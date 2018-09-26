The 77th Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival will kick off in New Iberia on Sept. 27 with a weekend full of events celebrating the sugar cane harvest season and the 200-year-old sugar cane industry in Louisiana.
As part of the celebration each year, sugar-producing parishes select one young woman to represent their local farmers and parish at the festival where she will vie for the title of Louisiana Queen Sugar.
Each parish queen will be interviewed by a panel of judges where she must demonstrate her knowledge of sugar cane production, history of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and economic impact to the state. She will also participate in a traditional coronation and model onstage for the judges and be scored in her grace, poise and speaking ability.
Emilie Schwing, of Gonzales, will represent Ascension Parish at this year's 77th Queen Sugar pageant. She is the daughter of Jimmy and Christie Schwing, both born and raised in New Iberia currently residing in Gonzales. Schwing graduated from Dutchtown High School and is attending LSU majoring in mass communications concentrating in public relations.
While at LSU, Schwing has maintained a 3.8 GPA and served as an LSU cheerleader for the past two years. Schwing has spent time volunteering for numerous organizations including Volunteer Ascension, LSU FCA and Volunteer LSU.
For more information about the festival, please visit www.hisugar.org.