The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Oct. 8-15:
Oct. 8
Ogden, Juanita Wheeler: 221 E. McArthur St., Gonzales; Age: 58; two counts theft less than $1,000, two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Ganel, Michael Scott Jr.: 169 La. 401, Napoleonville; Age: 37; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, off-road vehicles-authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Richey, Shane A.: 18088 Bayou Pierre Drive, Maurepas; Age: 49; failure to appear-bench warrant
Martin, Jason W.: 4949 Stumburg Lane; Age: 48; simple battery, possession of heroin
Rice, Joey Thomas: 40177 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales; Age: 30; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Lewis, Katrecia M., 42012 Majestic Hunter Ave., Prairieville; Age: 31; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, taillamps, violations of registration provisions, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Blackmore, Laroy: 14611 Central Woods, Unit D, Baton Rouge; Age: 38; two counts simple burglary (all others), two counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000
Young, Randy Lee: 320 Tigerville Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 35; obstruction of justice
Millien, Micah Aaron: 13250 Roddy Road No. 22, Gonzales; Age: 29; nine counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, surety
Oct. 9
Balderas, Luis Fernando: 508 E. Verna St., Gonzales; Age: 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim
Stewart, Ethan T.: 10267 Lake Park Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; restricted license, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Mumphrey, Darvin Dwayne: 3071 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 35; state probation violation, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Walker, Tyrone: 44528 Cypress St., Sorrento; Age: 48; probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Carter, Lakeyta Shanita, 140 Lasalle Road, Cameron; Age: 35; hit-and-run driving, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, attempt theft more than $750 but less than $25,000
Borne, Chelsea Ann: homeless; Age: 27; battery of emergency room personal or a health care provider, resisting an officer, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Power, Meaghan Rea: 32204 Oubre Grove, Paulina; Age: 32; resisting an officer, simple battery, theft less than $1,000
Fink, Misty Renee: 14055 Forrest Heights Subdivision Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; disturbing the peace / simple assault
Street, Anthony, 1416 Peytavin St., Unit A, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Oct. 10
Lawhorne, Henry A. III: 537 Esplanade St., Laplace; Age: 44; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple battery, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Lawhorne Sr., Henry: 217 S. Austin St., Bremond, Texas; Age: 72; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple battery
Bruno, Brandon Micheal: 14051 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 40; resisting an officer, no motor vehicle insurance, vehicle license required, operating while intoxicated-first
Shivers, Matthew B.: 17555 Lake Iris Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 35; operating while intoxicated-first, reckless operation
Albarado Jr., Rudy J.: 111 Rue De Cajun Road, Pierre Part; Age: 51; vehicle license required, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, no motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, operating motorcycles on roadways laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Ransom, Bertell Tremaine: 901 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 31; simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Oct. 11
Davison, Chris Charles: 17950 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 35; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery
Goforth, Edward, 27000 Brady St., Plaquemine; Age: 50; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Jones, Sidney: 8171 Pleasant Hill, Convent; Age: 42; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, driver must be licensed, traffic-control signals, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, violations of protective orders, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer
Bourgeois, Sarah: 3108 La. 642, Paulina; Age: 32; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer
Oct. 12
Flowers, Deroge L.: 14496 C.J Courtney Road, Gonzales; Age: 31; accessories after the fact, accessories after the fact, negligent injuring, hit-and-run driving; death or serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice/simple assault
Ealy, Rachel: 14496 C.J Courtney Road, Gonzales; Age: 30; accessories after the fact, negligent injuring, accessories after the fact, hit-and-run driving
Winfrey, Merlin Avery: 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; Age: 26; taillamps, failure to appear-bench warrant
Price, Kelly Lee Ann: 37117 Anderson Road, Geismar; Age: 37; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety
Clark, Eddie, III: 124 Washington Ave., Donaldsonville; Age: 23; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, theft less than $1,000
Bougere, Jeremiah: 2385 Project Drive, Vacherie; Age: 30; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, second-degree battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Ball, Christopher S.: 17039 Lonnie Road, Prairieville; Age: 50; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Lawrence, William Dewayne, 210 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 45; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, theft less than $1,000
Conerly, Kedrick Dontrell, 142 Clinton Court, Unit A, Hammond; Age: 42; theft less than $1,000
Mitchell, Jacob Scott: 12210 Villa Park Drive, Geismar; Age: 30; possession of marijuana, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Shelmire, Amber: 13105 Harold Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/simple assault
Jenkins, Whitney Dionne: 1004 N. Anita St., Gonzales; Age: 32; discharging firearms within city limits, disturbing the peace/simple assault
Vaughn, Tre Michael: 42295 Jadestone Ave., Prairieville; Age: 28; domestic abuse battery Oct. 13
Sealy, Christopher Glenn: 13250 Roddy Road 13, Gonzales; Age: 37; false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Joshua, Rondell Levi: 241 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; theft, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Schexnayder, Todd M.: 13188 Bayou Terrace Drive, St. Amant; Age: 45; state probation violation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation
LeBlanc, Darrin Joseph: 44453 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Batiste, Nathan: 514 Charles St., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; parole violation, first-degree feticide, aggravated burglary-serious injury, domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Comeaux, Ronell Joseph: 2249 Acosta Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 24; violations of protective orders, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, resisting an officer, general speed law
Foster, Robert E.: 14383 L. Keller Road, St. Amant; Age: 54; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
LeBlanc, Tremayne Marquell: 509 Chetimatches St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Oct. 14
Pettey, Hunter: 37253 Sue St., Geismar; Age: 21; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Blake Jr., Calvin: 26 Oakridge Road, Natchez, Mississippi; Age: 27; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Williams, Shemar: 169 Daggs St., Belle Rose; Age: 23; purse snatching, domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Stonkus, Joseph James: 40313 Jack LeBlanc Road, Gonzales; Age: 50; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), operating vehicle while license is suspended, no seat belt, aggravated flight from an officer, limitations on backing
Buckalew, Haley M.: 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant; Age: 38; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), no seat belt
Butler, Arielle: 6718 Fennwood Drive, Zachary; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Roussel, Preston D.: 3936 Belmont Lane, Hester; Age: 46; failure to appear-bench warrant
Lamberth, Morgan Caroline: 18540 Lake Harbor Lane, Prairieville; Age: 21; violations of protective orders
McBride, Alexius Monique: 5752 La. 1, Napoleonville; Age: 20; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Oct. 15
Bates, Donnell: 103 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 32; domestic abuse battery, resisting a police officer with force or violence