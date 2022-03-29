The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 17-24:
March 17
Williams, Dareion: 39195 Vindez Road, Gonzales; Age: 23; aggravated assault
Victor, Kay'sha: 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 19; simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Victor, Dasia: 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 22; aggravated assault, simple battery, disturbing the peace/ violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Bolden, Dominick Lee: 6456 Patio Court, Gonzales; Age: 29; parole violation and fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Williams, Phillip M.: 40496 Louis Road, Prairieville; Age: 27; simple battery
Terrell, Jova Montrail: 3441 Northlake Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 26; theft less than $1,000
Brown, Fabian E.: 224 Blackwell Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 34; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms, aggravated assault and two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Haney Jr., Jonas: 153 N. 17th St. Baton Rouge; Age: 66; theft less than $1,000
Starks, Valerie Renee: 17057 Camden Drive, Prairieville; Age: 40; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Guillory, Byron J.: 37113 White Road 10, Prairieville; Age: 23; possession of marijuana more than 14 grams and failure to appear — bench warrant
Martin, Daryl Christopher: 12131 Louis White Road, Geismar; Age: 27; battery of a dating partner
Williams, Tyvis G.: 5268 Seneca Drive, Darrow; Age: 20; no driver's license on person, no motor vehicle insurance, four counts failure to appear — bench warrant, breach of bail condition, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal trespass/ all other criminal trespass/ all other criminal trespass/ all other, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 and three counts simple burglary (vehicle)
Valentine Sr., Kevin R.: 3119 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 59; failure to appear — bench warrant
Harris, Darron L.: 507 Fifth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 41; domestic abuse battery
Scarbrough, Michael Leo: 8323 Oak St., Sorrento; Age: 50; failure to appear — bench warrant, second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, strangulation and simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Lane, Shannon D.: 3512 Dalton St., Baton Rouge; Age: 45; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drug, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction and failure to appear — bench warrant
Banner, Royce: 4528 Brown St., Darrow; Age: 27; fugitive — other state jurisdiction, second-degree battery and false imprisonment
Gardner, Jaime: 44525 Gold Place Drive, St. Amant; Age: 44; failure to appear — bench warrant and theft less than $1,000
March 18
Braud, Brent P.: 39322 Tommy Moore Road, Gonzales; Age: 58; maximum speed limit, traffic-control signals, and 1st count operating while intoxicated
Banks, Nicholas A.: 3643 Yorkfield Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 30; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jones, Joshua: 505 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Williams, Johnell: 600 Jefferson St., Napoleonville; Age: 37; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction and driving on roadway laned for traffic
Bozeman, Ken: 164 Grisaffe Lane Belle Rose; Age: 35; failure to appear — bench warrant, headlamps on motor vehicles, motorcycles and motor-driven cycles and resisting an officer
Elias, Christopher William: 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; Age: 44; violations of protective orders
Meyers, Cody: 3427 Bluegrass Drive, Lake Havasu, Ariz.; Age: 28; simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, simple burglary (all others) and failure to appear — bench warrant
Harris, Stanford: 710 Third St., Donaldsonville; Age: 64; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/ disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti
Petite, Dalton R.: 18684 Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 28; illegal carrying of weapons, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce and third count operating while intoxicated
Gautreau, Russell: 13246 Spellman Lambert Road, St. Amant; Age: 40; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Breaux, Bertell Paul: 1819 America St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse aggravated assault, two counts child endangerment, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and domestic abuse battery
Carter, Jordan Ali: 12202 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; Age: 18; possession of a Schedule I drug
Gunter, Shelly: 2142 W. La. 30, 215, Gonzales; Age: 39; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Steward, Keira Laqueasha Renee: 419 Barcelona Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 27; three counts failure to appear — bench warrant, disturbing the peace / violent and tumultuous manner/ disorderly conduct
Cole, Wayniandrea: 144 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 25; four counts failure to appear — bench warrant and aggravated second-degree battery
Hill, Joshua Ryan: 166 E. Maryland Avenue, Maryland, Ohio; Age: 26; disturbing the peace / drunkenness and second-degree battery
March 20
Dumas, Phil S.: 506 W Bordelon St., Gonzales; Age: 40; violations of protective orders
Poe, Andrew: 17141 Chenier Drive, Prairieville; Age: 36; domestic abuse battery
Buck, Joseph Calvin: 944 Ladey St., Opelousas; Age: 28; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Kahrs, Amber Lee: 1202 E. Dawn St., Gonzales; Age: 28; failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II drug, prohibited acts and drug paraphernalia
Pena, Brice M.: 18644 Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 26; failure to appear — bench warrant, possession of Schedule II drug
Cintron-Martinez, Andy: 1401 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 42; aggravated assault with a firearm (felony)
Erickson, James Victor: 16418 Newman Nickens Road, Prairieville; Age: 47; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 and aggravated assault
Allen Jr., Willie P.: 1078 E Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 53; bank fraud
March 21
Jordan, Deidra Dawn: 11409 Old Pecan Lane, Gonzales; Age: 41; failure to appear — bench warrant
Lemoine, Kyle Heflin: 19532 Avants Road, Maurepas; Age: 43; failure to appear — bench warrant
Puckett, Billy: 11179 Naquin Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; state probation violation, monetary instrument abuse and bank fraud
Aikens, Brian Keith: 16217 Aikens Road, Prairieville; Age: 50; criminal trespass/all other, aggravated cruelty to animals and illegal possession of stolen firearms
Mcintosh, Devin: 8817 East Park Avenue, Houma; Age: 21; domestic abuse battery
Grindell, Marilyn S.: 16412 Live Oak Drive, Prairieville; Age: 68; illegal use of 911
March 22
Turner, Caitlyn: 39033 Biltmore Ave., Gonzales; Age: 19; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, disturbing the peace / language/ disorderly conduct and simple battery
Russell Jr., Randy Ray: 38229 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 38; fugitive — other state jurisdiction and failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator
Tepeco, Javier: Homeless; Age: 29; theft less than $1,000
Duplichen, Chris D.: 13829 Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 59; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Gremillion, Natalie Nicole: 167 Chad's Lane, Hessmer; Age: 30; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, resisting an officer and theft less than $1,000
Caballero, Keith Joseph: 7435 La. 308, Donaldsonville; Age: 64; vehicular homicide /driving under the influence, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and child endangerment law