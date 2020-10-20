The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Oct. 8-15:

Oct. 8

Ogden, Juanita Wheeler: 221 E. McArthur St., Gonzales; Age: 58; two counts theft less than $1,000, two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Ganel, Michael Scott Jr.: 169 La. 401, Napoleonville; Age: 37; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, off-road vehicles-authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Richey, Shane A.: 18088 Bayou Pierre Drive, Maurepas; Age: 49; failure to appear-bench warrant

Martin, Jason W.: 4949 Stumburg Lane; Age: 48; simple battery, possession of heroin

Rice, Joey Thomas: 40177 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales; Age: 30; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant

Lewis, Katrecia M., 42012 Majestic Hunter Ave., Prairieville; Age: 31; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, taillamps, violations of registration provisions, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Blackmore, Laroy: 14611 Central Woods, Unit D, Baton Rouge; Age: 38; two counts simple burglary (all others), two counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000

Young, Randy Lee: 320 Tigerville Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 35; obstruction of justice

Millien, Micah Aaron: 13250 Roddy Road No. 22, Gonzales; Age: 29; nine counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, surety

Oct. 9

Balderas, Luis Fernando: 508 E. Verna St., Gonzales; Age: 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim

Stewart, Ethan T.: 10267 Lake Park Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; restricted license, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second

Mumphrey, Darvin Dwayne: 3071 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 35; state probation violation, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Walker, Tyrone: 44528 Cypress St., Sorrento; Age: 48; probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant

Carter, Lakeyta Shanita, 140 Lasalle Road, Cameron; Age: 35; hit-and-run driving, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, attempt theft more than $750 but less than $25,000

Borne, Chelsea Ann: homeless; Age: 27; battery of emergency room personal or a health care provider, resisting an officer, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant

Power, Meaghan Rea: 32204 Oubre Grove, Paulina; Age: 32; resisting an officer, simple battery, theft less than $1,000

Fink, Misty Renee: 14055 Forrest Heights Subdivision Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; disturbing the peace / simple assault

Street, Anthony, 1416 Peytavin St., Unit A, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct

Oct. 10

Lawhorne, Henry A. III: 537 Esplanade St., Laplace; Age: 44; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple battery, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

Lawhorne Sr., Henry: 217 S. Austin St., Bremond, Texas; Age: 72; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple battery

Bruno, Brandon Micheal: 14051 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 40; resisting an officer, no motor vehicle insurance, vehicle license required, operating while intoxicated-first

Shivers, Matthew B.: 17555 Lake Iris Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 35; operating while intoxicated-first, reckless operation

Albarado Jr., Rudy J.: 111 Rue De Cajun Road, Pierre Part; Age: 51; vehicle license required, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, no motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, operating motorcycles on roadways laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more

Ransom, Bertell Tremaine: 901 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 31; simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct

Oct. 11

Davison, Chris Charles: 17950 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 35; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery

Goforth, Edward, 27000 Brady St., Plaquemine; Age: 50; disturbing the peace/drunkenness

Jones, Sidney: 8171 Pleasant Hill, Convent; Age: 42; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, driver must be licensed, traffic-control signals, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, violations of protective orders, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer

Bourgeois, Sarah: 3108 La. 642, Paulina; Age: 32; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer

Oct. 12

Flowers, Deroge L.: 14496 C.J Courtney Road, Gonzales; Age: 31; accessories after the fact, accessories after the fact, negligent injuring, hit-and-run driving; death or serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice/simple assault

Ealy, Rachel: 14496 C.J Courtney Road, Gonzales; Age: 30; accessories after the fact, negligent injuring, accessories after the fact, hit-and-run driving

Winfrey, Merlin Avery: 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; Age: 26; taillamps, failure to appear-bench warrant

Price, Kelly Lee Ann: 37117 Anderson Road, Geismar; Age: 37; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety

Clark, Eddie, III: 124 Washington Ave., Donaldsonville; Age: 23; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, theft less than $1,000

Bougere, Jeremiah: 2385 Project Drive, Vacherie; Age: 30; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, second-degree battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct

Ball, Christopher S.: 17039 Lonnie Road, Prairieville; Age: 50; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance

Lawrence, William Dewayne, 210 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 45; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, theft less than $1,000

Conerly, Kedrick Dontrell, 142 Clinton Court, Unit A, Hammond; Age: 42; theft less than $1,000

Mitchell, Jacob Scott: 12210 Villa Park Drive, Geismar; Age: 30; possession of marijuana, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Shelmire, Amber: 13105 Harold Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/simple assault

Jenkins, Whitney Dionne: 1004 N. Anita St., Gonzales; Age: 32; discharging firearms within city limits, disturbing the peace/simple assault

Vaughn, Tre Michael: 42295 Jadestone Ave., Prairieville; Age: 28; domestic abuse battery Oct. 13

Sealy, Christopher Glenn: 13250 Roddy Road 13, Gonzales; Age: 37; false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery-strangulation

Joshua, Rondell Levi: 241 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; theft, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Schexnayder, Todd M.: 13188 Bayou Terrace Drive, St. Amant; Age: 45; state probation violation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation

LeBlanc, Darrin Joseph: 44453 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant

Batiste, Nathan: 514 Charles St., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; parole violation, first-degree feticide, aggravated burglary-serious injury, domestic abuse battery; strangulation

Comeaux, Ronell Joseph: 2249 Acosta Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 24; violations of protective orders, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, resisting an officer, general speed law

Foster, Robert E.: 14383 L. Keller Road, St. Amant; Age: 54; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant

LeBlanc, Tremayne Marquell: 509 Chetimatches St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Oct. 14

Pettey, Hunter: 37253 Sue St., Geismar; Age: 21; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Blake Jr., Calvin: 26 Oakridge Road, Natchez, Mississippi; Age: 27; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Williams, Shemar: 169 Daggs St., Belle Rose; Age: 23; purse snatching, domestic abuse battery; strangulation

Stonkus, Joseph James: 40313 Jack LeBlanc Road, Gonzales; Age: 50; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), operating vehicle while license is suspended, no seat belt, aggravated flight from an officer, limitations on backing

Buckalew, Haley M.: 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant; Age: 38; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), no seat belt

Butler, Arielle: 6718 Fennwood Drive, Zachary; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant

Roussel, Preston D.: 3936 Belmont Lane, Hester; Age: 46; failure to appear-bench warrant

Lamberth, Morgan Caroline: 18540 Lake Harbor Lane, Prairieville; Age: 21; violations of protective orders

McBride, Alexius Monique: 5752 La. 1, Napoleonville; Age: 20; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Oct. 15

Bates, Donnell: 103 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 32; domestic abuse battery, resisting a police officer with force or violence

