THURSDAY

Public School

Barbecue chicken, corn on the cob, pork and beans, pears, garlic roll, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken tenders

Catholic School

Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta-strawberry, milk

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato

FRIDAY

Public School

Chicken patty on bun, potato rounds, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, lettuce salad, applesauce, juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Pizza, salad cup, corn, pears, milk

Choice: Ham lunch pack or chicken nuggets

MONDAY

Public School

White beans and rice with ham, broccoli with cheese, peaches, monkey bread, juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Honey citrus chicken, fried rice, salad cup, glazed baby carrots, pineapple, milk

Choice: Ham lunch pack or pizza

TUESDAY

Public School

Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, glazed carrots, apple, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken tenders

Catholic School

Grilled cheese, vegetables soup, salad cup, fruit fiesta-blue ice, milk

Choice: Asian chicken salad

WEDNESDAY

Public School

Tacos, corn, cheese cup/lettuce/salsa, orange wedges, graham cracker, juice, milk

Catholic School

Crispy chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, green beans, red apple wedges, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Turkey lunch pack or mini corn dog

JAN. 17

Public School

Ascension gumbo and rice, green beans, potato salad, pears, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Turkey and sausage jambalaya, white beans and curly greens, salad cup, orange wedges, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato

