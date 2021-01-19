Eatel Corp. has announced the winners of the 2020 “Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid” grants program.
Ten Ascension Parish teachers each received a $500 grant to fund inventive classroom-based programming for K-12 students.
The application period for “Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid” traditionally opens during the month of October with teachers applying for funding to expand or create educational opportunities offered during the spring semester. This year, more than 500 students across 10 classrooms will benefit from Eatel’s “Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid” grants.
This school year's winning educators covered a large spectrum of students of all ages and abilities. Winning programs ranged from manipulatives for math-based learning and the bringing to life of scientific concepts through hands-on/experiential learning for special education students to escape room-based problem-solving. Other winning applications consisted of spurring literary interests in the minds of vulnerable readers, imaginative development of kindergartners’ fine motor skills, bookbindery, robot-building and code-writing as well as gardening, agricultural sciences and storytelling for scholars with exceptionalities.
“Many of these teachers saw the obstacle as the opportunity,” said Josh Descant, CEO of REV Broadband — the parent company of RTC, Eatel, Vision Communications and VENYU. “The learning innovations revealed within these teachers’ grant applications were all inspiring and a true comfort — our young scholars are in excellent hands.”
"We are grateful for our outstanding teachers who continually strive to enhance student learning and community partners like Eatel who make classroom innovations possible. Ascension Parish is the ultimate beneficiary of these teacher grant programs," said Ascension public schools Superintendent David Alexander.
“Numerous programs saw the challenge of slumping student engagement as a chance to creatively breathe life into distance learning,” said Monika Arnold, senior marketing coordinator and longtime administrator of the grants program. “Having to choose from so many strong applications is a real task, but to be able to empower any number of our community’s well-deserving educators is so rewarding for our Eatel team.”
2020 winners include:
• Carla Duplechin Babin — “Involve Me and I Learn” (Gonzales Middle School)
• Leslie Davidson — “Mastering Mathematics with Manipulatives” (Bullion Primary)
• Deborah Ellis — “Let's Get Social … a Social Story” (East Ascension High School)
• Ashley Fabianczyk — “A Day in My Life” (Donaldsonville Primary)
• Elise Frederic — “Start it Write!” (Lakeside Primary School)
• Morgan Green — “Thinking Outside the Breakout Box” (St. Amant High School)
• Amanda Martinez — "It's All About that Base!" (Lake Elementary)
• Dawn C. Perret — “Think, Make, Innovate: Sphero Coding” (Galvez Middle School)
• Andrea Sibille — “Inspired Readers” (Prairieville Middle School)
• Vanessa West — “Growing a Future” (Central Middle School)
For over 20 years, EATEL’s “Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid” program has made awards totaling over $100,000 — opening the doors to creative thinking for K-12 students and teachers.