Alexis Welch and her family have a long list of people to thank for saving her life after a side-by-side vehicle accident that resulted in the amputation of her lower left arm.
At the top of that list is her childhood friend Adriana Hall and three strangers who responded to her calls for help.
The ordeal started July, 9 when Christian Fetters and friends Trey Holland, also of Ascension Parish, and Colby Chapman were helping feed horses at a farm in Clinton. The men soon heard a loud crash, followed by "screams for help," Fetters said.
They responded to find Alexis, 15, and her friend, Hall, 15, bleeding and injured after the side-by-side off road vehicle Alexis was driving flipped on a gravel road.
Alexis, who said she had driven the vehicle "millions of times," doesn't remember many details from the crash. She does recall looking at one arm to find it split open near the elbow, bleeding profusely.
The first lifesaving act happened when Adriana used her shirt to stop the bleeding on Alexis' arm. Adriana had "bumps and bruises" from the accident, said Alexis' mother, Ashton Fedler, who credited Adriana's quick thinking with keeping her daughter as calm as possible during the incident.
Minutes later, Fetters, a trained medical first responder and volunteer firefighter from St. Amant, and his friends drove up to the scene. The vehicle had crashed near the farm they were visiting.
The trio administered aid until an ambulance arrived. Alexis was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, where she remained for 15 days, most in the intensive care unit. Eventually, the decision was made to amputate her arm below the elbow.
Felder also praised the nurses for how they treated her daughter. "They were angels," she said. She added that she can't say enough about the assistance Fetters and his friends provided.
Alexis started school last week taking virtual classes at Slaughter Community Charter School. She will gradually return to the classroom as her mobility improves.
Alexis' days include physical therapy, and the high school sophomore said she's glad to be alive and has made a new friend in Fetters, whom she hopes to meet soon.
Fetters said while he hasn't seen Alexis since the accident, he checked in with the family often and is looking forward to giving her a hug.
Felder said her family is thankful everyday that "all these people we didn't know" came together to help save her daughter's life. She said the ordeal could have ended differently if not for the kindness of strangers and a lifelong friend.