THURSDAY
Public School
Barbecue chicken, corn on the cob, pork and beans, pears, garlic roll, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken tenders
Catholic School
Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta-strawberry, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato
FRIDAY
Public School
Chicken patty on bun, potato rounds, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, lettuce salad, applesauce, juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Pizza, salad cup, corn, pears, milk
Choice: Ham lunch pack or chicken nuggets
MONDAY
Public School
White beans and rice with ham, broccoli with cheese, peaches, monkey bread, juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Honey citrus chicken, fried rice, salad cup, glazed baby carrots, pineapple, milk
Choice: Ham lunch pack or pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, glazed carrots, apple, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken tenders
Catholic School
Grilled cheese, vegetables soup, salad cup, fruit fiesta-blue ice, milk
Choice: Asian chicken salad
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Tacos, corn, cheese cup/lettuce/salsa, orange wedges, graham cracker, juice, milk
Catholic School
Crispy chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, green beans, red apple wedges, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Turkey lunch pack or mini corn dog
JAN. 17
Public School
Ascension gumbo and rice, green beans, potato salad, pears, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Turkey and sausage jambalaya, white beans and curly greens, salad cup, orange wedges, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato