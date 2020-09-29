Tanger Outlets Gonzales has awarded TangerKIDS Grants to nine area schools.
In keeping with Tanger Outlets’ mission to support the future of children, the TangerKIDS Grants program is designed to award grant money to schools near the communities where Tanger Outlet Centers are located.
The following schools were recently awarded TangerKIDS Grants:
- APPLe and Career Training Center: Mary Anderman, Using Algebra Tiles to Increase Math Skills
- Buillon Primary: Shannon Rodi, Get Your Hands on These Math Centers
- Doyle Elementary: Angela Rogers, My Own Space
- GW Carver Primary: Sandi Bourque, Extra, Extra, Write All About It!
- Lake Elementary: Skylar Harrell, For the Love of Literacy
- Lowery Middle School: Monisha Comeaux, Tiger Sports and Fitness
- St. Amant Middle: Ann Houston, Deeper Science Exploration and Experiences
- St. Amant High School: Kiplyn Clouatre, Funding for Fryers
- Sorrento Primary: Nicole Maher/Jamie Jusselin, Make Every Student a Reader, Every Day