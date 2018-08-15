Mandy Perret, who teaches American history at Dutchtown High School, in Geismar, was one of 16 teachers from across the country chosen to participate in the Monticello Teacher Institute: The Barringer Research Fellowship for Teachers of American History in Charlottesville, Virginia.
While there, Perret focused on creating a lesson for high school students while researching Thomas Jefferson and understanding him as a complex man of history. At the workshop, she explored his scientific, architectural and governmental ideas as well as slavery and the beginnings of the U.S. as a whole.
A key takeaway was the concept of the importance of place and its role in teaching more than just its location. The on-site experience was enriched by tours and excursions around the area. Participants also explored multiple perspectives through historians, readings, library/online resources, and archaeological and historical finds. Perret, along with the other participants, created a lesson that was added to the teacher resources for Monticello.