The Dutchtown High School Class of 2021 held its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The class was led by valedictorians Grace Vasterling and Sophie Sumner.

Vasltering, the daughter of Julie and Chris Vasterling, attended the school's home-based program and graduated with a 4.8406 GPA.

Sumner attended the Early College Options program but Dutchtown High was considered her home school. Sumner, the daughter of Mary-Nicole and Douglas Sumner, earned a 4.7945 GPA.

Claire Bougere walked as salutatorian. Borgere, the daughter of Jennifer Ware and Grant Bougere, plans to attend LSU. She earned a 4.7941 GPA.

The class also included:

Luke Everett Aaron ++

Franklin Connor Abboud +

Eric Matthew Abruzzino

Elizabeth Ashley Adams ++

Riley Lauren Addison

Justin Chibuzor Agu +

Kaitlyn Necole Albert

Quezealik Wayne Alexander

Chloe Anne Alexie ++

Jakob Douglas Allday-Logue

Lucy Rae Allen ++

Austin Philip Amedee ++

Molly Elizabeth Anderson ++

Allee Blanche Andry ++

Jayvion Armon Anthony +

Katelyn Sue Anthony ++

Alexis Katherine Antolik ++

Chisom Chidumere Micheal Somtochukwu Anyanwoke

Claudia M. Aparicio-Torres

Alexandra Grace Arnold ++

Avery Sinclair Aucoin ++

Zachary David Aucoin ++

Taalib Amani Auguste +

Fatimah Yamille Avendano++

Kaitlyn Nicole Ballard

Zachary Robert Balmer

Julia Andrea Barrack ++

Thalia René Barrilleaux +

Boisey Rashard Battle

Faith Ann Baudoin

Daniel Ragan Baugh

Marisa Lynn Baye +

Kameron Marissa Becnel

Brynnan Claire Bell

Morgan Ashley Bellanger ++

India Jaide Bennett ++

Bailey Renee Bercegeay +

Avery Renee Black

Alyssa Rene Blanchard +

Emma Claire Blanchard ++

Kathryn Alexis Bobinchuck ++

Christopher John Bodi +

Julia Ann Bordelon ++

Parker Lawrence Boudloche ++

Curtis Lee Boudreaux

Katie Michelle Boudreaux ++

Brock Matthew Bourgeois +

Timothy James Bourgeois ++

Jonah Reese Bourque ++

Logan Daniel Bourque

Demaya Lenae Boutain

Izabela Mia Bowles ++

Warren Bruce Boyet +

Brennen Wayne Bradley

Jack Leblanc Bradley +

Kaylee Marie Braud ++

Mason Alexander Braud

Leah Marie Brazan ++

Alexis Marie Brouillette

Andie Leigh Brown

Donovan Asher Brown ++

Kameron Ja'kolby Brown

Lacy Elizabeth Brown

Mason Paul Brown ++

Austin John Brumfield ++

Victoria Mckale Buckland

Trent Kohl Buquoi

Jacob Everett Burge

Miracle Tre'shae Burrell

Claire Marie Callais ++

Evan Joseph Campione ++

Camryn Aaliyah Cangiolosi ++

Ty'sha Correal Cann

Deionjanya Racheal Cannon

Mary Claire Carbo ++

Brian David Carnahan

Sarah Kai Ili Poni Carnley

Jack Thomas Carona +

Genesis Marina Carranza Zuniga

Julia Patrice Carroll ++

Corolous Terrion Carter

Kyle Patrick Carver ++

Julian Maximus Castillo ++

Aidan Caroline Cathey ++

William Jackson Cathey +

Trenton Payne Causey ++

Glynn Michael Cavin

Izabella Cruz Cazes ++

Brianna Reneé Chaney ++

Kaitlyn Victoria Anne Chase ++

Jack Patrick Chauvin

Cayla Nicole Cheek ++

Lauren Elizabeth Chemin ++

Beau Phillip Cheveallier +

Kerionta' Kerriel Chopin

Emily Anne Christjansen ++

Jude Micheal Coats

Olivia Jené Cobb

Blake Ernest Cochran

Kearston Alana Cochran ++

Rylan Walker Coe ++

Kyah Ashanti Collins

Luke Vincent Comeaux

Conner Champ Comesana ++

Elizabeth Hyacinth Constant

Cole Mitchell Conyers ++

Madison Yvonne Cooper ++

Payton Allen Cooper ++

Riley O'neal Craig ++

Chelse Leann Cranfield

Ray Lewis Cunrod +

Andrew William Daigle ++

Ella Grace Dailey ++

Johndrick Jerome Darville

Charles Josiah Davis

David Lee Davis ++

Morgan Simone-Sky Davis ++

Reed Harvey Davis ++

C'nasia C'ne Day +

Maggie Lynne Decoteau ++

Niya Dan'nae Decuir ++

Julianna Eva Defrances ++

Julia Grace Degeneres ++

James Gabriel Diaz ++

Lacy Gabriele Diaz

John Caleb Diez ++

Brett Michael Dodson ++

Corey James Doming +

Payton Elizabeth Dominguez ++

George Henry Donaldson ++

Christian Ray Donnelly ++

William Phillipe Dotter ++

Leah Ashley Drago ++

Farrah Grace Dudley +

Abigail Grace Duet ++

Rachel Elizabeth Dufrene

Kyleigh Rheagan Dugas

Kristen Nicole Dunham

Regan Hanley Dunlap ++

Ashley Elizabeth Dunn +

Madison Paige Dunn ++

Jared Troy Dupar ++

Lane Thomas Durst ++

Jaicee Raine Elliott +

Markayla Angelle Ellis +

Raymond Joseph Epps

John Charles Erlandson ++

Jarrett Ryan Eues ++

Abigail Maclin Evans ++

Ian John Ewen

Jamia I'iona Ezeff

London Nicole Fabre

Blake Douglas Felton ++

Fabrizzio Andre Fernandez-Nunez

Gabriella Marissa Fernbaugh +

Brayden Taro Fisher ++

Logan Faith Fleming

John Garrett Fontenot +

Brayden Matthew Ford +

Kayla Nicole Fortie +

Chaz Rodney Foster

Mia Gabrielle Foster++

Kayla Antonette Francis

Isabella La'nai Francois +

Corbin Stirling Fritchie

James Andrew Froelich

Damarion Dewanye Gaddis

Lauren Elise Gaines ++

Dawson Matthew Gallman

Chloe Elizabeth Garbiras ++

Joshua Douglas Gatz++

Jillian Elise Geiger ++

Davis Aubrey Gilder ++

Aidan Michael Giroir ++

Garrett Francis Glynn

Hannah Grace Godchaux ++

Maci Claire Gonzales

Stuart Leonard Goudeau ++

Ryan Michael Gourgues

Charles Allen Graddick +

Londun Gage Graves +

Isaac Elisha Gray

Aubrey Paige Green ++

Garland Gary Green ++

Maggie Catherine Gremillion ++

Hunter John Grenfell +

Isabella Anastasia Griffin +

Kennedy Elise Griffin ++

Lily Elizabeth Gros ++

Morgan Nikole Guedry 

Elizabeth Sophia Guerin ++

Elisabet Abigail Guevara +

Tyler Jacob Guidry ++

Abigail Elise Haik +

Hannah Elizabeth Hall ++

Madeleine Joyce Halpin ++

Steven Santell Hardy +

Gabriel Miller Harelson ++

Kyle Alexander Hatchett

Amy Ngan Hau ++

Justin Gaige Hawkins +

Reese Anthony Haydel ++

Kayla Ann Henderson +

Nicole Jewell Henderson

Caleb James Henkel ++

William John Henry

Elizabeth Hernandez-Carrizales +

Natalia Gabriela Herrera Medina

Charlotte Eleanor Hicks ++

Demarcus Joshua Hill ++

Makenzie Brooke Hinerman +

Kevin Chan Hiep Hoang ++

Jackson Lee Hodson +

Sydney Grace Hollis ++

Laynee Kristine Holstein

Kassidy Joelle Hood ++

David Dwayne Hopkins ++

Brock Cooper Houston ++

Donald Ray Howard

Ryan Huang +

Caedmon Micheal Hughes

Baylor Grant Humphrey

Christopher Ray Rydell Hunt

Elyte Rebecca Hunt

Ja'von Xaverian Hunt

Nicole Elizabeth Hunt ++

Barry Dal-Juan Lorenz Hunter

Cameron Xavier Hunter +

Jackson Luke Hutchings

Zeyad Amr Abdelaziz Hussei Ibrahim +

Dylan Michael Ikerd

Chelsea Cle-Shawn Jackson ++

Christian Dominick Jackson

Courtney Alexis Jackson ++

Karie Deon Jackson ++

Michael Jerome Jackson

Morgan Reese Jackson

Kristina Nycol James

Cameron Lidell Jannise

Allison Claire Jarreau ++

Chase Anthony Jarreau

Ariel Valentina Jimenez-Arroyo

Alexander Michael Johnson

Dai'jonnie Gabrellia Johnson

Haylee Claire Johnson ++

Joesph Allen Johnson

Kellie Aquintess Johnson +

Noelle Nicole Johnson ++

Nicole Alise Jolla 

Anna Maria Jones ++

Lerion Lee Jones ++

Makiya Faith Jones ++

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Miya Hope Jones +

Peyton Edward Jones

Ahnya Amyree Jordan

Jordan, David Walker

Savannah Grace Jory ++

Aleah Faith Joseph ++

Nellie Yeh-Ron Jun ++

Kaitlyn Nicole Juneau ++

Macy Lynn Kavanaugh ++

Firas Ahmad Kayed ++

Dillon Leroy Kelly +

Elizabeth Grace Kennison ++

Dylan Visack Khemmanyvong ++

Matthew Khemmanyvong ++

Hayden Patrick Kibbe +

Caroline Marie King ++

Zoe' Klaire King

Hunter Joseph Kleibert ++

Sai Sahithi Kodali ++

Michael James Kyles ++

Delaney Faith Ladnier +

Aidan Brant Lagrone

Cameron James Landry

Owen James Lapeyrouse ++

Everett Wayne Lasseigne ++

Hyland Thomas Lawler+

Leo Van Huy Le ++

Caleb Paul Leblanc ++

Cierria De'janae Leblanc

Owen Michael Leblanc ++

Stephen Michael Leblanc

Benjamin John Leboeuf+

Kylie Faith Lee ++

Michael Justus Lee ++

Avery Angelle Lemaire ++

Jordyn Lyn Lemon +

Anna Lin ++

Alanna Marie Linton ++

Alex Cole Lorio

Peyton Aaron Loving ++

Hailee Jade Loze

Jacob Lee Lugo

London Jade Luquette

Lauren Macmurdo Lea ++

Delaney Leigh Madere ++

Maier, Michael Andrew Maier ++

Miguel Angel Maldonado

Lauren Elizabeth Mancuso ++

William Daryl Mancuso++

Morgan Ann Marie ++

Andrea Elizabeth Martinez Galindo

Madison Claire Mayeux

Mason James Mayeux+

Makayla Denise McBride

Evan Michael McCoy

Elise Jacquelyn McCullough +

Khloe McFadden

Andrew Michael McNabb

Jacob Paul Meliet

Steven Micheal Mendoza ++

Alyssa Therese Miano ++

Madison Paige Michel

Maecie Marie Miles ++

Brian David Mitchell

Madison Layne Mitchell ++

Ethan Brian Moak ++

Avery Colleen Monaghan

Andrew Morales ++

Juan Jesus Moreno Gaytan

Connor Joseph Morris ++

Kole Jessie Munson +

Maci Celeste Munson +

Lauryn Elizabeth Myers ++

Kobe' James Nailor +

Antonio Emile Nasello

De'Quincy Raymond Nash

Alyssa Carol Nastasi +

Jonathan Navarrete

Luke Chase Neale ++

Alexandria Catherine Neel ++

James Christian Nelms ++

Amy Elizabeth Newman ++

Kim Hoang Kieu Nguyen ++

Tram-Anh Tran Nguyen

Lexie Deandra Norwood +

Mary Kathryn Nummy ++

Sergio Nuno Zuniga ++

Joanie Marie O'Connor

Alexandra Marie Odland +

Sophia Lubov Odland ++

Alan Sean O'Donnell ++

Tristan Phillip Ory ++

Zachary Frederick Otillio

Londyn Page +

Brayden Shawn Paille

Jahi Amir-Deshun Palmer-Davis

Jacob Cory Parent ++

Alexis Carley Parrott ++

Hannah Claire Patterson ++

Darrion Jacob Paul +

Mary Ruth Payne ++

Olivia Grace Pelitire

Gabrielle Elizabeth Peno ++

Megan Rose Petty ++

Courtney Thuy-Mai Pham ++

Christian Blake Pierce +

Destini Denise Pierce

Nicholas Russell Pierce-Burton

Jordan Luke Pinkney +

Charles Jax Polito +

Nathan James Pontiff

Claire Marie Prats ++

Corey Prier

Madison Elizabeth Punch +

Sofia Lily Purdy ++

Jacob Ryan Pursifull

Curtis Stanley Pye

Haleigh Grace Qualls ++

Jonmichael Christopher Raines

Kaitlyn Elise Ramagos +

Mckenna Elizabeth Rarick +

Tayah Rachel Ratcliff +

Marco Antonio Ray

Sophie Anne Recile ++

Treje' Symon Reid ++

Clayton Alexander Renaud ++

Ethan Adonai Reyna ++

Zane Michael Rhodes ++

Sarah Catherine Richard ++

Jacob Dominic Richerson

Justin Dean Richerson

Margot E. Rigby +

Alanna Elizabeth Riley ++

Katelynn Michelle Riley

Aaron Russell Ritchie +

Lexi Michelle Rivet ++

Jack Van Allen Robe

Christopher Dillon Rodney

Daylin James Rodrigue

Mathew Kyle Rogers +

Breanna Nicole Rood +

Jorge Alberto Rosas

Jack Emerson Roscher +

Saidah Rose Rothleutner ++

Skye Alivia Rowe +

Tyler Scott Royer +

Ximena Arleen Rubio

Leslie Ruiz-Garcia+

Adelyn Mckenzie Rush ++

James Malachi Rushin ++

Chloe Seal Russell ++

Kendall Lee Samson ++

Noah Israel Sanchez ++

Reece Michael Sanchez

Parker Hayden Sanders ++

Avery Renee Santone ++

Victoria Elizabeth Sartin ++

Riley Jane Saurage ++

Tayte John Schexnaildre

Kennedy Claire Schexnayder ++

Andrew David Schroeder +

Faith Renee Scivicque ++

Olivia Grace Scivicque ++

Zayla Kapulani Scott ++

Anna Rose Scurria +

Brock Alexander Shadle-Colon ++

Haley Dawn Shaw

Jaden Cole Sibley

Samantha Leigh Siegel ++

Kyle Gregory Simmons ++

Devin Michael Skal ++

Ethan Christopher Skal++

Aubrey Grace Smallhorn +

Katherine Lyndahl Smith

Khalil Ahmad Smith

Meris Kate Smith +

Michael Tyler Smith +

Sydney Rhae Smith

Madelyn May Smothermon +

Tamaya Brionne Smothers +

James David Spears

Seth Sidney Spencer ++

Grace Madeline Spriggs ++

Chandler James St. Pierre +

Sarah Elizabeth St. Pierre +

Nicholas Elijah Staples +

Ahmad Pierre Steib

De Rydrick Tremaine Steward

Deshalyn Antwyna Steward

Ainsley Jean Stewart

Taylor Janaé Stewart ++

Andrew James Stocks

Kennedy Belle Streuer ++

Brityn Rae Strickland ++

Alexis Jade Strother ++

Jenna Renee Stultz

Natalie Grace Sumner ++

Kailee May Tanner ++

Dale Landry Tarpley ++

Evelyn Ann Taylor

Noah Scot Teaford

Noah Dwyane Thibodeaux

Brenden Shane Thomas

Damon Charles Thomas

Jolie Kamille Thomas

Toan Van Vo Tran ++

Madison Rhea Turner +

Rebecca Marie Turner +

Jenny Elizabeth Underwood

Austin Paul Vial

Jordyn Claire Vickers ++

Gabriel Matthew Villavaso

Shaun-Michael Richard Vincent

Maya Grace Vines ++

Sophie Alyce Voivedich ++

Christopher Vu +

Charles Thomas Wade

Katelyn Nicole Wadsworth ++

Olivia Grace Waguespack

Adam McCrory Wall

Parker Hayden Wall

Whitney Frances Wallace ++

Christopher Joseph Washington

Kamryn Nicole Washington

Ariel Lily Webb +

Christian Forbes Weber

Emma Gracyn Wells ++

Connell John Whealton

Ryan Austin White ++

April Marie Whitting ++

Emily Beth Whittington ++

Cade Mitchell Wilkison ++

Christy Chrishon Williams +

Eijah Reginae Williams ++

Tanner Marc Williams

Pierce Dwayne Willis

Dalton Lenton Wilson

Donovan David Wilson ++

Gabrielle Elizabeth Wilson ++

Michael Guy Wilson

Owen Wood Wilson

Ja'mya Taliyah Winters

Rachel Sou Kay Wong ++

Hannah Elizabeth Woodring +

Haden Joseph Worley ++

Reese Andrew Yorgason ++

James Alexander Young +

Mya Monet Young ++

Derrick D'wayne Youngblood +

Caleb Mathew Zeringue +

Colby Zernott

Sarah Marie Zirkle ++

Jeremy Andrew Zuppardo, ++

+ Honors graduate

++ Distinguished honors

S++ Salutatorian

V++ Valedictorian

View comments