Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School's graduation ceremony was Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville.

Bishop Michael Duca and Superintendent Melanie Palmisano attended the commencement.

A Baccalaureate Mass was May 12 in the church. The Rev. Matthew Dupre officiated the baccalaureate.

Honor graduates:

Valedictorian: Justin Thomas Coupel

Valedictorian: Ella Marie Lemann

Valedictorian: William Paul Bellina 

Valedictorian: Lainie Jane Comeaux 

Salutatorian: Rheonna Frances Lavigne

Other graduates:

Jack Andrew Abadie

Bennett John Bellina

Andrew Lee Bright

Madisyn Michelle Cassard

Charlee Cherie Griffin

Wyatt Anthony Guillot

Demarco Kane Harry

Jacques Richert Husers

Trevion Amari Jacob

Sadie Marie Jacobs

Rylee Elizabeth Landry

Ethan Warren Lewellen

Grant James Matassa

Lex Michael Melancon

Samuel Bryan Melancon

Devin Joseph Pedescleaux

Emily Claire Pilley

Erin Amalie Poirrier

Saniyah Adrianne Prean

Kade Cory Schexnayder

Sherman Anthony Verner Jr.

Paul Louis Viallon VI

Chase Thomas Walker