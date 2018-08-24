GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for two men accused of gaining entry into the homes of elderly residents through a false story, then robbing them.
One man tries to convince victims that at one point he made repairs to their home, while the other man enters the home to take money and jewelry, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Friday.
In the incidents, the men were driving a four-door, white Ford F150, with factory wheels, running boards, truck bed cover and wind/rain deflectors.
The truck has been seen with green, artificial turf that hangs off the tailgate and covers the license place, the Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone with information about the men is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636, text 847411 or call the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7868.