GONZALES - The office manager of an Ascension Parish business was arrested Wednesday on a count of theft over $25,000, accused of running up unauthorized charges on a company credit card for three years, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Toni Miller, 53, of Gonzales, was booked into the Ascension Parish jail, following an almost three-month investigation, Webre said in a news release.
Detectives discovered Miller charged approximately $36,000 on personal expenses on a company credit card from 2015 to 2018, the sheriff said. The business was not named in the news release.