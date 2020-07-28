The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has awarded four high school graduates scholarships that can be used toward the cost of college tuition, fees or books for the upcoming school year.
Cassidy Rosseau and Darianna Bergeron, St. Amant High School graduates, are the recipient of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office $500 scholarships.
Larissa Najera, an East Ascension High School graduate, received the Dawn Shivers Memorial $1,500 Scholarship.
Barbara Fernandes, an East Ascension High School graduate, was awarded the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association $500 scholarship.