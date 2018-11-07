THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
BABY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales and Dutchtown Branch Libraries. Registration is required. For information, call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Preschool program.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
BILINGUAL STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Gonzales Branch Library. For children of all ages, who speak Spanish, English or both. For information, call (225) 647-3955.
FALL LANTERNS FOR TEENS: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Create a one-of-a-kind lantern using raffia, a colorful variety of silk leaves, and a mod podge. Place a tea light candle inside the jar, then light it later to create a glowing autumnal display. Open to all teens in grades 6-12. (225) 473-8052.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
CHEM FRIENDS COMMUNITY NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Gonzales Civic Center, 219 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Free.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
WORLD WAR I — THE GREAT WAR: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. A four-week reading and discussion series on World War I: The Great War. Participants can delve into the history of the war. Adult program. Call (225) 647-3955 to register.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Galvez and Gonzalez branch libraries. Put on some favorite PJs for a story time that's all about the zoo. For kids ages 7 and younger and their families. Call the Galvez Branch at (225) 622-3339 and the Gonzales Branch (225) 647-3955.
FRIDAY
ALZHEIMER'S MEMORY SCREENING: 9 a.m. to noon, St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda and Sister Vernola conference rooms, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area is offering free, confidential memory screenings to individuals concerned about memory loss. A memory screening is not used to diagnose any particular illness but can alleviate the fear of the unknown. This event provides an opportunity to learn more about healthy lifestyle choices for successful aging. Offered in two locations at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Free, no registration required.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
BREAST CANCER AND PROSTATE CANCER SCREENINGS: 9 a.m. and noon, St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Food Pantry, 1105 N. Burnside Ave., Gonzales. If you have not been screened within the last 12 months, take advantage of this opportunity. For those without insurance coverage, there will be no charge. Insurance will be billed for mammogram. Appointment is required for breast screening. Call Gwendolyn at (225) 215-1234 to set up.
COLLEGE FUNDING SEMINARS: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales and Donaldsonville Branch Libraries. Attend a College Funding Seminar at Ascension Parish Library to find out more on how to finance your child's education. Career Coaches, Shannon Hattier and Latonya Calvey, from Ascension Parish Schools will share their expertise about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and TOPS. Parent and students are encouraged to attend together and hear how to qualify for and keep the TOPS award. Gonzales at (225) 647-3955 or Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052.
LEGO CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon, Dutchtown Branch Library. First-time builder or masters at Lego construction can have a fun time putting pieces together at Lego Club. For children of all ages. Duplo Blocks and Mega Bloks will be available for younger children. (225) 673-8699.
KIDS COOKING CLASS WITH CHEF SALLY: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rouses Market, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales. Children can create a mini quiche with a variety of toppings to choose from. For children ages 5-14. Space is limited; sign up today. $10 at eventbrite.com.
SANTA'S ARRIVAL AT CABELA'S: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Bring the family to see the magical unveiling of Santa's Wonderland for the first time in Cabela's. Featuring free cookies and hot chocolate, decorate a Santa stocking, see the tree lighting, and get free photo's with Santa after his arrival at 5 p.m. Santa will also be giving away $25 gift cards to one winner every half-hour from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. cabelas.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
MISTLETOE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring door prizes, pictures with Santa, Snow Queen and her sister, and other princesses. Free parking, strollers welcome. Admission is $6, children 6 and younger get in free, weekend passes also available. A portion of the door donated to help families through Cheering for Breanna Foundation. Visit Facebook.com/MistletoeMarketBR or mistletoemarketbr.com for more information.
SUNDAY
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY: 11 a.m. to noon, Ascension Veterans Park, 612 Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Join us for the Ascension Veterans Day Ceremony marking the " Honoring Ascension Parish citizens who served in World War I.
ASCENSION VETERANS PARADE: 2 p.m., corner of Worthey and Irma Boulevard, Gonzales.
MONDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT EXCEL: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with the uses of a spreadsheet and practice using the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2016. (225) 647-3955.
BLUE ADVANTAGE 2018 AEP SEMINAR — SPEAKER ANN BOOTH: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Vernola conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Benefits presentation to learn more about Blue Advantage (HMO) in a relaxed environment among a group of your peers. Blue Advantage is a Medicare Advantage plan from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana subsidiary HMO Louisiana Inc. Seminars run about 45 minutes to one hour and are free to attend with no obligation. Refreshments and light snacks will be served. Free. Registration preferred by emailing diane.hodges@steh.com or calling (225) 621-2906.
INTRODUCTION TO WINDOWS 10: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people with little or no computing experience. With hands-on practice, participants will become familiar with how to use the basic components of a computer, as well as how to open files and programs in Windows 10. Recommended for beginners. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
30TH ANNUAL MAYOR'S PRAYER BREAKFAST: 7 a.m., Gonzales Civic Center, 219 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Colonel Kevin Reeves from the Louisiana State Police will be the guest speaker. RSVP and pay in advance at City Hall. $5 per person.
SENIORS AND LAWMEN TOGETHER: 9 a.m. to noon, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, Trademart Building, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring complimentary lunch, door prizes, giveaways and entertainment. Contact Lt. Martin at (225) 621-8622, or Dy. Turner at (225) 621-8320.
HEALING ARTS WORKSHOP — ORNAMENT MAKING: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, St. Francis conference room (Medical Plaza I), 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. It’s almost time to trim the tree. Anyone impacted by cancer is invited to join us for an ornament-making workshop lead by local artist Glenda Scarbrough. This event is offered as part of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Survivorship Program in Gonzales and is free to cancer survivors and caregivers. Free. Registration required by emailing diane.hodges@steh.com or calling (225) 621-2906. Space is limited.
PILATES 101 — BASIC MAT CLASS: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Join Nannette Crystal, PMA-CPT/Fletcher Pilates Faculty, for an informative lecture and movement experience. She will give a brief history of Joseph Pilates and her teacher and mentor Ron Fletcher, followed up with a beginner mat class. Each mat exercise will be broken down with progressions given throughout. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the class. Interested persons should be able to safely get up and down off the floor and provide their own mat. Wear comfortable clothing that you can move freely in. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
INTERNET BASICS: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Intended for people with little or no experience with the internet or the World Wide Web. Participants will be introduced to the internet, learn how the web works and learn how to explore online using Microsoft Internet Explorer. (225) 647-3955.
ALZHEIMER'S SERVICES SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Sister Vernola conference room. Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, along with St. Elizabeth Hospital as sponsor, invites you to attend caring, nonjudgmental meetings where families and friends share their experiences and learn essential information for coping with Alzheimer's disease, dementia and other memory-related impairments. Free.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based Tai Chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LADIES NITE OUT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Louisiana Nursery Home and Garden Showplace, 39245 La. 42, Prairieville. Featuring guest vendors for shopping and samples, door prizes, wine and hors d'oeuvres, and specials on Christmas items.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
GONZALES LIONS CLUB: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Frank's Restaurant Grill and Bar, 17425 Airline Highway, Prairieville. A general meeting of the Gonzales Lions Club. Open invitation to anyone interested in joining. facebook.com/gonzaleslionsclub.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales, Sister Linda conference room, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library and Dutchtown Branch Library. Put on some favorite PJ's for a story time that's all about the zoo. For ages 7 and younger and their families. For information, call (225) 473-8052 Donaldsonville or (225) 673-8699 Dutchtown.
WEDNESDAY
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, all branches. For information, visit myapl.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Ascension Parish Library, Galvez, Gonzales and Dutchtown branches. For children ages 3-5. Children attend sessions without an adult to help foster their growing need for independence. For information, visit myapl.org or contact your local library.
ALZHEIMER'S LUNCH AND LEARN — UNDERSTANDING ALZHEIMER'S: Noon to 1 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease can be confusing for a person and their loved ones. This presentation will answer basic questions about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, clarify myths commonly associated with the disease, and give tips on how to communicate with affected individuals. Molly Benbrook Ducote, LMSW, is the guest speaker. Free. Registration is required by emailing diane.hodges@steh.com or calling (225) 621-2906.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. Registration required by contacting Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
Nov. 15
FALL LEAVES!: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Making trees out of construction paper and fall leaves out of book pages. Designed for children in grades K-3, but everyone is welcome. (225) 473-8052.
BALLOON POWERED RACE CARS: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, Donaldsonville. Ascension Parish Library is happy to partner with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to present this event. Create a balloon-powered race car. Then race them across the room to determine whose is the fastest. Basic supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring things from home if you have specific ideas of what you want to build. If you don't have a library card, you may sign you up for one during your visit. This outreach program is designed for teens, but everyone is welcome. Call for more information at (225) 473-8052.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for individuals who want to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available. (225) 647-3955.
PASTA PARTY: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Six mini-stations set up for toddlers to play with pasta. All pasta, including dyed pasta, will be dry, so you won't have to worry about stains from food coloring. Some activities will involve play dough, so things may get a little messy. Designed for children ages 2-3, but everyone is welcome. (225) 622-3339.