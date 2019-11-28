PROVIDED PHOTO Students in Carla Babin's class at Gonzales Middle School dressed as the characters from the Pac-Man video game for Halloween. In the front row, from left, are Kathleen Bordelon, Leilanie Quezada and Mason Reynard. Behind them are Sandra Jones, Kavvin Westley, Scott Verdin, TyQuaz Briley, Shawan Ester and Neo Morris.
PROVIDED PHOTO The trick-or-treat rounds for students in Carla Babin's class at Gonzales Middle School included the front office. In the front row are Mason Reynard, principal Lori Charlet, TyQuaz Briley and Leilanie Quezada. Behind them are Scott Verdin, Neo Morris and Kavvin Westley.