The Duplessis Post Office will end post office box and retail operations at their location on Friday, July 29 at 4 p.m.
Located at 39265 La. 621 in Duplessis, the leased office did not provide delivery service and the lessor elected not to renew the lease for the facility.
Beginning July 30 at 8:30 a.m., post office box and retail services will move to the Gonzales Post Office at 1706 S. Burnside Ave.
Customers who do not retrieve their mail from the Duplessis Post Office by July 29 can pick up their mail at the Gonzales Post Office starting the next day.
All P.O. box mail and packages remaining in the office will be moved to the Gonzales location.
Gonzales Post Office retail hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, with the post office closed on Sunday.
Boxes are in the Post Office lobby for 24/7 access and customers will keep the same box number. Customers who require a new key will be notified.
The current P.O. box mailing address will remain the same, only the location of the box will change.
Customers who choose to rent a P.O. box at any Post Office other than the Gonzales Post Office will be required to submit a change-of-address form. Customers who choose to discontinue use of their P.O. box can also submit a change-of-address request form.
If a change of address is requested, all mail will be forwarded in accordance with Postal Service regulations and current address information on file.
Information on other USPS locations and change-of-address forms can be found at www.usps.com.