2 St. John*
*--denotes district game