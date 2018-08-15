Mandy_Perret_Dutchtown_High

Participating at a recent workshop, from left, Jacqueline Langholtz and Melanie Bowyer, Mandy Perret of Dutchtown High School and Lora Cooper of the Monticello Teacher Institute.

Mandy Perret, who teaches American history at Dutchtown High School, in Geismar, was one of 16 teachers from across the country chosen to participate in the Monticello Teacher Institute: The Barringer Research Fellowship for Teachers of American History in Charlottesville, Virginia.

While there, Perret focused on creating a lesson for high school students while researching Thomas Jefferson and understanding him as a complex man of history. At the workshop, she explored his scientific, architectural and governmental ideas as well as slavery and the beginnings of the U.S. as a whole.

A key takeaway was the concept of the importance of place and its role in teaching more than just its location. The on-site experience was enriched by tours and excursions around the area. Participants also explored multiple perspectives through historians, readings, library/online resources, and archaeological and historical finds. Perret, along with the other participants, created a lesson that was added to the teacher resources for Monticello.

