The Louisiana Regional Airport has been awarded a $69,000 grant through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Aviation, last week announced $51,334,400 in federal funding for airports in the surrounding areas of Louisiana’s 6th congressional district.
“Our airports have taken a pounding during this COVID-19 pandemic. Commercial air travel has decreased by more than 90 percent. Travel and tourism is a very important part of our economy,” Graves said. "We must make sure our airports and entire transportation system are ready to reignite our economy.”
Louisiana grants included:
• Baton Rouge Metropolitan, Baton Rouge — $8,413,011
• Louisiana Regional, Gonzales — $69,000
• Houma-Terrebonne, Houma — $69,000
• Louis Armstrong New Orleans International, Kenner — $42,793,389
• False River Regional, New Roads — $30,000
• Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional, Reserve — $30,000
• Thibodaux Municipal, Thibodaux — $30,000