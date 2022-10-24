Here's what you need to know about Ascension football and volleyball.
Football:
Division 1 Non-Select upcoming games:
No. 10 East Ascension (4-4) at Live Oak
No. 12 Dutchtown (5-2) at Denham Springs (Thursday)
No. 29 St. Amant (3-5) at Walker
Notes:
Dutchtown keeps winning and three straight shutouts. According to Coach Guy Mistretta, the defense is playing well. “Our defense just plays really well as a unit, as much as any group we have had. They focus on their assignments and trust their teammates to do the same, they play with great energy.”
The offense has found its groove and it is showing each week. “Our offense continues to mature and gain confidence. We returned one full starter, so the slow start was not surprising to the staff, but we are really playing well now”, Mistretta said.
Thursday matchup with Denham looms large for the district title.
East Ascension is all the way up to No. 10 in the rankings … why? SOS = Strength of Schedule. They have played one of the toughest schedule in the state and it is paying off. Spartans looking to stay undefeated in district play.
Week 10 collision course … Dutchtown and EA for the 5-5A title?
Division 3 Nonselect:
No. 30 Donaldsonville (3-5) travels to Patterson
Notes:
Tigers are fighting to get into the playoffs with two weeks remaining. If they win this week against a tough Patterson team, that would be huge.
Division 4 Select:
No. 10 Ascension Catholic (6-2) hosts White Castle
No. 33 Ascension Christian (0-8) hosts Central Private
Notes:
Ascension Catholic had another dominating performance, winning 60-7, over Covenant Christian. The Bulldogs will host White Castle, the winner sets itself up for the district title with one week left.
Ascension Christian lost a close one to East Iberville; they have a chance this week to get win.
Volleyball:
Division 1:
No.3 Dutchtown (25-8)
No. 12 St. Amant (19-11)
No. 21 East Ascension (16-18)
Notes:
The Griffins remain undefeated (as of press time), and the district title will be decided with this week's game at St. Amant. Both the Griffins and the Gators look to host in the first round next week.
Division 4:
No. 33 Donaldsonville (1-6)
Division 5:
No. 6 Ascension Catholic (17-13)
No. 29 Ascension Christian (7-14)
Notes:
The Bulldogs are in the top six for D4 with pending games against St. Amant, Ben Franklin and Port Allen. The Lions are fighting for playoff contention and need to finish strong.
Ascension Parish Middle School football roundup
Week 8 results:
Dutchtown 3, Prairieville 0 (OT)
Gonzales 22, Lowery 14
Bluff 24, Central 14
St. Amant 14, Galvez 8
Records:
St. Amant 7-0
Lake 5-2
Dutchtown 5-2
Galvez 4-3
Bluff 4-3
Prairieville 3-4
Gonzales 3-4
Central 1-6
Lowery 0-7