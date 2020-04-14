During the conronavirus pandemic, area residents are looking for ways to stay healthy. Donaldsonville businesswoman Debbie Peltier Roques starts her morning with a 5-mile walk at sunrise. From her neighborhood, she ventures through the historic district then onto the levee walkway. She says her walk 'can clear my mind and make the best of the situation at hand.'
Donaldsonville businesswoman starts mornings with long walk during pandemic
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
