THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
DISCOVERING EMAILS: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The workshop will cover a brief history of email, discuss its uses, cover the various types of email, discuss the features found in email, and feature hands-on practice. (225) 647-3955.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
BAD ART COMPETITION: 4 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Have you ever created art so bad that you thought could win an award for just how terrible it was? Here's your chance to win the coveted APL Bad Art Crown. The library is having a bad art competition for teens in grades 6-12, and they'll be crowning the best of the worst. Test your skills, or lack thereof, and make some wonderfully terrible art. (225) 647-3955.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
FRIDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
FARMERS/ARTS AND CRAFTS MARKET: 7 a.m. to noon, La. 621 Outdoor Market, 39275 La. 621, Gonzales. Featuring local farmers, and handmade and homemade arts and crafts vendors.
INSTANT POT POTLUCK AND RECIPE SWAP: 10 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. The library will be demonstrating a quick holiday dish. They'll also be showing how to take an Instant Pot apart and clean it properly after each use. Do you have an Instant Pot recipe that is a crowd favorite at your house? Bring your favorite dish and a copy of your favorite Instant Pot recipe. While you share each other's dishes, the library will make copies of all the recipes for participants to take home. Call the library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339 if you have any questions.
DEER TAB EVENT: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Featuring hunting seminars all day. Call (225) 743-3400.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
MISTLETOE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. A family-friendly shopping extravaganza. Free parking. Strollers welcome. Children under 12 get in free. $6 for a one-day pass and $10 for a weekend pass.
GONZALES GUN AND KNIFE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. See hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage and related items at discounted prices. Under 18 admitted with parent only. Law enforcement in uniform admitted free. $9 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-11. capgunshows.com.
SUNDAY
VETERANS DAY PARADE: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., South Irma Boulevard, Gonzales.
MONDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT PUBLISHER: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Publisher 2016. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
INTERNET BASICS: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will be introduced to the internet, learn how the World Wide Web works, and learn how to explore the World Wide Web using internet Explorer. Call (225) 647-3955.
VISITING ARTIST — ACRYLIC PAINTING WITH RYAN TREMONTE: 10 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Ryan Tremonte is a New Orleans-based artist, freelance art writer and former art teacher. Tramonte will work with participants to design a highly textured floral piece that will use a multitude of elements added to the acrylic paint and the canvas to create a floral image that is not only beautiful, but jumps off the canvas. In addition, Tramonte will instruct on painting with dried flowers rather than paint brushes in some areas of the painting, resulting in amazing shapes, whimsical lines and fantastic color blending. No prior painting experience is needed to enjoy this program and create an original work of art. Space is limited. Call the library in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699 to register.
AFTERMATH OF WORLD WAR I: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. A five-week reading and discussion series on aftermath of World War I. This series offers the reading public an opportunity to examine this conflict's aftermath in detail and to understand the impact World War I had on human lives and the economic, social and political pressures put on the countries involved. Tuesdays, Nov. 12, 19 and 26, and Dec. 3. Call (225) 647-3955.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
ALZHEIMER'S LUNCH AND LEARN: Noon to 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Sister Linda Conference room, 1125 W. La. 30., Gonzales. This presentation will address the common issue of wandering and will provide information on keeping safe individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and the various other forms of dementia. Free. Registration is required. Deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 11. To register, call (225) 621-2906.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
BAD ART COMPETITION: 4 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. The library is having a bad art competition for teens in grades 6-12. Call (225) 473-8052.
Nov. 14
BAD ART COMPETITION: 4 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. The library is having a bad art competition for teens in grades 6-12, and they'll be crowning the best of the worst. Call (225) 673-8699.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. The program is designed for individuals who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available. Call (225) 473-8052.
VETERANS DAY: 100 YEARS OF HONOR AND HISTORY: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Listen to the history of Veterans Day at the library. Registration is required to attend this celebration of our heroes, and seats are sure to go quickly. Call the library at (225) 473-8052 to reserve your spot.