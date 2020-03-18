Operating on the ground and in the air, senior members and cadets of the Ascension Parish Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol practiced the skills needed for a search-and-rescue mission during a training exercise Feb. 8 based at CAP state headquarters at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.
On the ground, cadets trained in a line search, using a compass, making a litter carry and stabilizing a victim with a simulated broken leg. Having no litter, the cadets had to improvise with tree limbs and other materials found at the accident site.
In the air, senior members flew photo missions using wing aircraft, gathering images that FEMA and GHOSEP officials might use to evaluate and document the extent of natural disasters and other catastrophes.
Cadets who participate in CAP activities receive valuable training in leadership and military skills and discipline. Depending on their years of service and final cadet rank, they are eligible to receive advanced initial rank should they join the Air Force.