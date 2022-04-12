Gavin Roberts, 6, was all smiles as family members snapped photos of him with his blue ribbon and art at the recent River Region Art Association's March Into Art Show reception.
He was quick to point out his drawing of a yellow motorcycle and another entry he did of a red tow truck.
Gavin won first place in the 6-11 age group.
At the April 2 reception, young artists were busy explaining their entries to family and friends. There were lots of photos being taken.
Organizers of the show said children in the area have lots of talent and the show is an opportunity for that artwork to be displayed.
St. Amant Middle School art teacher Ashley Jarrell was beaming with pride as she viewed the artwork done by her students. She picked up the participation award given to the school with the most entries.
Jarrell said her students were happy to have the chance to have their works hung in a local gallery. She thanked the association for the opportunity for her students to participate in a judged show.
Brook Hernandez, a St. Amant Middle student, posed for photos with Jarrell in front of her artwork. Brook won first place for her digital art entry of a girl and third for her photograph.
Other winners included:
Photography, ages 12-17: Ireland Ducote, first; Anna Jusselin, second and Hernandez, third.
Drawing, ages 12-17: Jayden Raby, first; Aaron Carroll, second and Lily Raffrey, third.
Painting, ages 12-17: Teagon Griffin, first; Brodie Bourgeois, second and Taya Blank, third.
Mixed media, ages 12-17: Addison Parrott, first; Jayden Raby, second and Taya Blank, third.