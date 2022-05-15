Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School's graduation ceremony was Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville.
Bishop Michael Duca and Superintendent Melanie Palmisano attended the commencement.
A Baccalaureate Mass was May 12 in the church. The Rev. Matthew Dupre officiated the baccalaureate.
Honor graduates:
Valedictorian: Justin Thomas Coupel
Valedictorian: Ella Marie Lemann
Valedictorian: William Paul Bellina
Valedictorian: Lainie Jane Comeaux
Salutatorian: Rheonna Frances Lavigne
Other graduates:
Jack Andrew Abadie
Bennett John Bellina
Andrew Lee Bright
Madisyn Michelle Cassard
Charlee Cherie Griffin
Wyatt Anthony Guillot
Demarco Kane Harry
Jacques Richert Husers
Trevion Amari Jacob
Sadie Marie Jacobs
Rylee Elizabeth Landry
Ethan Warren Lewellen
Grant James Matassa
Lex Michael Melancon
Samuel Bryan Melancon
Devin Joseph Pedescleaux
Emily Claire Pilley
Erin Amalie Poirrier
Saniyah Adrianne Prean
Kade Cory Schexnayder
Sherman Anthony Verner Jr.
Paul Louis Viallon VI
Chase Thomas Walker