Lots of Ascension Parish players were named to All-District softball teams. Here's a list of locals making the cut.
District 7-1A softball
All-District first team:
Ava Bright, Ascension Catholic
Aubrey Delatte, Ascension Catholic
Bailee Simoneaux, Ascension Catholic
Raegan Tripode, Ascension Catholic
Noelle Laiche, Ascension Christian
Christiona Raven, Ascension Catholic
Mattie Dixon, Ascension Christian
Second team:
Sarah Pizzolato, Ascension Catholic
Camryn Castrogovannie, Ascension Catholic
Sydney Viallon, Ascension Catholic
Lauren Swanson, Ascension Christian
Emma Guy, Ascension Christian
Cara Waguespack, Ascension Christian
District 5-5A
All-District first team:
PITCHERS:
- Addison Jackson, St. Amant
- Abby Froelich, Dutchtown
CATCHERS:
- Brynne Songy, Dutchtown
- Maycee Sonnier, East Ascension
- Kami Gautreau, St. Amant
INFIELDERS:
- Harper Dupre, Dutchtown
- Kate Rills, East Ascension
- Alix Franklin, St. Amant
- Mary Beth Zeller, St. Amant
OUTFIELDERS:
- Katelyn Bessonette, Dutchtown
- Carmen Dixon, St. Amant
- Aralee Beane, St. Amant
UTILITY PLAYER:
- Corin Waguespack, East Ascension
- Samantha Landaiche, St. Amant
- Riley Bennett, Dutchtown
DESIGNATED PLAYER:
- Caterina Byars, St. Amant
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER:
- Addison Jackson, St. Amant
COACH OF THE YEAR:
- Amy Pitre, St. Amant