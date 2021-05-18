LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the dean’s list and the president’s honor roll for the spring 2021 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.
Dean's list
Ascension Parish
College of the Coast and Environment
Jeremy J. Thompson, Prairieville
College of Agriculture
Anna M. des Bordes, Prairieville; Cameron Elizabeth Accardo, Prairieville; Lucas Paul Ferguson, Prairieville; Ante Nikolas Fistonic Pitti; Lainey Beth Gamble, Gonzales; Blake Nicholas Graham, Prairieville; Isabella Grace Latuso, Prairieville; Megan Elizabeth Leboeuf, Gonzales; Schyler M. Lee, Prairieville; Robert Paul Lemann III, Donaldsonville; Gwyneth Miller, Gonzales; Isabelle Rose Morgan, Prairieville; Melinda Marie Porche, Prairieville
College of Art & Design
Walker Ryan Brassette, Prairieville; Hannah Byrd, Gonzales; Mandy Elise Edmonds, Prairieville; Paige Madison Ellis, Prairieville; Elise Gatlin, Gonzales; Brannon Luke Hardy, Prairieville; Nathan Robert McConnell, Geismar; Anna Catherine Parent, Gonzales; Emma Katherine Reynolds, Prairieville; Lillian G. Sheesley, St. Amant; Caitlin M. Sutton, Prairieville; Cailin Phuong Tran, Prairieville
College of Engineering
Brock Michael Acosta Sr., Donaldsonville; Nicholas John Anderson, Gonzales; Zachary Kyle Babin, Prairieville; Cyrus D. Bahman, Prairieville; Hayden Barker, Gonzales; Tanner Braud, Gonzales; Lee Broussard, Prairieville; Savannah B. Burd, Prairieville; Chase Anthony Collier, Gonzales; Nicholas N. Delafosse, Prairieville; Griffin T. Edwards, St. Amant; Tristan Seattle Evans, Geismar; Zachary Faulkner, Prairieville; Blake Matthew Guidry, Prairieville; Joshua M. Guillot, Geismar; Tanner P. Hillman, Prairieville; Adam Emile Kardorff, Prairieville; Logan B. Lafauci, Gonzales; Samuel Ourso Mire, Donaldsonville; Kaitlyn Nicole Odell, Gonzales; Joshua Michael Poirrier, Gonzales; Chris Pugh, Prairieville; Dean Francis Schexnaydre, Gonzales; Jason M. Villar, St. Amant; Kiersten Claire Weidel, Geismar; Logan West, Prairieville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Alyson Marie Boe, Gonzales; Hayden Wyatt Bumgarden, Prairieville; Camryn Nicole Green, Prairieville; Carsyn Ann Guitrau, St. Amant; Kennedy Christin Honore, Prairieville; Dawn Elizabeth Kleinpeter, Prairieville; Julia Camille Lemann, Donaldsonville; Ethan Paul Macloud, Prairieville; Analia Paz Munoz Dobson, Prairieville; Frances Nwakego Okpalobi, Prairieville; Anna Marie Thibodeaux, Prairieville; Susannah A. Thibodeaux, Gonzales; Catherine Anne Villa, Donaldsonville
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Melanie Maria Anderson, Gonzales; Dhanya Basant, Geismar; Sophie Taylor Bradley, Prairieville; Shelby Paige Cascio, Gonzales; Daria Denise Coleman, Prairieville; Michael Christian Crutti, Geismar; Brandy Thi Do, Prairieville; Madelyn Ashli Fuselier, Gonzales; Audrey Erin Graves, Prairieville; Jordan N. Harris, Prairieville; Peyton Harris, Prairieville; Evan P. Holmes, Prairieville; Kaleb Dean Lambert, Prairieville; Amber Elizabeth Ledoux, Prairieville; Haley M. Leonard, Prairieville; Faith Renee Lillie, Gonzales; Holly Elizabeth Liner, Gonzales; Victoria A. Luong, Gonzales; Vivian An Luong, Gonzales; Makenzie Ann McGovern, Prairieville; Raegan Elizabeth Nguyen, Prairieville; Jamie Estelle Planchard, St. Amant; Dylan William Richie, Prairieville; Emily Rae Robnik, Prairieville; Carinne Elizabeth Tyrrell, Prairieville
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Robert Louis Cobden, Geismar; Mia E. Drumm, Gonzales; Rebekah A. Hinson, Prairieville; Peyton James Johnson, Prairieville; Grantham Allen Ray, Prairieville; Cameron Lane Robillard, Gonzales; Nicholas K. Tillotson, Gonzales
College of Science
Anabelle Alexis Acosta, Gonzales; Kayla Nicole Bougere, Geismar; Colin J. Landry, Prairieville; Kylie Elizabeth Madere, Gonzales; Caroline R. Marse, Prairieville; Andrea G. Matus, Prairieville; Matthew Joseph McCoy, Prairieville; Ivan Dinh Nguyen, Prairieville; Tirth Patel, Prairieville; Gracie Joy Poe, Prairieville; Sophie A. Poirrier, St. Amant; Madeleine C. Richard, Geismar; Michelle Wai Yee Wong, Prairieville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Breanna Craig Berteau, Prairieville; Dalton E. Bigner, Prairieville; Christine M. Boudreaux, Prairieville; Grace Kazar Bradley, Prairieville; Thomas Matthew Bushart Jr., Prairieville; Aleshia Renia Fefie, Gonzales; Hannah Nicole Hernandez, Prairieville; Alexis A. Hymel, Gonzales; Sarah Renee Johnson, Prairieville; Suleiman Ahmad Kayed, Prairieville; Mallory Baker King, Prairieville; Dylan James Larzelere, Prairieville; Maya Lastrapes, Gonzales; Matthew Douglas Maier, Prairieville; Jacob P. Marchand, Gonzales; Cindy Ontiveros, Gonzales; Aria Rife, Geismar
Manship School of Mass Communication
Bailey Elizabeth Acosta, Donaldsonville; Cameron Claire Foil, Prairieville; Shelly Ann Kleinpeter, Prairieville; Carley Layne Oakley, Prairieville; Annalise Kate Vidrine, Prairieville
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Chloe Alise Alper, Geismar; Jackson Ellis Ballard, Geismar; Kylie Cain, Gonzales; Alexandra Ann Hawk, Prairieville; Lauren Janae Jetson, Gonzales; Jacob M. Lewis, Prairieville; Jacob Alexander Lofton, Prairieville; Benjamin A Molesini, Prairieville; Alberto Ontiveros, Gonzales; Jessie Jon Petite, Prairieville; Stephanie Jo Sharrer, Geismar; Julie L. Tran, Prairieville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Kaleigh Ann Bateman, Prairieville; Madison Nicole Broussard, Prairieville; Scott Michael Brown, Prairieville; Madison Rene Cronan, Geismar; Thuy T. Dinh, Geismar; Brailey Michael Dulaney, Geismar; Sydnie E. Duncan, Prairieville; Jaden Mikel Elshereif, Prairieville; Ria Ferdaus, Prairieville; Joshua Albert Gollnick, Prairieville; Nicholas P. Goscha, Gonzales; Rajenae Evette Harkless, Prairieville; Carson Hillman, Prairieville; Gabriella Rianna Marie Lewis, St. Amant; Nicholas V. Liotta, St. Amant; Mary Lockwood, Prairieville; Anna Claire Mixon, Prairieville; Emma Renee Phillips, Gonzales; Lauren E. Pizzalato, Prairieville; McKenna A Ramsey, Prairieville; Grant Wilks Reames, Prairieville; Logan James Rodrigue, Gonzales; Angelina Nicole Sanchez, Prairieville; Taylor N. Templet, St. Amant; Neil Jonathan Tepper, Geismar; Troy Dequincy Thomas Jr., Geismar; Macey Gail Thompson, Gonzales; Tristen Hailey Vowell, Geismar; Caleb Ray I. Warner, Gonzales; Sarah Elizabeth Way, Prairieville
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of Agriculture
Katie M. Mestayer, Zachary
College of Art & Design
Alexis Albert, Zachary; Raegan Renee Dauthier, Zachary; Ige B. Kinyomi, Zachary; Victoria M. Staid, Zachary; Lauren R. Thompson, Zachary
College of Engineering
John Joseph Blanchard, Zachary; Brandt D. Boudreaux, Greenwell Springs; Joshua Sale Burns, Zachary; Cade Halley Cassels, Greenwell Springs; Hayden Cole Duplantier, Zachary; Donovan Keith Furr, Baker; Dylan Adam Jackson, Zachary; Robert Shaun Jullens, Baker; Annabelle Joy Kanchirathingal, Zachary; Luz De Luna Lawes, Greenwell Springs; Ashleigh Kaye Martin, Pride; Tamara Martin, Zachary
College of Human Sciences & Education
Keighly Elizabeth Armand, Zachary; Elizabeth Pennington, Greenwell Springs; Tejah Raymoni Scott, Greenwell Springs; Brennan W. Stokes, Greenwell Springs; Alayna G. Tate, Greenwell Springs; Trystan Liana Tate, Greenwell Springs; Raegan Denise Willis, Greenwell Springs; Leigh Anne Wray, Greenwell Springs
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Stephen T. Arceneaux, Greenwell Springs; Blaine John Baker, Greenwell Springs; Grace Kathryn Bartel, Greenwell Springs; Audrey May Hanks, Zachary; Hunter Holliday, Zachary; Madison Grace Ingrassia, Greenwell Springs; Shae Agnes Jones, Zachary; Bailey Madison Malveaux, Zachary; AnneMarie Lynette Olson, Zachary; Logan David Thompson, Zachary; Tyler Martin Tullier, Greenwell Springs; Victoria Grace Wells, Pride
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Gabrielle R. Montagnino, Zachary; Camille Grace Robertson, Baker; Luke Richard Sands, Greenwell Springs;
College of Science
Alexandra Page Barton, Zachary; Myrna Ali Brunson, Zachary; Mary Grace Lane Hardin, Zachary; Richard Cade Harkrider, Zachary; Ayatt K. Hemeida, Zachary; Anaijha Lashae Lacour, Zachary; Alec M. LaCour, Zachary; Noelle Alyse Shipley, Greenwell Springs;
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Timothy C. Boeneke, Pride; Hayden Douglas Cowart, Greenwell Springs; Gabrielle Renee Keaton, Zachary; Meaghan Novo, Greenwell Springs;
Manship School of Mass Communication
Hannah Danielle Moran, Greenwell Springs; D'Erica Monae Williams, Baker
University College Center for Freshman Year
Adley Suzanna Bunch, Zachary; Alexander Creel, Baker; Thomas L. Davis, Zachary; Amyria Jenelle Harrington, Zachary; Riley Grace Kuzina, Greenwell Springs; Te'Jun Tyrell Lee, Zachary; Kylie O'Brien, Zachary; Jacob Thomas Ragsdale, Zachary; Madison A Starkey, Zachary; Juleanna Mary Williams, Zachary
East Feliciana Parish
College of the Coast and Environment
Alexandra Maria Coco, Jackson
College of Engineering
Jeffrey James Higgs, Slaughter; Katie L. Viccellio, Ethel
College of Human Sciences & Education
Cammie Marie Damico, Ethel; Kyle Jackson Flint, Ethel
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Francis Huu Tho Doan, Clinton; Derquisia Jamese Spears, Ethel
University College Center for Freshman Year
Lochlan Dale Axsom, Slaughter; Sean Scott Burrell, Slaughter; Lauren Grace Halbrook, Clinton
West Feliciana Parish
College of Agriculture
Allison Claire Spillman, St. Francisville
College of Art & Design
Donna Katherine Gordy, St. Francisville; Caroline Amelia Smith, St. Francisville
College of Engineering
Cade Williams, St. Francisville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Andrew Taylor Casteel, St. Francisville; Hope Ashleigh Coleman, St. Francisville
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Summer Cecelia Knight, St. Francisville; Kaileigh Marie White, St. Francisville
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Austin Reid Straight, St. Francisville
College of Science
Robert Emery Godke, St. Francisville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Lillian Irene Ray, St. Francisville
Manship School of Mass Communication
James Barrow Clement, St. Francisville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Anne-Claire Alberstadt, St. Francisville; Gabriel James Jewell, Weyanoke
Livingston Parish
College of Agriculture
Kameryn Ashley Byrd, Denham Springs; Jessica Marie Francisco, Denham Springs; Chloe N. Knox, Denham Springs; Layni Kirsten LeBlanc, Walker; Christian J. Mallett, Denham Springs; Breanna Marie Mire, Denham Springs; Josie Purvis, Albany; Emily Steagall, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Ethan Bergeron, Walker; Kayla Dearman, Denham Springs; Molly Maize Fann, Denham Springs; Braley N. Garafola, Denham Springs; Rebecca Lynn Hutto, Denham Springs; Alexis Lafleur, Walker; Heather Annelle McFarland, Denham Springs; Camryn Claire McKinney, Denham Springs; Kensy Daniela Menocal, Walker; Caitlin Iris Navo, Denham Springs; Tiffany Nguyen, Denham Springs; Abby Selser, Walker; Gage K. Smith, Denham Springs; Ian M. Sumrall, Denham Springs; Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Jacob A. Antie, Denham Springs; Gavin Avery, Denham Springs; Cole Edward Aydell, Livingston; Collin Bueche, Denham Springs; Glynn Edwin Burr III, Denham Springs; Isabella Marie Canova, Walker; Dallin Cummings, Livingston; Nathalie Dante, Denham Springs; Kateland Noel Howard, Denham Springs; Andrew Larpenter, Springfield; Marian Kate Luzier, Walker; Cameron Martin, Denham Springs; Kaleb Allen Morgan, Denham Springs; Ian Nezat, Denham Springs; Emogene Mali Stringer, Denham Springs; Seth David Talbot, Walker; Luke Taylor, Denham Springs; Kyle T. Territo, Denham Springs; Zachary David Womack, Walker; Rebekah Grace Wood, Denham Springs; Jingjing Yang, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Slade Paul Bercegeay, Maurepas; Kate E. Bernard, Maurepas; Delcie Celeste Briggs, Denham Springs; Maryssa Delayne Corkern, Denham Springs; Summer L. Didier, Denham Springs; Braden Joshua Doughty, Denham Springs; Lila Rae Harrington, Denham Springs; Anna Gayle Howze, Denham Springs; Jyekeelon Kelly, Springfield; Kennedy Gail Martin, Springfield; Chloe' A. Nolan, Denham Springs
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Sydney L. Becnel, Maurepas; Cameron Bond, Denham Springs; Jess A. Burroughs, Denham Springs; Emily E. Calhoun, Denham Springs; Kaylin B. Cooper, Denham Springs; Matthew J. Delaney, Denham Springs; Bryce Joseph Felps, Springfield; Eric Steven Forbes, Holden; Ashlyn G. Guillaumin, Denham Springs; Nathan T. Hodge, Albany; Grace Annabelle Hooper, Denham Springs; Rowen Johnson, Denham Springs; Eric Edward Jones II, Walker; Jilyan Ann King, Walker; Akua Lewis, Denham Springs; Leslie Abigail Lively, Denham Springs; Daniel Charles Meyers, Walker; Ariana E. Milner, Denham Springs; Jacob Edwin Milton, Walker; Bryanna Morse, Denham Springs; William Eugene Nickel, Denham Springs; Landon Pettigrew, Albany; Micah Rodrigue, Denham Springs; Bailey A. Scott, Denham Springs; Allison L. Shupe, Denham Springs; Madelyn Therese Smith, Denham Springs; Morgan Claire Smith, Denham Springs; Alyssa Brooke Stevison, Denham Springs; Aracely Nohemi Vazquez, Denham Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Peyton E. Berry, Walker; Juan Cecchini, Denham Springs; Michael Cody Thurber, Denham Springs
College of Science
Julia Elizabeth Desmarais, Denham Springs; Carlie Hill, Denham Springs; Trey W. Martin, Springfield; Aiyanna D. McGowan, Denham Springs; Eden Elizabeth Smith, Denham Springs; Amanda Elizabeth Spence, Denham Springs; Sean M. Wood, Denham Springs
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Abbey Michel Andermann, Walker; Justin Lane Brose, Denham Springs; Madeleine Desmarais, Denham Springs; Madison Milton, Walker; Shivani Naresh Patel, Denham Springs; Carissa G. Paul, Denham Springs; Brock A. Russell, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Shelby Anne Evans, Denham Springs; Zenovia A. Gray, Denham Springs; Jordan Clark Holloway, Denham Springs; Courtlin Olivia Long, Walker; Katelyn Michelle Prescott, Walker
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Kinley Claire Hagmann, Denham Springs; Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston; Brennan Thomas Maher, Walker; Kylie Marie Stringer, Denham Springs; Collin H. Turner, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Brandon A. Banh, Walker; Ainsley G. Barker, Denham Springs; Dawson Bryan Blount, Denham Springs; Gueslee Brownell, Denham Springs; Josie Alaine Dean, Denham Springs; Molli E. Fuentes, Denham Springs; Piper E. Holmes, Denham Springs; Evan James Kimbel, Walker; Camryn Angelle LeBlanc, Denham Springs; A'ine Marissa Lusker, Denham Springs; Molly Marissa Malarcher, Denham Springs; Samantha Olivier McClendon, Denham Springs; James Moreau III, Denham Springs; Kyleigh F. Spring, Denham Springs; Gabriele M. Troxclair, Denham Springs; Brooke Michelle Walters, Denham Springs; Brooke Abigail Weber, Denham Springs; Hadley H. Zachary, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Fallon Plaisance, Kentwood; Madison J. Plaisance, Kentwood; Brianna A. Slade, Ponchatoula
College of Art & Design
Shellie C. Milliron, Amite
College of Engineering
Chad T. Conerly, Kentwood; Brennan M. Hagan, Hammond; Nicholas John Hudspeth, Ponchatoula; Ethan P. Jackson, Ponchatoula; Tyler Daniel Pierce, Hammond; Daniel Karenovich Zakharov, Tickfaw
College of Human Sciences & Education
Christian Louis Latino, Covington; Aubree Elizabeth Lavergne, Hammond; Lindsey Blaire Miller, Hammond
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Sydney Briana Barnes, Loranger; Anthony Phi Long Le, Hammond; Myles Christopher Naquin, Hammond; Chloe F. Partridge, Hammond; Teddi Elizabeth Rayborn, Ponchatoula
College of Science
Juan E Rojas-Gonzalez, Hammond; Caden Andrew Trahan, Amite
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Caroline Elizabeth Ingraffia, Hammond; Sean Michael Lane, Hammond
Manship School of Mass Communication
Peyton Layne Conlin, Hammond; Emily M. Gaffney, Ponchatoula; Emily Claire Jenkins, Tickfaw
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Caroline Casey, Ponchatoula
University College Center for Freshman Year
Jacie Leigh Bellina, Hammond; Angel Alexander Hernandez, Hammond; Kamryn Barrett Kimber, Ponchatoula; Hunter D. Lambert, Amite; Jacob Thomas Landry, Ponchatoula; Aaron Marshall, Hammond; Madeline Louise Pistorius, Hammond
President's honor roll
Ascension Parish
College of the Coast and Environment
Emma Angelle Peairs, Prairieville
College of Agriculture
Natalie Marie Aguillard, Prairieville; Danielle Monique Dugas, Prairieville; Meredith Claire Giles, Prairieville; Kandace Joanai Scioneaux, Gonzales; Julie Jace Svec, Gonzales
College of Art and Design
Emily T. Tran, Prairieville
College of Engineering
Mohammad Nidal Awad, Prairieville; Victoria Leigh Gautreau, St. Amant; Hayden Dean Gemeinhardt, Prairieville; Khoivu D. Nguyen, Prairieville; Sadie Ann Marie Noble, Gonzales; Karina Ramirez, Gonzales; Lindsey Settoon, Gonzales; Bria Marie Sosa, Prairieville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Rebecca Barrett, St. Amant; Caleb C. Cretini, Prairieville; Amber L. Fanguy, Prairieville; Anna Grace Hampshire, Prairieville; Zachary Logan Henderson, Prairieville; Kristin Lambert, Prairieville; Simone Mixon, Prairieville; Tyler D. Pham, Prairieville; Sara Elizabeth Rester, Prairieville; Triandafylia Rivet, Prairieville; Lauren Elizabeth Simoneaux, Geismar; Lauren White, Prairieville; Delicia C. Winfrey, Donaldsonville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Fiona Elaine Atchison, Prairieville; Anna M. Barreneche, Prairieville; Brianna Taelor Beck, Prairieville; Angelina P. Cantelli, Prairieville; Jennie Marie Delatte, Prairieville; Borjius Jerome Guient Jr., Gonzales; Deija A. Hill, Prairieville; James Linden Hogg, Prairieville; Torri Aaliyah Jackson, Prairieville; Averi Olivia Lambert, Prairieville; Grace Elizabeth Lemoine, Prairieville; Kayla K. Meyers, Prairieville; Madison Claire Mistretta, Prairieville; Lisette N. Moralez, Prairieville; Madison F. Morgan, St. Amant; Kate E. Palmisano, Prairieville; Brooke Larroux Pittman, Prairieville; Caprielle Grace Priola, Prairieville; Susan Mary Ragusa, Prairieville; Emma Kristine Romer, Gonzales; Melisse Danielle Speligene, Gonzales; Tyler Shawn Ward, Prairieville
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Quinn D. Moreau, Gonzales
College of Science
Brennan Michael Abbott, Prairieville; Caroline Mary Cotten, Prairieville; Caitlin Denton, Gonzales; Hiba Azeem Hasan, Geismar; Kate Elizabeth Michel, Prairieville; Lauren Nicole Montgomery, Prairieville; Lily T. Nguyen, Prairieville; Tanisha Patel, Prairieville; Reese Joseph Richardson, Gonzales; Azha Scott-LeBlanc, Darrow; Turner John Ogden Simmers, Prairieville; Ashlyn Elizabeth Smeltzer, Prairieville; Mason Philip Thibodeaux, Geismar; Kameron Paul Trosclair, Gonzales; Stephanie W. Wong, Prairieville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Keith Leonard Beckmann, Gonzales; Kenli R. Conyers, St. Amant; Karina Rose Goldthorp, Prairieville; Devon Teer, Prairieville; Nicholas C. Weber, Prairieville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Isabel M. Caballero, Prairieville; Catherine Beatrice Carpenter, St. Amant; Sydney Margaret McGovern, Prairieville; Domenic Purdy, Prairieville; Alexander Joseph Spencer, Prairieville
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Ashlyn Alyse Leonard, Donaldsonville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Blythe Kennedy Babin, Gonzales; Logan Payton-Taylor Bell, Prairieville; Eduardo Fabian Cabrera, Gonzales; Claire Ashlie Couvillion, Gonzales; Breanna M. Guient, Gonzales; Brittney Rena Jackson, Gonzales; Allie Madison Laws, Gonzales; Cade M. Moreau, Prairieville; Reese Cole Nelson, Prairieville; Justin L. Nguyen, Prairieville; Emily Elizabeth O'Quin, Prairieville; Dylan Christopher Peterson, Prairieville; Madeleine Claire Stout, Prairieville; Sarah M. Zirkle, Prairieville
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of the Coast & Environment
Victoria Ngoc-Quynh Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Aine O'Nuanain, Baton Rouge
College of Agriculture
Anna Bowden, Baton Rouge; Kathleen Ann Cane, Baton Rouge; Brooke Rian Comeaux, Baton Rouge; Sophia Patricia Discua Romero, Baton Rouge; Phyllis E. Dore, Baton Rouge; Cleopatra Karvounis, Baton Rouge; Christopher Thomas King, Baton Rouge; Garrett E. Kozar, Baton Rouge; Lakelyn Ann Lumpkin, Pride; Meredith Owens, Baton Rouge; Colleen Brooke Riley, Zachary; Savannah Lee Rioux, Baton Rouge; Halle Roman, Baton Rouge; Maria Eugenia Telleria, Baton Rouge
College of Art and Design
Nghi pham, Baton Rouge; Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary; Shelby Danielle Aydell, Baton Rouge; Brennan Elizabeth Cascio, Baton Rouge; Clara Margaret Clark, Baton Rouge; Olivia Clark, Baton Rouge; Sophie Elizabeth Cooper, Baton Rouge; Alexis G. Delaney, Baton Rouge; Francis Vu Dinh, Baton Rouge; Jonah Lewis Foster, Baton Rouge; Sophia Isabel Greeson, Baton Rouge; Hudson Lafaver Hodges, Baton Rouge; Katie Hostetler, Zachary; Emily Kukura, Baton Rouge; Donna Le, Baton Rouge; Schae Marie Mitchell, Baker; Angelina Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Ainsley Grace I. Plauche, Baton Rouge; Claire Ann Samaha, Baton Rouge; Jesus Geovanni Sanchez-Vera, Baton Rouge; Taylor Elizabeth Saxena, Baton Rouge; Xandria Danae Scott-Catoire, Greenwell Springs; Christopher Patrick Shannon, Baton Rouge; Tanner Theisen, Baton Rouge; Jeremy Chandler Turner, Baton Rouge; Paris Gabrielle Vercher, Baton Rouge; Yilin Zheng, Baton Rouge
College of Engineering
Natalia J. Arce Basante, Baton Rouge; Carson Blaise Badinger, Baton Rouge; Reese Aaron Brumfield, Baton Rouge; Kailyn Carnaggio, Baton Rouge; DunXin Chen, Baton Rouge; Kayla Nicole Conner, Baton Rouge; Christopher Lawrence Cronin, Baton Rouge; Hayden Alexander Denham, Baton Rouge; Emma Kate Durnin, Baton Rouge; Kyle B. Elee, Baton Rouge; Christian Fontenot, Baton Rouge; Peter Alexander Franz, Baton Rouge; Dedunu N. Herath, Baton Rouge; Patrick F. Herke, Baton Rouge; John A. Howe, Baton Rouge; Tommy Huynh, Baton Rouge; Lauren Abby Hynson, Baton Rouge; Anna Marie Johnson, Baton Rouge; Rohan Satish Kadkol, Baton Rouge; Taylor Elise Kelley, Baton Rouge; Kyle Daniel Kirkpatrick, Baton Rouge; Ryan Minh Lam, Baton Rouge; Thomas Landaiche III, Baton Rouge; Adam Joseph Langlois, Baton Rouge; Nicholas Lynch, Baton Rouge; Maryn Alise Matthews, Baker; Ava K. Momenzadeh, Baton Rouge; Chase Andrew Nevers, Baton Rouge; Leia Khe Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Peter Tran Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Justin Darryl Nijoka, Baton Rouge; Eric Michael Nissen, Baton Rouge; Eric Randall Ponder, Baton Rouge; Matthew S. Prutz, Baton Rouge; Rahul Venkata Siva Sai Ar Ramaraju, Baton Rouge; Thomas John Rinaudo, Baton Rouge; Ibrahim Mohammadi Saizad, Baton Rouge; Molly Shepherd, Baton Rouge; Margaret Stewart, Baton Rouge; Gloria Tan, Baton Rouge; Pacco Tan, Baton Rouge; William Nolan Teague, Baton Rouge; Haron Temam, Baton Rouge; Linh Thi Thao Tran, Baton Rouge; Christopher P. Vasquez, Baton Rouge; Hongyu Yi, Baton Rouge; Jennafer Zimmerman, Baton Rouge
College of Human Sciences & Education
Audry Grace Allen, Baton Rouge; Leah Sidney Beeman, Baton Rouge; Jillian Myrrh Bethel, Baton Rouge; Rachel J. Bridges, Baton Rouge; Mallory Elise Casseri, Baton Rouge; Shannon Cooke; Jensen A. Crifasi, Baton Rouge; Karley Elizabeth Doyle, Baton Rouge; Grace Gandy, Baton Rouge; Fredrek Eugene Greensberry Jr., Baton Rouge; Laura Claire Haywood, Baton Rouge; Joshua W. Hindrichs, Baton Rouge; Alyssa Madeline James, Baton Rouge; Stephen M. Johns, Baton Rouge; Mery Kaltakdjian, Baton Rouge; McKenzie Grace Knight, Baton Rouge; Bailey D. Laird, Baton Rouge; Annie Rose Lorio, Baton Rouge; Destiny D. Morris, Baton Rouge; Celia Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Avery Victoria Pennington, Baton Rouge; Reese Sy Robinson, Baton Rouge; Emma S. Roehm, Baton Rouge; Payton L. Schmitz, Baton Rouge; Lillie Joane Smith, Baton Rouge; Emma St. Romain, Baton Rouge; Kari R. Stephens, Baton Rouge; David Storer, Baton Rouge; William M. Teepell, Baton Rouge; Francis Clay Thompson, Baton Rouge; Tatianna Townsend, Baton Rouge; Tiffani Tran, Baton Rouge; Rebecca Grace Wannamaker, Baton Rouge; Candice Miller Wilkinson, Greenwell Springs; Katherine E. Williams, Baton Rouge; Katheryn Ashleigh Young, Zachary
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Raneem Bassim Aburahma, Baton Rouge; Robert Martin Alleva, Baton Rouge; Erin Necla Alpandinar, Baton Rouge; Alexis M. Barbay, Baton Rouge; Alyssa Marie Barnes, Baton Rouge; Abigail Grace Baumgartner, Baton Rouge; Tori Ariel Beaudion, Baton Rouge; Benazir Bekmukhamedova, Baton Rouge; Ateshi Nirav Bhatt, Baton Rouge; Rebecca Bordelon, Baton Rouge; Eathan A. Breaux, Baton Rouge; Megan Anne Broussard, Baton Rouge; Jamie Lynn Brown, Baton Rouge; Blake Leaaline Bueto, Baton Rouge; Cecilia Claire Campesi, Baton Rouge; Francesca Nicole Cedeno, Baton Rouge; Caroline Chenevert, Baton Rouge; Jennifer Kristen Cook, Baton Rouge; Kate Cooper, Baton Rouge; Molly C Cunningham, Baton Rouge; Katherine Elizabeth Day, Baton Rouge; Lucas J. Denson, Baton Rouge; Jay Henry Orman Derr, Baton Rouge; Kristen Lee DeFreitas, Zachary; Amelia Dittmar, Baton Rouge; Harper Doerr, Baton Rouge; Deven Keith Douglas, Baton Rouge; Myrissa Hope Eisworth, Baton Rouge; Parker Bernard Elkins, Greenwell Springs; William Reed Ensminger, Baton Rouge; Gary Duvall Fagan, Baton Rouge; Kennedy Ann Falcon, Baton Rouge; Laci Lea Felker, Baton Rouge; Camille Paige Fruge, Baton Rouge; Emily Ruth Griffith, Baton Rouge; Felix E. Harrison, Baton Rouge; Kaylee Marie Hendrix, Baton Rouge; Isabella M. Hommel, Baton Rouge; Faith A. Howard, Baton Rouge; Marissa Huber, Baton Rouge; J. Ryan Hudson, Baton Rouge; Tiffany Huynh, Baton Rouge; Erin Rylee Johnson, Baton Rouge; Katie Marie Jones, Greenwell Springs; Mackenzie A. Jones, Baton Rouge; Frank Marion Kerr, Baton Rouge; Phillip Lisandro Lanier, Baton Rouge; Sarah Elizabeth Lawrence, Baton Rouge; Hannah Alyce Leblanc, Baton Rouge; Natalie Jan Lenard, Baton Rouge; Madison LeBlanc, Baton Rouge; Danielle N Massey, Baton Rouge; Sydnie H. Mathews, Baton Rouge; Jessica B. Michelet, Baton Rouge; Brooke Montgomery, Baker; Janie Quin Morgan, Baton Rouge; Cameron Mulrooney, Baton Rouge; Annie Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Philip Thomas O'Neill, Baton Rouge; Grace K. Parker, Baton Rouge; Courtney Beth Patterson, Baton Rouge; Jacob Henry Pelitire, Baton Rouge; Claire Perret, Baton Rouge; Mary H Plumlee, Baton Rouge; Nya Marie Puckett, Zachary; Jacob Thomas Richardson Jr, Zachary; Jack Rittenberry, Baton Rouge; Sydnie Taylor Roane, Baton Rouge; Zoe Elizabeth Robbins, Baton Rouge; Isabella Corinne Rovere, Baton Rouge; Amy Ruckman, Baton Rouge; Spencer P. Schnell, Baton Rouge; Abigail Elizabeth Skuse, Baton Rouge; Sam H. Stewart, Baton Rouge; Hannah M. Sutton, Baton Rouge; Amelia Claire Sylvest, Baton Rouge; Yui Takahashi, Baton Rouge; Alexandra A. Thibodeaux, Baton Rouge; Victoria Lynn Thompson, Baton Rouge; Hayden Jack Toney, Baton Rouge; Derek Trouard, Baton Rouge; Sofia June Truax, Baton Rouge; Vy Ngoc Yen Truong, Baton Rouge; Andres Vasquez, Baton Rouge; McKenzie E. Young, Zachary
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Jolie E. Boudreaux, Baton Rouge; Kwon Choi; Kasey Lynn Delahoussaye, Baton Rouge; Sydney Denise Hamilton, Baton Rouge; Katherine Elise Landry, Baton Rouge; Megan Ann McKay, Baton Rouge; Katherine Elaine Oliver, Baton Rouge; Hanna Panamarenka, Zachary; Kylle Nicholas Broussard Poiencot, Baton Rouge; Elijah Scott Skalisky, Baton Rouge; Lauren Smith, Baton Rouge; Emily Margaret Street, Baton Rouge
College of Science
Muhammad Faheem Ahmed, Baton Rouge; Hannah Barrow, Baton Rouge; Kyle Anthony Becnel, Baton Rouge; Margaret Katherine Coast, Baton Rouge; Rachel Marie Connors, Baton Rouge; Emily Courtney, Greenwell Springs; Claire Marie Daigrepont, Baton Rouge; Katie Vy Dinh, Baton Rouge; Mallory D. Dyer, Baton Rouge; Sophie Elliott, Baton Rouge; Gretchen Clair Falgoust, Baton Rouge; Ryan Hancock Field, Baton Rouge; Miscia Fortna, Baton Rouge; Harrison Gietz, Baton Rouge; Emily Gioe, Baton Rouge; Webster Gordon, Baton Rouge; Brett C. Haaga, Baton Rouge; Mason Daniel Harris, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth Helm, Baton Rouge; Peter Pierre Issa, Baton Rouge; Yasmeen Ziyad Issa, Baton Rouge; Lukas Michael Kim, Baton Rouge; Alexander Pete Landry, Baton Rouge; Joshua J. Langlois, Baton Rouge; Kara Qinhua Sandra Liimatta, Baton Rouge; Abigail Mechatto, Baton Rouge; Amber Miller, Baton Rouge; Walid Khaled Mohammed, Baton Rouge; Zahra Vafaei Naeini, Baton Rouge; Arline Yanira Narez, Baton Rouge; Erin M. Nauman, Baton Rouge; Nhung Ngo, Baton Rouge; Christy N. Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Jasmine Quilan Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Katlyn Nhi Nguyen, Baton Rouge; Cody Orvin, Baton Rouge; Jaime Pellicero Calvo, Baton Rouge; Jeremy Richardson, Baton Rouge; Lark Smith, Baton Rouge; Kim T. Tran, Baton Rouge; Tommy V. Tran, Zachary; Margaret Holland Turner, Baton Rouge; Phong T. Vu, Baton Rouge; Dylan Wootan, Zachary; Mark S. Yeats, Baton Rouge; Hailey Young, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth L. Zhang, Baton Rouge
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Kylan Alexander Borskey, Baton Rouge; Rylie Caroline Brown, Baton Rouge; Samuel Enrique Camacho, Baton Rouge; Kathy N. Chau, Baton Rouge; Aaniyah T. Cola, Zachary; Caroline Elizabeth Crawford, Baton Rouge; Tommy T. Duong, Baton Rouge; Timothy Cameron Furrate, Baton Rouge; Maxwell J. Gammon, Baton Rouge; Catherine Green, Baton Rouge; Habibah Ibrahim, Baker; Jolee Marie Liles, Baton Rouge; Jennifer Kate Lillig, Baton Rouge; Nathaniel James McDavid, Baton Rouge; Joseph Warren Lassiter Mengis, Baton Rouge; Katarina Milutinovich, Baton Rouge; Samuel Carter Parker, Baton Rouge; Evan Wayne Polozola, Baton Rouge; Michael C Prados II, Baton Rouge; Jessica Susan Robinson, Baton Rouge; Kyle Joseph Segalla, Baton Rouge; Ashlynn Hope Sorrells, Baton Rouge; Anthony T. Tran, Baton Rouge
Manship School of Mass Communication
Salena Ali, Baton Rouge; Kaelah R. Burgess, Baton Rouge; Abby R. Crowe, Greenwell Springs; Meghan Marie Drago, Baton Rouge; Anna Kathryn Gonzales, Baton Rouge; Madelyn C. Graves, Baton Rouge; Claudia Renee Henry, Baton Rouge; Sheldon Johnson, Baton Rouge; Keimyah Katrice Joubert, Baton Rouge; Natalie M. Marionneaux, Baton Rouge; Eirenee Kaylynmarie Petikas, Baton Rouge; Kristen Rabalais, Baton Rouge; Darian M. Shorts, Baton Rouge; Tamia Southall, Baton Rouge; Alexis Marie Toler, Baton Rouge
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Mark Albano, Baton Rouge; Elaine Louise Broemmelsiek, Baton Rouge; Tracy Elizabeth Gravois, Baton Rouge; Catelyn Meredith Greene, Baton Rouge; Julia K. Hazlip, Baton Rouge; Patrick Michael Herry, Baton Rouge; Elise E. Hidalgo, Baton Rouge; Jason G. Jasildo, Baton Rouge; Bayleigh Elizabeth Jefferson, Baton Rouge; Reece Jackson Lantz, Baton Rouge; Gretchen A. Lauve, Baton Rouge; Lily Rai Martin, Baton Rouge; Charles McKenzie, Baton Rouge; Christopher Price McNamara, Baton Rouge; Mae Camille Thompson, Baton Rouge; Mackenzie Weeks, Baton Rouge; Rowaida Fahmeeda Yahya, Baton Rouge
University College Center for Freshman Year
Lucy Clare Aucoin, Baton Rouge; Jackson T. Bell, Baton Rouge; Kaelie Christiane Sarah Bernard, Baton Rouge; Aidan Elizabeth Bowers, Baton Rouge; Christopher Ryan Branstetter, Baton Rouge; Pablo Samuel Bu Martinez; Roberto Miguel Carreras, Baton Rouge; Virginia Rose Dirks, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth S. Fruge, Baton Rouge; Elanor Lucia Fuller, Baton Rouge; Victoria Jewell Funes, Baton Rouge; Joshua Paul Gill, Baton Rouge; Mikaela DeLynn Haman, Baton Rouge; Andy P. Ho, Baton Rouge; Lauren Elise Hurst, Baton Rouge; Braeden Louis Jacobsen, Baton Rouge; Amyri C. Jones, Baton Rouge; Molli Marie Klock, Baton Rouge; Sydnie Katherine I. Larkins, Baton Rouge; Mary Kathleen Lee, Baton Rouge; Mary Margaret Marchand, Baton Rouge; Anthony Martinez, Baton Rouge; Paul Edward Mayeaux Jr., Baton Rouge; Macullen Andrew Mire, Baton Rouge; Anna K. Montanio, Baton Rouge; Ranna Okeil, Baton Rouge; Adam J. Richards, Baton Rouge; Vivian San, Baton Rouge; Hunter Schwab, Baton Rouge; Ashlei Latrice Smith, Baton Rouge; Catherine Sims Smith, Baton Rouge; Braden Todd Ulmer Sr., Baton Rouge; John Christian Wright, Baton Rouge
East Feliciana Parish
College of Agriculture
Abby Elizabeth Ligon, Clinton
College of Art and Design
Mallory Anne Charlet, Jackson
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Emily Lauren Wayne, Jackson
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Natheyon Dehondra Taylor Jr., Clinton
College of Science
Patrick Chandler Crain, Ethel
Manship School of Mass Communication
Lindsey K. Webb, Jackson
West Feliciana Parish
College of Agriculture
Landry Marie Higgins, St. Francisville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Olivia G. Lowe, St. Francisville; Tanner Plitt, St. Francisville; Aaron Benjamin Wilson, St. Francisville
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Foxworth Ford Vidrine, St. Francisville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Amelia Dial Percy, St. Francisville
Livingston Parish
College of Agriculture
Peyton Estelle Gautreaux, Walker; Hannah Elizabeth Guidry, Denham Springs; Jensen Rose Hilliard, Denham Springs
College of Art and Design
Casey Shaye Gibson, Denham Springs; Kiah Kelilah Lewis, Denham Springs; Hannah Joy Lockhart, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Kristian Blake Crotwell, Denham Springs; Sadie Forbes, Denham Springs; Ethan Kelly Mixon, Springfield; Nathan Rafael Muralles, Denham Springs; Dylan Randall Rea, Denham Springs; Nicholas Joseph Rea, Denham Springs; Paige L. Vige, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Aimee M. Ardonne, Denham Springs; Kaley Alexis Baronne, Denham Springs; Anna Claire Brock, Denham Springs; Jessica Buchanan, Denham Springs; Isabel Constance Collins, Denham Springs; Kelsey Denee Graham, Walker; Lauren G. Landry, Walker; Ainsley Paige Nunneley, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Shelley A. Ardonne, Denham Springs; Emily Kate Davison, Denham Springs; Victoria E. Foret, Denham Springs; Codie Leigh Hicks, Denham Springs; Peyton Elisabeth Jeffcoat, Denham Springs; Sara Anne Martin, Denham Springs; Kylee Alise Mayeux, Denham Springs; Chloe Paige Pultz, Denham Springs; Hannah Elizabeth Rodrigue, Denham Springs; Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs; Layla Lynne Taylor, Denham Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ethan Zane Archer, Walker; Robert M. Chedville, Denham Springs; Makaylee Dezer'ra Secrest, Denham Springs; Victoria L. Seeger, Denham Springs
College of Science
Cade Riley Canepa, Denham Springs; Caleb Derrickson, Livingston; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs; Emily M. Kearley, Denham Springs; Payton Michelle Milton, Denham Springs; Ella Jane Otken, Denham Springs; Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs; Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Christian M. Fritz, Denham Springs; Raees M. Muzaffar, Livingston
Manship School of Mass Communication
Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas; Sarah Hubbard, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Elizabeth M. Hilton, Denham Springs; Kaden G. Keller, Denham Springs; Hira Muzaffar, Livingston; Jared Rodrigue, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Olivia I. Broussard, Ponchatoula; Macee C. Rainey, Ponchatoula; Alexis Theriot, Hammond
College of Engineering
Emily Nicole Friedman, Hammond; Walker Burgess Wise, Hammond
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Elizabeth Reagan Haik, Ponchatoula; Angelina Andrea Mesa, Hammond; Brock Reid Simmons, Hammond
College of Science
Ethan Paul Leggio, Ponchatoula; Nils Sommerfeld, Hammond
E.J. Ourso College of Business
William Carey Daley, Amite; Nicholas Jared Orlando, Hammond; Alexandre Therio IV, Hammond
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Anna Lynn Blanchard, Amite; Emilee Casanova, Amite
University College Center for Freshman Year
Jack Bryant Bedell, Hammond; Gabriel M. Hester, Hammond; Brielle Grace Lee, Hammond; Katie LeBlanc, Hammond