State services for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their families will be discussed during a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 18 in the main conference room of the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex, 615 Worthey St., Gonzales.
The developmental disabilities division of Capital Area Human Services will provide information and gather public comments about its services.
"We want a meaningful discussion with individuals and families who are currently receiving developmental disability services," division director Corlis Gremillion said. "We also want to hear from persons in need so we can help them access the appropriate services."
A second town hall meeting will be held this fall in East Baton Rouge Parish.