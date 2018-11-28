LEGO CLUB: First-time builders and masters of Lego construction are both welcome when the Ascension Parish Library Lego Club gathers at 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at the Donaldsonville Branch Library, 500 Mississippi St. Participants can choose whether to tackle the Lego Challenge or build whatever they like. The library will provide the Legos, but materials and creations must stay at the library. Duplo Blocks and Mega Bloks will be available for younger children. For information, call (225) 473-8052.
COOKIE SWAP: The Ascension Parish Library’s annual Cookie Swap gets underway at 9 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Donaldsonville Branch, 500 Mississippi St.
Family and friends can create jolly candleholders and, of course, share and swap homemade cookies and recipes with others. Registration is required; call (225) 473-8052.
SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING AND MENTORING: Free counseling for business startups and mentoring for existing businesses is available through SCORE, a nonprofit resource partner of the Small Business Administration dedicated to entrepreneur education and the formation, growth and success of small business nationwide.
SCORE counselors, active or retired business owners and executives, help thousands of entrepreneurs achieve new levels of success. At this time, SCORE Baton Rouge is dealing with a shortage of volunteers and is interested in finding new counselors who have a strong business background and a desire to share their knowledge with others in our community.
As a result, the counseling and mentoring sessions are being arranged in person, through email, or over the telephone. For more information on types of counseling and mentoring sessions available, call (225) 215-0080. To learn more, visit the SCORE website at scorebr.org.