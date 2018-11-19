Two people from New York and one from Canada were arrested Friday, accused of using false ATM cards, "cloned" from card holders who live outside the U.S, to make large cash withdrawals from ATMS, Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley said.
The Sheriff's Office began investigating the ATM thefts on Nov. 13, after a complaint from an area bank, which had seen suspect cash withdrawals over a number of days, Wiley said in a news release.
Bank surveillance showed two suspects, later identified as Anthony Lennox, 29, of New York, and Constantine Tanase, 39, of Canada.
Detectives, who set up surveillance at the bank locations involved, made the arrests in a traffic stop on Interstate 10, after the men made an unsuccessful attempt to use the ATM, Wiley said.
A woman, Mich'e Mitchell, 23, of New York, who was in the vehicle, was also arrested.
Tanase confessed that he was part of a large-scale crime ring that traveled around the country, taking money from ATMS with the use of the cloned cards, Wiley said.
Wiley said the cards that were cloned were from outside the U.S. and it's not clear how they were obtained. Detectives were able to seize cash and the cloned ATM cards at an Ascension Parish hotel where the three had been staying, the sheriff said.
The three suspects were booked into Ascension Parish jail, each on a count of bank fraud. Lennox bonded out Saturday on a $90,000 bond. Mitchell and Tanase remain in custody, Wiley said Monday.
The case is still under investigation and more arrests may be coming, Wiley said.