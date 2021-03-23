Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on March 1-5:
CIVIL SUITS
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. FKA, Bank of New York Trust Co. Successor, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA Trustee and Residential Asset Mortgage Products v. Jeremy Wayne Braud aka Jeremy W. Braud, executory process.
American Express National Bank v. Carol Starns, open account.
Jefferson Financial Federal CU FAK and Jefferson Financial Credit Union v. Eugene Jackson, Christopher Louvond Miley Jr. aka Chris Miley Jr., promissory note.
United of Omaha Life Insurance Co. v. Zan Sherrell, Ricardo Constanza and Valerie Constanza, concursus proceeding.
Jefferson Financial Credit Union v. William George Taylor, executory judgment.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Terrell Murray, open account.
Citibank NA v. Shanie M. Bourg, open account.
Citibank NA v. Sara Mateos, open account.
Department Stores National Bank v. Lauren H. Estle, open account.
Citibank NA v. Timothy L. Ray, open account.
Citi Bank NA v. Kristian S. Bergeron, open account.
Sherwin Williams Co. v. B2b Consulting & Contracting LLC and Mario Barrilleaux, open account.
Citibank NA v. Sara L. Mateos, open account.
Lucy Detweiler v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Shirley C. Gooddard, damages.
Hether Maurer v. Christopher Delaughter, Turner Industries Group LLC and Ace American Insurance Co., damages.
Frank dba Evans Gold Dust Plantation LLC v. Restek Corp., moneys due.
Paulette G. Jackson v. Horace Mann Insurance Co., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Kelsey Smith, damages.
Angie Harvey and Carl Harvey v. Stage Stores Inc. and Specialty Retailers Inc., damages.
Louisiana State University, of Supervisory Board and Louisiana State University v. Janesa Racheal Welch, open account.
State of Louisiana v. Otis Chatman, forfeiture/seizure.
Synchrony Bank v. Michael McCormick, open account.
Discover Bank v. Alton Darby, open account.
Quin'Tasha Jones v. Elizabeth Bellina and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Josiah James Menard v. Traelon M. Taylor, State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Margaret (IND/SP) Dugas; Donald Dugas, deceased; Mindi (IND/DSC) Mouton v. Shell Oil Co., Chemical LP Shell, SGS North America Inc., Petroleum Service Group LLC, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Marlon D. Cuellar, damages.
Amy Braud v. Old Republic Insurance Co.., Irby Construction Co. and Dustin Vice, damages.
David Feierabend v. Cheryl Lessard, eviction.
Samuel Lathers v. Jordan Anclade, Catalyst Handling Resources LLC and Zurich American Insurance Co., damages.
Huntington National Bankna v. Nathan Richard Mol, contract.
Wells Fargo Bank National Association and Lake Country Mortgage Loan Trust v. Lydia Ann Jackson aka Lydia A. Jackson aka Lydia Jackson, promissory note.
Mary Elizabeth Robert v. Walmart Stores Inc, Walmart Louisiana LLC and Worker WM, damages.
Derek James Bergin v. Gas and Liquide Air and Bill Byrd, damages.
Specialty Center Baton Rouge Surgical v. Brenda Kaye Allen, moneys due.
Cedric Beaulieu v. Rooms To Go Louisiana Corp, Rooms To Go St Tammany LLC and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Mallory Kaye Bourgeois v. Shane Michael Stein, divorce.
Britt Debate, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Finny Justin, paternity.
Blaire Burgess v. Trae Michael Viggo Burgess, divorce.
Lois M. Nelson v. James L. Nelson, divorce.
Michael Joseph Braud v. Holly Lewis Braud, divorce.
Cynthia Kelly Brown v. Willard Louis Brown Sr., divorce.
Johnny Serigny Jr. v. Ashley Lovell Serigny, divorce.
Michael Nicholas v. Chasity Chatman Nicholas, paternity.
Latrell Walker v. Covay Grover, child support.
Norma Andrade Baca v. Gonzales Jesus Miguel, divorce.
Whitley Fletcher Jacob v. Shane Jacob, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Kent Gravette
Succession of Virginia Lou Warren Cameron
Succession of Janice Thomas Crain
Succession of Mickey J. Bercegeay
Succession of Gloria Fitzpatrick Grob
Succession of Carole Ann Youmans
Succession of Irma Hasten
Succession of James Earnest McCasland, Ruby Louise Coats McCasland