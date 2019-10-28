The Gonzales Garden Club has recognized the yard of Terrill Batiste, South Daphne Drive, as its October residential garden of the month. His thoughtful landscape design includes evergreen shrubs to provide texture, blooming annuals for color, and a base of well-established centipede grass, according to a news release.
Batiste's hardy evergreen plantings include young distylium bushes lining the walkway to the front entrance, border rows of pittosporum and boxwood, and sweet olive and crepe myrtle as end anchors to the flower beds. Healthy yellow lantana, red drift roses, pink pintas and pink vinca add brightness to the landscape, with white flowers on the mandevilla vine at the mailbox drawing attention to his Bayou Villa home. An autumn wreath on the front door completes the visual welcome.
The club's commercial landscape of the month for October is that of Benny’s Car Wash, 1112 S. Burnside Ave. The large entrance bed of colorful flowers and tall ornamental grass ushers customers in from the busy highway in central Gonzales.