COVID-19 vaccines offered at Ascension Parish Health Unit
The Ascension Parish Health Unit has been approved to administer the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19.
“We worked very hard to be accepted as an approved vaccination site,” said Parish President Cointment. “Kudos to Health Unit Director Christy Burnett and her staff for their diligence in delivering this much-needed service.”
Cointment committed to continue to work to open as many Ascension Parish vaccination sites as possible.
The vaccines will be administered by appointment only at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 E. Ascension Complex Blvd., Gonzales, to those who meet the eligibility requirements established by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Those seeking vaccination must call (225) 450-1424 to make an appointment, and provide name, address, date of birth, telephone number and Medicare number if applicable.
For more information about the vaccine and who is eligible to receive it, visit: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
Free Food for Seniors program sets distribution
The monthly USDA Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans Food for Seniors’ 40-pound box of commodities for Ascension Parish will be distributed in Gonzales at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Food Pantry's parking lot, 1022 N. Burnside Ave., on March 9 and in Donaldsonville at the Frank Sotile Pavilion, 2162 Thibaut Drive, on March 10. Both of these will be drive-thru distributions and the time is 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at both locations.
Seniors must be at least 60 years old in March and meet federal income guidelines. New participants should bring Louisiana ID, income documentation and arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. Call toll free at (800) 522-3333 if you need more information or to verify your qualification.
Gift, jewelry expo kicks off Friday
Helen Brett Enterprises launches its first springtime Gonzales Gift and Jewelry Expo Friday through Sunday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Friday is reserved for official wholesale buyers. The expo will open for buyers and the public Saturday and Sunday. Patrons who show an official vaccination card and ID will be offered discounted tickets all weekend, and the show will be free on Sunday to all first responders and front-line workers.
Helen Brett officials say government-approved COVID-19 protocols will be implemented to keep vendors and customers safe throughout the shopping weekend.
The expo offers more than 100 booths of jewelry, home décor, women’s products and Easter gifts available from scores of exhibitors from across the country.
Tickets for Saturday and Sunday can be purchased at the Market Access Counter at the registration counters in the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for $17 in cash payments only. Vaccinated visitors are welcomed with special discounted $7 tickets, but they must present their vaccination card along with proper ID. Children ages 12-15 receive free admission. No one under the age of 12 is allowed on the show floor. All minors between the ages of 12-15 must be accompanied by an adult. Infants must be in a front or back carrying pack.
With social distancing measures in place, shoppers may experience wait times to gain access to the show floor. Masks and temperature checks will be required for entry.
In appreciation for those who serve our country, Helen Brett Enterprises has announced that all military, first responders, and front-line workers such as teachers and health care workers will get free admission on the last day of the show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with proper identification.
For more information, visit http://helenbrettexhibits.com/2102-gonzales/.
The market hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Helen Brett Enterprises has the right to deny entrance.
Volunteers needed
Volunteers are needed for Ascension Parish's Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
To volunteer, call the Citizen Service Center at (225) 450-1200.
St. Amant FFA sets strawberry sale
The St. Amant FFA is selling Louisiana strawberries from Harris Farms on March 16. Orders are due March 8.
The strawberries are $15 for a half flat and $25 for a full flat.
Order by visiting stamantffa.com.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville.
Dues are $5 a month. For more information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521