Taking part in an online call announcing the winners of the Eatel Teach a Kid Reach a Kid classroom grants are, starting from the top row from left, are Monika Arnold, senior marketing coordinator, Eatel; Natalie Straight, director of marketing, Eatel; Jeremy Theriot, director of community relations and business development, Eatel; Vanessa West, Central Middle School; Deborah Ellis, East Ascension High School; Andrea Sibille, Prairieville Middle School; Amanda Martinez, Lake Elementary; Morgan Green, St. Amant High School; Elise Frederic, Lakeside Primary School; Dawn C. Perret, Galvez Middle School; Jackie Tisdell, public information officer, Ascension Public Schools; Carla Duplechin Babin, Gonzales Middle School, and; Leslie Davidson, Bullion Primary. Not pictured is winner Ashley Fabianczyk, Donaldsonville Primary).