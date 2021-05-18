The Dutchtown High School Class of 2021 held its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The class was led by valedictorians Grace Vasterling and Sophie Sumner.
Vasltering, the daughter of Julie and Chris Vasterling, attended the school's home-based program and graduated with a 4.8406 GPA.
Sumner attended the Early College Options program but Dutchtown High was considered her home school. Sumner, the daughter of Mary-Nicole and Douglas Sumner, earned a 4.7945 GPA.
Claire Bougere walked as salutatorian. Borgere, the daughter of Jennifer Ware and Grant Bougere, plans to attend LSU. She earned a 4.7941 GPA.
The class also included:
Luke Everett Aaron ++
Franklin Connor Abboud +
Eric Matthew Abruzzino
Elizabeth Ashley Adams ++
Riley Lauren Addison
Justin Chibuzor Agu +
Kaitlyn Necole Albert
Quezealik Wayne Alexander
Chloe Anne Alexie ++
Jakob Douglas Allday-Logue
Lucy Rae Allen ++
Austin Philip Amedee ++
Molly Elizabeth Anderson ++
Allee Blanche Andry ++
Jayvion Armon Anthony +
Katelyn Sue Anthony ++
Alexis Katherine Antolik ++
Chisom Chidumere Micheal Somtochukwu Anyanwoke
Claudia M. Aparicio-Torres
Alexandra Grace Arnold ++
Avery Sinclair Aucoin ++
Zachary David Aucoin ++
Taalib Amani Auguste +
Fatimah Yamille Avendano++
Kaitlyn Nicole Ballard
Zachary Robert Balmer
Julia Andrea Barrack ++
Thalia René Barrilleaux +
Boisey Rashard Battle
Faith Ann Baudoin
Daniel Ragan Baugh
Marisa Lynn Baye +
Kameron Marissa Becnel
Brynnan Claire Bell
Morgan Ashley Bellanger ++
India Jaide Bennett ++
Bailey Renee Bercegeay +
Avery Renee Black
Alyssa Rene Blanchard +
Emma Claire Blanchard ++
Kathryn Alexis Bobinchuck ++
Christopher John Bodi +
Julia Ann Bordelon ++
Parker Lawrence Boudloche ++
Curtis Lee Boudreaux
Katie Michelle Boudreaux ++
Brock Matthew Bourgeois +
Timothy James Bourgeois ++
Jonah Reese Bourque ++
Logan Daniel Bourque
Demaya Lenae Boutain
Izabela Mia Bowles ++
Warren Bruce Boyet +
Brennen Wayne Bradley
Jack Leblanc Bradley +
Kaylee Marie Braud ++
Mason Alexander Braud
Leah Marie Brazan ++
Alexis Marie Brouillette
Andie Leigh Brown
Donovan Asher Brown ++
Kameron Ja'kolby Brown
Lacy Elizabeth Brown
Mason Paul Brown ++
Austin John Brumfield ++
Victoria Mckale Buckland
Trent Kohl Buquoi
Jacob Everett Burge
Miracle Tre'shae Burrell
Claire Marie Callais ++
Evan Joseph Campione ++
Camryn Aaliyah Cangiolosi ++
Ty'sha Correal Cann
Deionjanya Racheal Cannon
Mary Claire Carbo ++
Brian David Carnahan
Sarah Kai Ili Poni Carnley
Jack Thomas Carona +
Genesis Marina Carranza Zuniga
Julia Patrice Carroll ++
Corolous Terrion Carter
Kyle Patrick Carver ++
Julian Maximus Castillo ++
Aidan Caroline Cathey ++
William Jackson Cathey +
Trenton Payne Causey ++
Glynn Michael Cavin
Izabella Cruz Cazes ++
Brianna Reneé Chaney ++
Kaitlyn Victoria Anne Chase ++
Jack Patrick Chauvin
Cayla Nicole Cheek ++
Lauren Elizabeth Chemin ++
Beau Phillip Cheveallier +
Kerionta' Kerriel Chopin
Emily Anne Christjansen ++
Jude Micheal Coats
Olivia Jené Cobb
Blake Ernest Cochran
Kearston Alana Cochran ++
Rylan Walker Coe ++
Kyah Ashanti Collins
Luke Vincent Comeaux
Conner Champ Comesana ++
Elizabeth Hyacinth Constant
Cole Mitchell Conyers ++
Madison Yvonne Cooper ++
Payton Allen Cooper ++
Riley O'neal Craig ++
Chelse Leann Cranfield
Ray Lewis Cunrod +
Andrew William Daigle ++
Ella Grace Dailey ++
Johndrick Jerome Darville
Charles Josiah Davis
David Lee Davis ++
Morgan Simone-Sky Davis ++
Reed Harvey Davis ++
C'nasia C'ne Day +
Maggie Lynne Decoteau ++
Niya Dan'nae Decuir ++
Julianna Eva Defrances ++
Julia Grace Degeneres ++
James Gabriel Diaz ++
Lacy Gabriele Diaz
John Caleb Diez ++
Brett Michael Dodson ++
Corey James Doming +
Payton Elizabeth Dominguez ++
George Henry Donaldson ++
Christian Ray Donnelly ++
William Phillipe Dotter ++
Leah Ashley Drago ++
Farrah Grace Dudley +
Abigail Grace Duet ++
Rachel Elizabeth Dufrene
Kyleigh Rheagan Dugas
Kristen Nicole Dunham
Regan Hanley Dunlap ++
Ashley Elizabeth Dunn +
Madison Paige Dunn ++
Jared Troy Dupar ++
Lane Thomas Durst ++
Jaicee Raine Elliott +
Markayla Angelle Ellis +
Raymond Joseph Epps
John Charles Erlandson ++
Jarrett Ryan Eues ++
Abigail Maclin Evans ++
Ian John Ewen
Jamia I'iona Ezeff
London Nicole Fabre
Blake Douglas Felton ++
Fabrizzio Andre Fernandez-Nunez
Gabriella Marissa Fernbaugh +
Brayden Taro Fisher ++
Logan Faith Fleming
John Garrett Fontenot +
Brayden Matthew Ford +
Kayla Nicole Fortie +
Chaz Rodney Foster
Mia Gabrielle Foster++
Kayla Antonette Francis
Isabella La'nai Francois +
Corbin Stirling Fritchie
James Andrew Froelich
Damarion Dewanye Gaddis
Lauren Elise Gaines ++
Dawson Matthew Gallman
Chloe Elizabeth Garbiras ++
Joshua Douglas Gatz++
Jillian Elise Geiger ++
Davis Aubrey Gilder ++
Aidan Michael Giroir ++
Garrett Francis Glynn
Hannah Grace Godchaux ++
Maci Claire Gonzales
Stuart Leonard Goudeau ++
Ryan Michael Gourgues
Charles Allen Graddick +
Londun Gage Graves +
Isaac Elisha Gray
Aubrey Paige Green ++
Garland Gary Green ++
Maggie Catherine Gremillion ++
Hunter John Grenfell +
Isabella Anastasia Griffin +
Kennedy Elise Griffin ++
Lily Elizabeth Gros ++
Morgan Nikole Guedry
Elizabeth Sophia Guerin ++
Elisabet Abigail Guevara +
Tyler Jacob Guidry ++
Abigail Elise Haik +
Hannah Elizabeth Hall ++
Madeleine Joyce Halpin ++
Steven Santell Hardy +
Gabriel Miller Harelson ++
Kyle Alexander Hatchett
Amy Ngan Hau ++
Justin Gaige Hawkins +
Reese Anthony Haydel ++
Kayla Ann Henderson +
Nicole Jewell Henderson
Caleb James Henkel ++
William John Henry
Elizabeth Hernandez-Carrizales +
Natalia Gabriela Herrera Medina
Charlotte Eleanor Hicks ++
Demarcus Joshua Hill ++
Makenzie Brooke Hinerman +
Kevin Chan Hiep Hoang ++
Jackson Lee Hodson +
Sydney Grace Hollis ++
Laynee Kristine Holstein
Kassidy Joelle Hood ++
David Dwayne Hopkins ++
Brock Cooper Houston ++
Donald Ray Howard
Ryan Huang +
Caedmon Micheal Hughes
Baylor Grant Humphrey
Christopher Ray Rydell Hunt
Elyte Rebecca Hunt
Ja'von Xaverian Hunt
Nicole Elizabeth Hunt ++
Barry Dal-Juan Lorenz Hunter
Cameron Xavier Hunter +
Jackson Luke Hutchings
Zeyad Amr Abdelaziz Hussei Ibrahim +
Dylan Michael Ikerd
Chelsea Cle-Shawn Jackson ++
Christian Dominick Jackson
Courtney Alexis Jackson ++
Karie Deon Jackson ++
Michael Jerome Jackson
Morgan Reese Jackson
Kristina Nycol James
Cameron Lidell Jannise
Allison Claire Jarreau ++
Chase Anthony Jarreau
Ariel Valentina Jimenez-Arroyo
Alexander Michael Johnson
Dai'jonnie Gabrellia Johnson
Haylee Claire Johnson ++
Joesph Allen Johnson
Kellie Aquintess Johnson +
Noelle Nicole Johnson ++
Nicole Alise Jolla
Anna Maria Jones ++
Lerion Lee Jones ++
Makiya Faith Jones ++
Miya Hope Jones +
Peyton Edward Jones
Ahnya Amyree Jordan
Jordan, David Walker
Savannah Grace Jory ++
Aleah Faith Joseph ++
Nellie Yeh-Ron Jun ++
Kaitlyn Nicole Juneau ++
Macy Lynn Kavanaugh ++
Firas Ahmad Kayed ++
Dillon Leroy Kelly +
Elizabeth Grace Kennison ++
Dylan Visack Khemmanyvong ++
Matthew Khemmanyvong ++
Hayden Patrick Kibbe +
Caroline Marie King ++
Zoe' Klaire King
Hunter Joseph Kleibert ++
Sai Sahithi Kodali ++
Michael James Kyles ++
Delaney Faith Ladnier +
Aidan Brant Lagrone
Cameron James Landry
Owen James Lapeyrouse ++
Everett Wayne Lasseigne ++
Hyland Thomas Lawler+
Leo Van Huy Le ++
Caleb Paul Leblanc ++
Cierria De'janae Leblanc
Owen Michael Leblanc ++
Stephen Michael Leblanc
Benjamin John Leboeuf+
Kylie Faith Lee ++
Michael Justus Lee ++
Avery Angelle Lemaire ++
Jordyn Lyn Lemon +
Anna Lin ++
Alanna Marie Linton ++
Alex Cole Lorio
Peyton Aaron Loving ++
Hailee Jade Loze
Jacob Lee Lugo
London Jade Luquette
Lauren Macmurdo Lea ++
Delaney Leigh Madere ++
Maier, Michael Andrew Maier ++
Miguel Angel Maldonado
Lauren Elizabeth Mancuso ++
William Daryl Mancuso++
Morgan Ann Marie ++
Andrea Elizabeth Martinez Galindo
Madison Claire Mayeux
Mason James Mayeux+
Makayla Denise McBride
Evan Michael McCoy
Elise Jacquelyn McCullough +
Khloe McFadden
Andrew Michael McNabb
Jacob Paul Meliet
Steven Micheal Mendoza ++
Alyssa Therese Miano ++
Madison Paige Michel
Maecie Marie Miles ++
Brian David Mitchell
Madison Layne Mitchell ++
Ethan Brian Moak ++
Avery Colleen Monaghan
Andrew Morales ++
Juan Jesus Moreno Gaytan
Connor Joseph Morris ++
Kole Jessie Munson +
Maci Celeste Munson +
Lauryn Elizabeth Myers ++
Kobe' James Nailor +
Antonio Emile Nasello
De'Quincy Raymond Nash
Alyssa Carol Nastasi +
Jonathan Navarrete
Luke Chase Neale ++
Alexandria Catherine Neel ++
James Christian Nelms ++
Amy Elizabeth Newman ++
Kim Hoang Kieu Nguyen ++
Tram-Anh Tran Nguyen
Lexie Deandra Norwood +
Mary Kathryn Nummy ++
Sergio Nuno Zuniga ++
Joanie Marie O'Connor
Alexandra Marie Odland +
Sophia Lubov Odland ++
Alan Sean O'Donnell ++
Tristan Phillip Ory ++
Zachary Frederick Otillio
Londyn Page +
Brayden Shawn Paille
Jahi Amir-Deshun Palmer-Davis
Jacob Cory Parent ++
Alexis Carley Parrott ++
Hannah Claire Patterson ++
Darrion Jacob Paul +
Mary Ruth Payne ++
Olivia Grace Pelitire
Gabrielle Elizabeth Peno ++
Megan Rose Petty ++
Courtney Thuy-Mai Pham ++
Christian Blake Pierce +
Destini Denise Pierce
Nicholas Russell Pierce-Burton
Jordan Luke Pinkney +
Charles Jax Polito +
Nathan James Pontiff
Claire Marie Prats ++
Corey Prier
Madison Elizabeth Punch +
Sofia Lily Purdy ++
Jacob Ryan Pursifull
Curtis Stanley Pye
Haleigh Grace Qualls ++
Jonmichael Christopher Raines
Kaitlyn Elise Ramagos +
Mckenna Elizabeth Rarick +
Tayah Rachel Ratcliff +
Marco Antonio Ray
Sophie Anne Recile ++
Treje' Symon Reid ++
Clayton Alexander Renaud ++
Ethan Adonai Reyna ++
Zane Michael Rhodes ++
Sarah Catherine Richard ++
Jacob Dominic Richerson
Justin Dean Richerson
Margot E. Rigby +
Alanna Elizabeth Riley ++
Katelynn Michelle Riley
Aaron Russell Ritchie +
Lexi Michelle Rivet ++
Jack Van Allen Robe
Christopher Dillon Rodney
Daylin James Rodrigue
Mathew Kyle Rogers +
Breanna Nicole Rood +
Jorge Alberto Rosas
Jack Emerson Roscher +
Saidah Rose Rothleutner ++
Skye Alivia Rowe +
Tyler Scott Royer +
Ximena Arleen Rubio
Leslie Ruiz-Garcia+
Adelyn Mckenzie Rush ++
James Malachi Rushin ++
Chloe Seal Russell ++
Kendall Lee Samson ++
Noah Israel Sanchez ++
Reece Michael Sanchez
Parker Hayden Sanders ++
Avery Renee Santone ++
Victoria Elizabeth Sartin ++
Riley Jane Saurage ++
Tayte John Schexnaildre
Kennedy Claire Schexnayder ++
Andrew David Schroeder +
Faith Renee Scivicque ++
Olivia Grace Scivicque ++
Zayla Kapulani Scott ++
Anna Rose Scurria +
Brock Alexander Shadle-Colon ++
Haley Dawn Shaw
Jaden Cole Sibley
Samantha Leigh Siegel ++
Kyle Gregory Simmons ++
Devin Michael Skal ++
Ethan Christopher Skal++
Aubrey Grace Smallhorn +
Katherine Lyndahl Smith
Khalil Ahmad Smith
Meris Kate Smith +
Michael Tyler Smith +
Sydney Rhae Smith
Madelyn May Smothermon +
Tamaya Brionne Smothers +
James David Spears
Seth Sidney Spencer ++
Grace Madeline Spriggs ++
Chandler James St. Pierre +
Sarah Elizabeth St. Pierre +
Nicholas Elijah Staples +
Ahmad Pierre Steib
De Rydrick Tremaine Steward
Deshalyn Antwyna Steward
Ainsley Jean Stewart
Taylor Janaé Stewart ++
Andrew James Stocks
Kennedy Belle Streuer ++
Brityn Rae Strickland ++
Alexis Jade Strother ++
Jenna Renee Stultz
Natalie Grace Sumner ++
Kailee May Tanner ++
Dale Landry Tarpley ++
Evelyn Ann Taylor
Noah Scot Teaford
Noah Dwyane Thibodeaux
Brenden Shane Thomas
Damon Charles Thomas
Jolie Kamille Thomas
Toan Van Vo Tran ++
Madison Rhea Turner +
Rebecca Marie Turner +
Jenny Elizabeth Underwood
Austin Paul Vial
Jordyn Claire Vickers ++
Gabriel Matthew Villavaso
Shaun-Michael Richard Vincent
Maya Grace Vines ++
Sophie Alyce Voivedich ++
Christopher Vu +
Charles Thomas Wade
Katelyn Nicole Wadsworth ++
Olivia Grace Waguespack
Adam McCrory Wall
Parker Hayden Wall
Whitney Frances Wallace ++
Christopher Joseph Washington
Kamryn Nicole Washington
Ariel Lily Webb +
Christian Forbes Weber
Emma Gracyn Wells ++
Connell John Whealton
Ryan Austin White ++
April Marie Whitting ++
Emily Beth Whittington ++
Cade Mitchell Wilkison ++
Christy Chrishon Williams +
Eijah Reginae Williams ++
Tanner Marc Williams
Pierce Dwayne Willis
Dalton Lenton Wilson
Donovan David Wilson ++
Gabrielle Elizabeth Wilson ++
Michael Guy Wilson
Owen Wood Wilson
Ja'mya Taliyah Winters
Rachel Sou Kay Wong ++
Hannah Elizabeth Woodring +
Haden Joseph Worley ++
Reese Andrew Yorgason ++
James Alexander Young +
Mya Monet Young ++
Derrick D'wayne Youngblood +
Caleb Mathew Zeringue +
Colby Zernott
Sarah Marie Zirkle ++
Jeremy Andrew Zuppardo, ++
+ Honors graduate
++ Distinguished honors
S++ Salutatorian
V++ Valedictorian