Lots of Ascension Parish players were named to All-District softball teams. Here's a list of locals making the cut.

District 7-1A softball

All-District first team:

Ava Bright, Ascension Catholic

Aubrey Delatte, Ascension Catholic

Bailee Simoneaux, Ascension Catholic

Raegan Tripode, Ascension Catholic

Noelle Laiche, Ascension Christian

Christiona Raven, Ascension Catholic

Mattie Dixon, Ascension Christian

Second team:

Sarah Pizzolato, Ascension Catholic

Camryn Castrogovannie, Ascension Catholic

Sydney Viallon, Ascension Catholic

Lauren Swanson, Ascension Christian

Emma Guy, Ascension Christian

Cara Waguespack, Ascension Christian

District 5-5A

All-District first team:

PITCHERS:

  • Addison Jackson, St. Amant
  • Abby Froelich, Dutchtown

CATCHERS: 

  • Brynne Songy, Dutchtown
  • Maycee Sonnier, East Ascension
  • Kami Gautreau, St. Amant

INFIELDERS:

  • Harper Dupre, Dutchtown
  • Kate Rills, East Ascension
  • Alix Franklin, St. Amant
  • Mary Beth Zeller, St. Amant

OUTFIELDERS:

  • Katelyn Bessonette, Dutchtown
  • Carmen Dixon, St. Amant
  • Aralee Beane, St. Amant

UTILITY PLAYER:

  • Corin Waguespack, East Ascension
  • Samantha Landaiche, St. Amant
  • Riley Bennett, Dutchtown

DESIGNATED PLAYER:

  • Caterina Byars, St. Amant

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER:

  • Addison Jackson, St. Amant

COACH OF THE YEAR:

  • Amy Pitre, St. Amant

Troy LeBoeuf covers sports for the Ascension Advocate. He can be reached at troyleboeuf@hotmail.com or ascension@theadvocate.com or on Twitter @Troyleboeuf.