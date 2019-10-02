Hiba Hasan, a senior at Dutchtown High School, was one of 20 teenagers from across the country who participated in the two-week BASF Science Academy at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Program participants used BASF’s chemistry to formulate personal care products. They then developed and delivered a marketing strategy to BASF executives and FDU academic leaders. The goal was to promote the product to their target audience through research and planning. By the end of Science Academy, the 20 high school seniors transformed ideas into practical products.
"Science Academy gave me more open lab experience than I expected," Hasan said, according to a news release. "If I decide to become a chemist, I can take this knowledge that I've learned at Science Academy from the professionals and use it in real life."
Students graduated from this program with three transferable college science credits, encouraging their pursuit in a STEM field. In addition, through this partnership, FDU offers each Science Academy alumnus a $5,000 scholarship if they elect to attend FDU.
Beyond the laboratory, students gained a hands-on understanding of how their lessons translate to the professional world. During the program, students went on field trips, including Lush Cosmetics, where they learned about the chemistry of fragrances, and BASF’s research and development facility in Tarrytown, New York, to discuss their products with laboratory professionals.