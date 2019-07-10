BASF awarded scholarships totaling $16,000 to nine Louisiana high school seniors through the company’s local and corporate scholarship programs.
The eight scholarship recipients from Ascension Parish high schools plan to pursue degrees in science, technology, engineering and math fields. Receiving $1,000 scholarships were:
- Brady Duplessis, of St. Amant High School, who plans to study chemical engineering at Louisiana Tech University
- Courtney Bourgeois, of St. Amant High School, who plans to study engineering at LSU
- Ximena Fabian, of East Ascension High School, who plans to study computer engineering at LSU
- Frederick Million Jr., of East Ascension High School, who plans to study chemistry at Xavier University
- Jada Butler, of Donaldsonville High School, who plans to study biology at Xavier University in preparation for medical school
- Keian Joseph, of Donaldsonville High School, who plans to study mechanical engineering at Southern University
- Blake Guidry, of Dutchtown High School, who plans to tudy civil engineering at Texas A&M
- Kayla Bougere, of Dutchtown High School, who plans to study biology at LSU.
A separate corporate scholarship program awarded a scholarship worth up to $8,000 ($2,000 per year for up to four years) to Haley Vicknair, daughter of BASF employee Scott Vicknair, who graduated from Ponchatoula High School and plans to attend Tulane University.