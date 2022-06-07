Jambalaya runs in the veins Thacker family.
Tanil Thacker’s great-grandfather competed in the very first “World Jambalaya Championship” at the Jambalaya festival, a tradition her and her husband, Koby, continue to this day.
Starting in 2009, though, the family tradition became bigger — and smaller at the same time — when the couple’s children, Kamile and Kade, joined their parents in the annual tradition of competing in the mini-pot competition, a smaller competition part of Gonzales’ famous festival.
“As long as our kids have been able to hold a paddle, they’ve been doing this,” said Tanil, an occupational therapist from Livingston Parish. “The small pots, they’re a way to start them out young (cooking) because it’s the same process just on a different scale.”
However, the family went over 1,000 days without competing in the mini-pot competition, where a cup of both rice and meat are cooked as opposed to the pounds used in the main competition. Despite time away from the cast-iron pot and wooden paddle, the Thacker family was not deterred, coming back stronger than ever when the competition returned with the rest of the festival last weekend.
“They haven’t done a mini-pot over wood in over two years, but they picked up right where they left off because they’ve been doing it so long,” Tanil said. “It’s like riding a bike.”
After two years of being canceled due to the pandemic, the competition was held Saturday, May 28.
“It’s great to be back in the community,” said Jared Nolan, the Post Commander of VFW Post 3693. “I know all the cooks feel the same way. We intended to get here at 6 o’clock to start setting up but we had people here at 5:30 waiting on us, chomping at the bit ready to go.”
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars post hosts the mini-pot competition every year for the Jambalaya Festival Association.
Broken down into four divisions — men, women, junior and children’s — the Thacker family dominated the mini-pot competition, taking home the top prize in each division they competed in. Kamile won the junior division consisting of cooks between 13 and 17, mother Tanil won the women and son Kade won the men, with his father coming in second place.
For the organizers and contestants, it was a return to normalcy and community sorely missed.
“It’s really great to be back,” Kade said. “We’ve missed doing it because it’s so much fun every year.”
In an environment more akin to a tailgate for a football game than a cooking competition, cooking in the mini-pot competition is as natural a part of the Memorial Day weekend as hot dogs and cold beer for the Thackers and other families.
As Kamile, 13, cooked, her parents and brother watched and supported her, with the trio having over a decade of experience apiece to assist their youngest, herself cooking since she was about 7 years old.
“It makes me so proud. Hell, we’re passionate about it,” Koby said. “The whole heritage of cooking and bringing people together, it’s a family tradition for us.”
Set up right next to the Thackers are another group of generational jambalaya cooks: the Melancon family.
The two families, Amy Melancon joked, have a playful rivalry when they see each other every year during the competition, with the Melancon’s lovingly calling the Thackers the “Stackers.”
Despite being a very competitive family, the competition comes second to cooking together.
“It’s really cool (to do this as a family),” Amy, a dental hygienist, said. “It’s hard to slow the pace of life down with our kids and a lot of activities, ripping and running in different directions.”
The Melancon tribe saw three of its members place in three divisions. Sons Gabe and Brock placed third and second in the children’s and junior division, respectively, while Amy placed second among the women. Brock, 15, won the mini-pot competition in his division previous years and competed in and won the Champ-of-Champs, a competition for past winners.
Growing up cooking jambalaya, Amy’s husband Heath appreciates the challenge cooking jambalaya presents over the two hours it takes on the mini-pot even after a lifetime of cooking and over a decade of doing it competitively.
“You could mess this thing up pretty quick because it’s a small little pot, so you’ve got to know what you’re doing,” explained Heath. “You can feed a lot of people off that little bitty pot when it’s done.”
But not every cook at the mini-pot competition comes from a dynastic line of jambalaya.
Fourteen year-old Halayna Mathes was visiting her grandparents when she decided to try her hand at a centuries-old recipe for jambalaya.
“I love the experience of getting to cook,” Mathes said. “It’s just really fun to do. And this is something that I can say that I made.”
Despite it being her first time cooking jambalaya, Mathes placed third in the junior division, a feat her uncle, Watson Gautreau, a retired emergency room nurse who has been cooking jambalaya since he was about nine, took great pride in.
Mathes said when she returns to Texas, she’s going to show her classmates how a Gonzales jambalaya is made, expanding the legacy she partook in for the first time this week.
It’s this legacy and community that means so much to those who participate in the mini-pot competition and continue to expose others to it each year.
There’s no money involved like the $3,000 prize that the winning duo of the main competition receives, only bragging rights and a starting point for families in a jambalaya cooking community that has been in place since 1968.
“At the end of the day, that’s where it’s gonna start, with the kids,” Heath said. “We always need to get them involved so that they can continue it on.”