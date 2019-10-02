East Ascension High School football team turns back Warren Easton
The East Ascension High School Spartans certainly know how to keep fans on the edge of their seats. The latest example was the 42-41 victory over perennial power Warren Easton.
“Playing these types of teams prepares us for the long haul," coach Darnell Lee said. "I am so very proud of the kids; we should be battle-tested."
The Spartans passed for 263 yards and three touchdowns, but it was the defense that had to stop a 2-point conversion at the end to preserve a victory. The Spartan defense stopped Eagle quarterback Dayshawn Holmes with no time on the clock, setting off a blue-and-gold celebration in Gonzales.
The teams combined for 83 points, and the Eagles got going early with two touchdowns in the first quarter. East Ascension answered when quarterback Cameron Jones connected with wide receiver Jyrin Johnson for a 33-yard touchdown and cut the lead to 15-7.
The second quarter saw the Spartans turn the table with two touchdowns to the Eagles' one touchdown. Wide receiver Steven McBride caught a 35-yard touchdown from backup quarterback Hobert Grayson IV and Jones added a 3-yard touchdown. The halftime score was 21-21.
“Our offense played well, I would have liked a faster start, but anytime you score above 40, you can’t complain," Lee said. The third quarter looked similar to the first as the Eagles scored two touchdowns to the Spartans' one. Jones and McBride connected again for a 13-yard touchdown pass, and the third quarter ended with Warren Easton leading 35-28.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Spartans, who outscored Warren Easton 14-6. East Ascension lined up for a 37-yard field goal attempt by Logan Kern with about four minutes left, but holder Kullen Wheat took the snap and found Johnson for 20-yard touchdown and a 42-35 lead. The Eagles were able to score with no time on the clock as Holmes threw a touchdown to Jewell Holmes to make it 42-41 and set up Warren Easton for the tie and overtime, or the win.
The result of the 2-point stop against a team like Warren Easton should provide the Spartans with a ton of confidence moving forward. “Playing this type of pre-district schedule prepares us for district play and the playoffs," Lee said. "The concern is staying healthy. We had several guys out since Week One who are coming back; it has allowed us to build some depth down the stretch."
East Ascension moved to 3-1 overall and will play at St Charles on Friday. The defense preserved the victory, but the Spartan offense showed why it is one of the best in the area. “Our offensive coordinator (Nick Mitchell) did a great job of not abandoning the run and keeping Warren Easton honest, which gave us the ability to execute in the passing game," Lee said.
Jones led the passing game with 197 yards and two touchdowns, while McBride had five catches for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson had two touchdown catches, including the go-ahead score and eventual game-winner from Wheat.
Sept. 27 football scores for Ascension Parish teams
- Dutchtown 52 — Vandebilt Catholic 0. Dutchtown (4-0) plays at Rayne at 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
- St. Amant 56 — Sophie B Wright 12. St. Amant (2-2) has a home game against Lutcher at 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
- East Ascension 42 — Warren Easton 41. East Ascension (3-1) plays at St Charles at 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
- Donaldsonville 42 — White Castle 26. Donaldsonville (3-1) plays at Woodlawn at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.
- Ascension Christian 12 — Westminster 34. Ascension Christian (2-2) plays at Haynes at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3.
- Ascension Catholic had a bye week. Ascension Catholic (3-0) vs Central Catholic Morgan City at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.
Ascension Parish volleyball rankings
- In Division 1, Dutchtown (15-1) is No. 2; East Ascension (13-5) is No. 4; and St. Amant (7-6) is No. 11.
- In Division 4, Donaldsonville (3-2) is No. 17.
- In Division 5, Ascension Catholic (10-11) is No. 14; and Ascension Christian (6-4) is No. 15.