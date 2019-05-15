The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail May 2-9:
May 2
LeBlanc, Devante: 26, 41158 Citadel, Sorrento, arraignment.
Winfrey, Justice: 26, 609 W. Fourth St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Valentine, Willie James: 31, 32635 Leona Ave., White Castle, violations of protective orders.
Diez, Jordan: 24, 37113 White Road, 19, Prairieville, probation violation parish, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Jacobs, Tyriell Rashawn: 22, 6297 Robert Washington Road, Geismar, violations of registration provisions, no motor vehicle insurance, failure to appear in court, illegal possession of stolen things.
Bassett, Kendrick Vontrell: 19, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., No. 1902, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Williams, Daniel: 43, 18332 Eldon St., Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Dunham, Clifton D.: 43, 33374 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Fabian Jr., Eloy: 31, 45150 Boe Peep Road, St. Amant, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Pharis, Gerald Scott: 51, 8040 Cypress Lake Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Garrison, Carolyn: 31, 308 Bayou Oaks Drive, Donaldsonville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Baldwin, Larel D.: 32, 2412 N. Amelia Ave., Gonzales, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
May 3
Davis, Anntricia: 52, 2017 Lebouef St., New Orleans, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Martin, Shelley: 36, 4632 Mandeville St., New Orleans, failure to appear in court.
Russo, Angel: 20, 45150 Boe Peep Road, St. Amant, simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Nash, Cornell: 46, 1153 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Rusha Sr., Patrick Edwin: 52, 38314 La. 74, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Weaver, Kerry L.: 35, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, six counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Sajeevan, Geena: 25, 14086 Airline Highway, 2024, Gonzales, aggravated assault, battery of a dating partner.
Forcell, Te' Ara: 22, 202 Evangeline Extension, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Alfred, Livingston: 50, 18158 Pinehurst, Prairieville, simple battery.
Lessard Jr., Clayton Paul: 31, 1106 E. Angela St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses, failure to appear in court.
Mackie, Brittany: 30, 36366 Crestway Ave., Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, state probation violation, failure to report accident, careless operation, negligent homicide, hit-and-run driving/death or serious bodily injury.
Evans, Marcus: 19, 13342 Crawford Road, Gonzales, false imprisonment, indecent behavior with juveniles, oral sexual battery.
Baker, Kurt Lee: 47, 42421 La. 30, 34, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
May 4
Rustad, Candace: 36, 18085 John Broussard Road, Prairieville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Reyes, Benito M.: 30, 3624 Jody Nelson Road, B2, Gulfport, Mississippi, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Morris, Catherine: 43, 44050 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Fletcher, Alaun: 18, 3200 Ann Drive, Vacherie, domestic abuse battery.
Mitchell, Levi James: 23, 14129 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, resisting an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Gibbs, Viltris Benjamin Autin: 26, 8510 Pertuis Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Wilson, James Charles: 47, 7514 Eva St., Sorrento, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Jackson, Lawrence: 60, 39261 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Soileau, Brittany Mae: 20, 37313 La. 74, 153, Geismar, failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Simon, Travis: 38, 414 W. Seventh St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, security required, stop signs and yield signs, possession of marijuana, flight from an officer, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles.
Corretjer, Felicia: 32, 16098 Bluff Road, Prairieville, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, felony aggravated flight from an officer, felony theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
May 5
Corretjer, Tracy Oden: 51, 16098 Bluff Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, hit-and-run driving, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Marijuana, felony aggravated flight from an officer, felony theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Capell, Dustin Charles: 38, 17049 Charlie Brown Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Roddy, Cade Vincent: 21, 17189 Trinidad Drive, Prairieville, hit-and-run driving.
Florane, Clayton Young: 40, 237 Beal St., Bogalusa, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, hit-and-run driving, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things.
Neal, Amber D.: 40, 1309 S. Hempshire Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, bond revocation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Hayes, Phillip: 39, 413 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Powe, Deontre Devon: 19, 15 W. 11th St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, possession of Marijuana.
McFerrin Jr., Jason Eugene: 27, 11225 Tracy St., St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
May 6
Wambsgans, Tayler Michael: 27, address unavailable, Gonzales, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, failure to appear in court.
Penn-Williams, Lauren: 34, 40417 Cross Creek Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Pinion, Keith Leon: 36, 24774 La. 22, Maurepas, two counts of failure to appear, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Hamilton, Chakerus L.: 38, 1305 E. Bayou Road, Donaldsonville, careless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, owner to secure registration, emanation of excessive sound or noise.
Bell, Walter: 18, 1612 N. Coontrap Road, A, Gonzales, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Leboeuf III, Gilbert: 30, 12235 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, violations of protective orders.
Delatte, Christopher: 43, 30388 Cardinal St., Denham Springs, violations of protective orders.
Daggs, Dumarkus: 21, 202 Martin Luther King St., Napoleonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lewis Jr., Harden N.: 20, 6027 La. 308, Belle Rose, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gray, Tynea: 20, 33094 La. 943 S., Donaldsonville, failure to appear.
Crowell, Bobby: 39, 36297 Crestway St., Prairieville, cruelty to juveniles.
Bougere, Deon: 24, 117 Bertrand St., Napoleonville, domestic abuse battery.
Williamson, Vicki Jo: 53, 27 Wilson Lane, Jayess, Mississippi, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, misdemeanor theft.
Jasper, Brandon: 29, 17331 W. Autumn Woods, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Street, Anthony: 20, 1305 St. Vincent St., A, Donaldsonville, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Evans, Willie: 66, 14066 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, operating while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, false certificates, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Bassett, Steven: 46, 39075 Germany Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
May 7
Vicknair, Walter Jacob: 35, 1623 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen things.
Landry, Kasi L.: 34, 14212 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Bennett, Mylesha: 19, 14212 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Walker, Sarah: 37, 43371 La. 931, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Porter, Joseph L.: 45, 1502 Kings Row, Slidell, misdemeanor theft, felony theft, felony identity theft.
Irvin, Jamar W.: 33, 628 S. Calvin Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Brocato, Kylie Amanda: 30, 19211 S. Lakeway Ave., Baton Rouge, no motor vehicle insurance, violations of registration provision/switched license plate, driver must be licensed, careless operation, hit-and-run driving.
Bateast, Lance M.: 36, 407 Roselawn Ave., Houma, felony theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Wyatt, Alana Shantell: 42, 6168 Shiloh Drive, Baton Rouge, hold for other agency, criminal trespass/all other offenses, operating vehicle while license is suspended, traffic-control signals, reckless operation, misdemeanor theft, aggravated flight from an officer.
Gant, Whitney N.: 26, 38341 Dogwood St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Sanders, Patrick Dewayne: 35, 2220 Richland Ave., domestic abuse battery.
May 8
Mahurin Jr., Wiley Earl: 48, 14015 Forrest Heights Subdivision Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, speeding.
Gayle, Whitney P.: 33, 42215 Devall Road, Prairieville, unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test, driving on roadway laned for traffic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, operating while intoxicated.
Bozeman, Kevin: 28, 42364 Moody Dixon Road, 10, Prairieville, parole violation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed, illegal possession of stolen things.
Jones, James N.: 55, address unavailable, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft, theft of a firearm, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Hebert, Drew: 26, 41184 C.J. Courtney Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Hooley, Elwood Leroy: 39, 33598 Foxboro Loop, Denham Springs, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Williams, Quentin McCoy: 36, 107 Carriage Way, Thibodaux, four counts of misdemeanor theft.
Davis, William Garrett: 26, 13099 L. Landry Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts of simple burglary/all others.
Matherne, Tammy Jo: 50, 41149 La. 42, 2, Prairieville, simple burglary/all others.
Sheppard, Chrissie: 31, 425 E. Hamilton, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Rivere, Tammy F.: 37, 42510 Lillie Babin Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Matherne, Ronald: 54, 41149 La. 42, Prairieville, simple burglary/all others.
Wells, Nikki: 36, 12469 La. 44, Gonzales, simple battery.
Schaefer, Daniel: 37, 730 Church St., Donaldsonville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
May 9
Hodges, Shawn Daniel: 31, 13459 Crawford Road, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, simple assault, disturbing the peace/interruption of lawful assembly/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Brooks, Samantha M.: 25, 730 Church St., Donaldsonville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Soule, India: 22, 415 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales, no seat belt, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Talbot, Ian John: 39, 11052 Reyn Drive, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, illegal possession of stolen firearms.