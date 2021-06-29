Tents lined the parking lot at Cabela's Saturday manned by teams all vying to raise money for cancer research.
The 2021 Ascension Relay for Life was a scaled down event compared to years past, but the enthusiasm for the cause was at a high level and organizers said lots of money was raised for the American Cancer Society's premiere event.
Five teams of supporters sold food, hosted games and held raffles to raise money for the American Cancer Society's mission to find a cure for cancer. It was the 21st event held in Ascension.
The event included a survivors' walk, balloon launch and paper bag luminaries, which were created with the help of the Dutchtown High Allied Health students to honor those who died from cancer and anyone who survived the disease.